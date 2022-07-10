Kate and William beam as they arrive at Wimbledon with George for 'electrifying' final

10 July 2022, 14:08 | Updated: 10 July 2022, 14:33

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived at Wimbledon with Prince George.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived at Wimbledon with Prince George. Picture: Getty

By Sophie Barnett

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were all smiles as they arrived at Wimbledon with Prince George for the "electrifying" men's final between Djokovic and Kyrgios.

Kate Middleton, patron of the All England Club, watched yesterday’s ladies final between Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina alone as she cheered from the Royal Box with Hollywood royalty, Tom Cruise.

Today she has been joined by Prince William and her eldest son to see if Novak Djokovic can defend his crown against Australian Nick Kyrgios.

It's the eight-year-old's first time at Wimbledon and the final day of a star-studded week at SW19.

Kate looked summery as she arrived in a navy blue skirt and matching top with white polka dots by designer Alessandra Rich, while William and George were both dressed in suits.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived at Wimbledon with Prince George.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived at Wimbledon with Prince George. Picture: Getty

Before making their way to the Royal Box in Centre Court they greeted ball boys and girls as well as Wimbledon staff in the Millennium building.

The royals first greeted a group of military personnel who are working as stewards at the championship - Lt Col Lucy Smith from the Army, deputy assistant commissioner Philip Morton, from the London Fire Brigade, Lt Commander Chris Boucher from the Royal Navy and Sergeant Jacquie Crook from the Royal Air Force.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend the Wimbledon final.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend the Wimbledon final. Picture: Getty

Kate asked them about their roles and how many championships they had worked at Wimbledon, to which one replied: "19 years".

She then explained to George what the group members do, saying: "They look after everybody to make sure the crowds are safe and happy, doing the right thing, in the right seats, making sure the grounds are safe."

When asked about George coming to Wimbledon, she said: "Is this your first time? It is, isn't it?" to which he replied: "Yes".

When asked why Charlotte was not there, she said: "It's George's treat today."

Prince George at his first Wimbledon final.
Prince George at his first Wimbledon final. Picture: Getty

George was also asked who he was going to support and appeared too shy to answer so William looked at him and whispered: "Djokovic" before adding: "We'll see how long it lasts. He'll support the winner."

William then spoke to them about Kyrgios' powerful serve and Djokovic's experience in playing grand slam finals.

He added: "I think it's going to be an electrifying spectacle."

Kate and William arrive at Wimbledon.
Kate and William arrive at Wimbledon. Picture: Getty

The men's singles match comes with a backdrop of controversy as Kyrgios faces charges for common assault against a former partner in Australia.

His wild journey to the final - featuring run-ins with line judges, umpires, opponents, the media and even the crowd - has prompted headlines such as "a menace to tennis" and "Wimbledon's worst nightmare", among others.

However, his opponent Djokovic said he was happy to see Kyrgios in the final after the Australian was given a walkover when Spaniard Rafael Nadal pulled out ahead of the semis due to an abdominal injury.

Prince George and mum Kate at the Wimbledon final.
Prince George and mum Kate at the Wimbledon final. Picture: Getty

Kyrgios had not been beyond the fourth round at a grand slam for seven years prior to this tournament and has spoken openly about his mental struggles and reluctance to commit fully to the sport.

Serbian Djokovic, who knocked out British number one Cameron Norrie from the tournament on Thursday, said: "I think, between us players, we always know how dangerous he is, on grass particularly, because of his game, because of his attitude on the court being so confident, just going for it, being a very complete player."

Kyrgios also spoke about Djokovic in a press conference after Nadal's withdrawal, in which he said has developed a "bromance" with the defending champion over the last few months.

The 26-year-old said he thinks a "Kyrgios-Djokovic final would be mouth-watering".

"You'll never probably see anyone who just wins and just plays the game just so good as a winner than Djokovic," he later added.

The final kicks off at 2pm today.

