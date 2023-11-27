Met Office warns of disruption as Britain faces 'widespread snow' and -8C temperatures

Snow is likely to fall over the next few days. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

The Met Office has warned Brits face disruption as snow looks set to fall across the country later this week.

A fresh weather forecast from the Met Office says "colder air is feeding from the north across many parts of the UK", which could bring wintry showers.

"These may bring some snow and ice impacts in the coming days," the forecast continues.

While the forecast is uncertain, there is also a possibility of snow falling across central and southern England.

Parts of the UK have already been subject to snow this week, including Cumbria and Durham, where it fell this morning.

It snow in Cumbria and Durham earlier today. Picture: Alamy

David Oliver, a Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, explains: “After some rain on Monday, conditions will turn mainly dry in the south for a time before a very uncertain period on Thursday and Friday for the southern half of England and Wales.

"The weather models are highlighting several possible solutions from very wet to mainly dry, with a mainly dry picture the most probable outcome at present.

"However, some models include the prospect of an area of low pressure developing and moving in from the south or southwest."

He continued: "If this solution proves to be correct, we could see an area of warmer and moisture-laden air ‘bumping’ into the cold air further north.

"Along the boundary of the two air masses lies a zone across southern and central Britain where snowfall could develop fairly widely.

"Snow in any affected area is unlikely to be anything more than transient and short-lived, but it could lead to small totals and some disruption over a few hours before melting."

Parts of the UK are likely to see snow. Picture: Getty

It comes after the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) issued a yellow weather warning for cold weather, covering parts of northern England throughout the rest of the week.

According to one forecaster, 'several centimetres' of snow could be on the way very soon.Some weather charts have also shown snow potential for snow to settle over Scotland towards the end of November and into December.

AccuWather's Jason Nicholls has also said some weather models show there could be snow in Wales and the Midlands as a storm moves south.

Meanwhile, the north can expect "several centimetres", mainly in the Highlands, he told the Express.