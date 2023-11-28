Exact time snow to hit UK as Met Office issues weather warning for later today

It will snow later today, the Met Office has said
It will snow later today, the Met Office has said. Picture: Getty/Alamy/Met Office
The Met Office has issued fresh weather warnings for snow and ice, which will hit the UK later today.

According to the national forecaster, snow will hit the UK this evening.

The first yellow weather warning will run from 5pm this evening until 11am on Wednesday.

Another yellow weather warning will then come into effect at 5pm on Wednesday, lasting until 11am on Thursday.

Met Office warns of disruption

What can you expect from a yellow weather warning for snow and ice?

According to the Met Office:

  • Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services
  • Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces
  • Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

David Oliver, a Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, explains: “After some rain on Monday, conditions will turn mainly dry in the south for a time before a very uncertain period on Thursday and Friday for the southern half of England and Wales.

"The weather models are highlighting several possible solutions from very wet to mainly dry, with a mainly dry picture the most probable outcome at present.

"However, some models include the prospect of an area of low pressure developing and moving in from the south or southwest."

He continued: "If this solution proves to be correct, we could see an area of warmer and moisture-laden air ‘bumping’ into the cold air further north.

"Along the boundary of the two air masses lies a zone across southern and central Britain where snowfall could develop fairly widely.

"Snow in any affected area is unlikely to be anything more than transient and short-lived, but it could lead to small totals and some disruption over a few hours before melting."

Which areas will be affected?

Central Scotland

Tayside

Fife

Grampian

Highlands

Eilean Siar

Orkney

Shetland

south-west Scotland

Lothian, Borders

north-east England and Yorkshire Humber

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit