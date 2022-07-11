Church of England admits it doesn't have an 'official definition' of a woman

11 July 2022, 06:46

The Church of England has said there is no "official definition" of a woman.
The Church of England has said there is no "official definition" of a woman. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

The Church of England has said it doesn't have an "official definition" of a woman.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dr Robert Innes, a senior Bishop at the Church of England, said the meaning of the word woman was previously "self-evident", but now "additional care" was needed.

He added there are now "complexities associated with gender identity".

The query was put to the senior Bishop in written questions to the General Synod, the Church’s legislative body, amid an ongoing debate surrounding what defines a woman, the Telegraph reports.

A lay member of the Synod and a representative of the Royal Navy, asked: “What is the Church of England’s definition of a woman?”

In his written response, the Bishop in Europe said: “There is no official definition, which reflects the fact that until fairly recently definitions of this kind were thought to be self-evident, as reflected in the marriage liturgy.

Read more: Rishi vs Tory right: Truss and Patel set to battle Sunak over tax cuts

Read more: Brits urged to take shorter showers and ration water as temperatures soar to 33C

“The LLF project however has begun to explore the marriage complexities associated with gender identity and points to the need for additional care and thought to be given in understanding our commonalities and differences as people made in the image of God.”

The Living in Love and Faith (LLF) project aims to tackle how questions around identity, sexuality, gender, relationships and marriage fit with the Church of England.

The admission, in an official report prepared for the gathering of its governing body this weekend, led to criticism last night.

Executive director of the Sex Matters campaign group, Maya Forstater, said the response was "shocking".

"When the Government redefined women through the Gender Recognition Act, the Church of England could have stuck with its long-established understanding, which makes sense whether your starting point is biology or the Bible," she said.

"It is shocking that they so readily gave up the definition of man or woman for the state to amend, as if this fundamental truth did not matter."

Read more: Kate and William beam as they watch 'electrifying' Wimbledon final with Prince George

Meanwhile, Rev Angela Berners-Wilson, England’s first woman priest, told The Telegraph: "I’m not totally happy with it. I mean, I do think certain things like “men can’t have babies”, just to say the complete obvious thing."

But she added: "But I think we need to be very sensitive and maybe we need to re-examine our boundaries."

However, a number of liberal wings of the church welcomed the Bishop's response, saying life is "not quite as black and white as some appear to think it should be".

Jayne Ozanne, synod member and founder of the Ozanne Foundation in 2017 - which works with religious organisations around the world to tackle prejudice and discrimination of LGBTQI people - described the question as “passive aggressive”. 

“Mr Kendy's question is sadly a prime example of a passive aggressive question that is designed to upset the LGBT+ community and particularly the trans members in our midst," she told The Telegraph.

“It's time these anti-LGBT attacks stopped and that we learnt to acknowledge that life is not quite as black and white as some appear to think it should be.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

New commissioner of the Met Sir Mark Rowley will be under pressure to improve charging rates.

Police 'effectively decriminalising' car theft in London as fewer than 1 per cent of crimes solved
George Eustice said dairy farms are struggling to get staff

Dairy shortage looms 'because farms in remote areas can't get staff,' says environment sec

The body of a 16-year-old boy has been pulled from Dawber Delph quarry in Wigan.

Boy, 16, dies after getting into difficulty while swimming in Wigan quarry

Brits swarmed beaches over the weekend as a heatwave hit the country.

Ration water and take shorter showers Brits urged as temperatures soar to 33C

Unions warned the Government are 'spoiling for a fight' by allowing agency staff to replace strikers

Govt warned they are 'spoiling for a fight' by allowing agency workers to replace strikers

Truss and Patel set to battle Sunak for Tory leadership crown

Rishi vs Tory right: Truss and Patel set to battle Sunak over tax cuts

Dog walkers caught without poo bags could be fined £100

Dog walkers caught without poo bags could be fined £100

Rachel Johnson dismissed "BS" claims that Boris refurbished Number 10 with "£800 pound rolls of wallpaper"

'They don't even have a salad bowl': Rachel Johnson dismisses 'BS' claims on No10 refurb

