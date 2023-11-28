Snow alert issued as 11 areas to be hit by freezing temperatures - will your area be affected?

28 November 2023, 09:26

Snow is expected to fall across the country
Snow is expected to fall across the country. Picture: Getty/Alamy/WX
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Snow is expected to fall across the country this week, ranging from London to Scotland.

While weather models were previously "uncertain", widespread snow is expected to fall this week, according to the Met Office.

It would not be unusual for snow to happen in the Scottish Highlands, but unexpected for this time of year in southern England.

Snow falls in Suffolk during 'Beast of the East' in recent years
Snow falls in Suffolk during 'Beast of the East' in recent years. Picture: Alamy

Parts of the UK have already been subject to snow this week, including Cumbria and Durham, where it fell yesterday morning.

David Oliver, a Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, explains: “After some rain on Monday, conditions will turn mainly dry in the south for a time before a very uncertain period on Thursday and Friday for the southern half of England and Wales.

"The weather models are highlighting several possible solutions from very wet to mainly dry, with a mainly dry picture the most probable outcome at present.

"However, some models include the prospect of an area of low pressure developing and moving in from the south or southwest."

WXCharts predicts snow
WXCharts predicts snow. Picture: WXCharts

He continued: "If this solution proves to be correct, we could see an area of warmer and moisture-laden air ‘bumping’ into the cold air further north.

"Along the boundary of the two air masses lies a zone across southern and central Britain where snowfall could develop fairly widely.

"Snow in any affected area is unlikely to be anything more than transient and short-lived, but it could lead to small totals and some disruption over a few hours before melting."

It comes after the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) issued a yellow weather warning for cold weather, covering parts of northern England throughout the rest of the week.

Which areas will be affected?

  • Liverpool
  • Blackpool
  • Chester
  • Manchester
  • Leeds
  • York
  • Hull
  • Scarborough
  • Carlisle
  • Newcastle
  • Middlesbrough

While these areas are under the yellow cold weather alert, snow could still fall as far south as London and Hampshire.