A woman aged in her 20s has been killed in a pedicab crash

Woman in her 20s killed in a pedicab crash in south London

Reality TV star Lauren Goodger has announced the death of her baby daughter Lorena

'I am broken': Lauren Goodger's baby daughter dies two days after giving birth

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Novak Djokovic wins 21st Grand Slam title after beating Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon

Tory rivals turn on each other with 'dirty dossiers' in race for PM

Tory rivals turn on each other as claims surface of S&M, affairs, prostitutes and drugs

Jonnie Peacock has asked to be removed from Penny Mordaunt's video.

Champion sprinter demands pic axed from Tory hopeful Penny Mordaunt's campaign video

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived at Wimbledon with Prince George.

Kate and William beam as they watch 'electrifying' Wimbledon final with Prince George

Exclusive
Jeremy Hunt speaks to LBC's Tom Swarbrick.

Jeremy Hunt backs Rwanda-style plan and hits out at 'unfunded tax cuts' promised by rivals

Treasury of the 1922 Committee Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown spoke to LBC's Tom Swarbrick.

History will judge Boris 'got the big decisions right', says treasurer of 1922 Committee

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson has been accused of abusing his power to try and get a woman a job at City Hall while he was London mayor.

Boris Johnson 'pushed for lover to get City Hall job during abuse of power relationship'
The battle for Britain’s next Prime Minister begins

Battle for Britain's next Prime Minister begins as Penny Mordaunt joins leadership race
Wife of tractor porn MP Neil Parish says he's 'oversexed'

Wife of tractor porn MP Neil Parish says he's 'oversexed'

Andrea Jenkyns appeared to make a rude gesture at protesters on Thursday

Tory MP who 'gave protesters the middle finger' says she was 'standing up for herself'
Ben Wallace has ruled himself out of the Tory leadership contest, while Rishi Sunak has reportedly urged Sajid Javid to step aside and join his campaign.

Ben Wallace rules himself out of Tory contest as Javid 'urged to step aside for Rishi'
Protesters demanding the resignation of Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Sri Lanka protesters swim in president's pool after storming official residence
A special constable serving with the Met Police has been charged with anal and oral rape.

Serving Met Police officer charged with anal and oral rape

Rishi Sunak has launched his leadership campaign to replace Boris Johnson as PM, along with Kemi Badenoch and Tom Tugendhat.

Race is on: Tory hopefuls launch bid to be PM as Sunak warns against 'fairytale' tax cuts
Elon Musk has terminated his $44b Twitter deal

Elon Musk terminates $44b Twitter deal over 'lack of data about bot accounts'
Andrea Jenkyns appeared to make a rude gesture at protesters on Thursday

Fury as Tory MP who 'gave protesters the middle finger' outside No10 is made minister

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Resigning as PM 'like a bereavement' for Boris Johnson says Rachel Johnson

Resigning as PM 'a huge loss' for Boris Johnson says Rachel Johnson
'I'm trying to use facts': Natasha Devon clashes with caller over police priorities

'I'm trying to use facts': Natasha Devon clashes with caller over police priorities
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 10/7 | Watch again

From Covid to Pincher: David Lammy's epic monologue on Boris' demise

From Covid to Pincher: David Lammy's epic monologue on Boris' demise
LBC listeners blown away by James O'Brien's 'explosive' Beergate reaction

LBC listeners blown away by James O'Brien's explosive Beergate reaction
James O'Brien offers Boris Johnson superfans shoulder to cry on

James O'Brien offers Boris Johnson superfans a shoulder to cry on
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/07 | Watch again

Matt Hancock: 'Threat' of 'Starmer-Sturgeon' deal if Tories are ousted

Matt Hancock: 'Risk' of 'Starmer-Sturgeon' deal if Tories are ousted
Andrew Marr discusses the PM's speech

Andrew Marr: Boris is the ghost of a PM with a ghost of a government
Chris Bryant demands Tories boot out Boris and install caretaker PM

Chris Bryant demands Tories boot out Boris and install caretaker PM

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London