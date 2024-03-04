Calls for Church of England to raise £1 billion to address slavery legacy after £100 million deemed 'insufficient'

4 March 2024, 16:01 | Updated: 4 March 2024, 16:04

Rosemarie Mallett, Bishop of Croydon, says she hopes the investment fund can be "a catalyst to encourage other institutions to investigate their past and make a better future for impacted communities".
Rosemarie Mallett, Bishop of Croydon, says she hopes the investment fund can be "a catalyst to encourage other institutions to investigate their past and make a better future for impacted communities". Picture: PA
Jasmine Moody

By Jasmine Moody

The Church of England’s £100 million fund to address historic links to the slave trade is too small and slow, according to a new report which calls for a target of £1 billion.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The funding programme was announced in January 2023 for investment, research and engagement to "address past wrongs".

This comes after an investigation found that the church had invested large sums of money into a company that transported tens of thousands of slaves.

But now, the fund’s original nine-year timeframe has been judged too long by an independent oversight group which also stated that £100 million is "insufficient" to counter the "historic and enduring greed, cynicism and hate with penitence, hope and love".

It said: "The sum of £100 million is very small compared to the scale of racial disadvantage originating in African chattel enslavement."

The group said the Church Commissioners had "embraced a target of £1bn for a broader healing, repair and justice initiative with the fund at its centre".

Read more: Church of England is hiring a £36k-a-year 'anti-racism' officer to 'deconstruct whiteness'

Read more: Outrage as Church of England Archbishop claims saying 'Our Father' is 'problematic'

The fund - which they said should be known as the Fund For Healing, Repair And Justice - will invest in members of disadvantaged black communities, aiming to "back their most brilliant social entrepreneurs, educators, healthcare givers, asset managers and historians".

The funding programme was announced in January 2023 for investment, research and engagement to "address past wrongs".
The funding programme was announced in January 2023 for investment, research and engagement to "address past wrongs". Picture: Alamy

While there will be grants for non-profit investments "to promote and enhance healthy lives, thriving minds and cultural impact", there will not be cash compensation for individuals or grants to government bodies, the group added.

The Church Commissioners will disburse the £100 million over five years, rather than nine as originally planned, the report said.

The £1 billion target can be met through a larger allocation from the Church Commissioners as well as through third-party funds, the group said.

In response, the head of the Church Commissioners said £100 million was the "appropriate financial commitment” at this stage but acknowledged they shared the ambition to increase funds to £1 billion.

The announcement of the fund last year was a specific response to what the group described as a "historic pool of capital tainted by its involvement in African chattel enslavement".

Known as Queen Anne's Bounty - a fund used to supplement the income of poor clergy, it invested significantly in the South Sea Company, which traded in slaves in the 18th century.

The fund also received numerous donations, many of which the church has said were likely to have come from people linked to, or who profited from slavery and plantations.

Among a series of recommendations, the oversight group called on the Church Commissioners to separately fund research to uncover "the full picture" of the church's involvement in slavery and the wealth generated from it, beyond Queen Anne's Bounty.

It also urged the church to "apologise publicly for denying that black Africans are made in the image of God and for seeking to destroy diverse African traditional religious belief systems".

Rosemarie Mallett, Bishop of Croydon and chairwoman of the oversight group, said she hopes the investment fund can be "a catalyst to encourage other institutions to investigate their past and make a better future for impacted communities".

Rosemarie Mallett, Bishop of Croydon said the legacy of slavery "continues to have a significant impact on communities today and inequalities persist till this day"
Rosemarie Mallett, Bishop of Croydon said the legacy of slavery "continues to have a significant impact on communities today and inequalities persist till this day" . Picture: PA

She said: "No amount of money can fully atone for or fully redress the centuries-long impact of African chattel enslavement, the effects of which are still felt around the world today.

"But implementing the recommendations will show the commitment of the Church Commissioners to supporting the process of healing, repair and justice for all of those across society impacted by the legacy of African chattel enslavement."

She said the legacy of slavery "continues to have a significant impact on communities today and inequalities persist till this day" in the form of pregnancy and childbirth outcomes, life chances at birth, physical and mental health, education, employment, income, property and the criminal justice system."

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said: "In seeking justice for all, we must continue to work together remembering that all are created in the image of God.

"The oversight group's independent work with the Church Commissioners is the beginning of a multi-generational response to the appalling evil of transatlantic chattel enslavement.

"My prayer is that this work will stimulate further visionary and practical co-created action."

Trevelyan family representative, John Dower, joins Sangita Myska to discuss slave reparations with callers

Other major British institutions, including the Royal Family and the Bank of England, have links to the transatlantic slave trade.

However, the country's leaders have resisted calls for reparations.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Donald Trump

Supreme Court restores Donald Trump to 2024 presidential primary ballots

Star Trek episode 'banned' for 34 years after it predicted Irish reunification in 2024 following terror campaign

Star Trek episode 'banned' for 34 years after it predicted Irish reunification in 2024 following terror campaign

Trump-Fraud Lawsuit-Weisselberg

Former Trump Organisation chief financial officer pleads guilty to perjury

APTOPIX Haiti Violence

Haiti declares curfew as it tries to restore order after weekend jailbreak

Donald Trump cannot be kicked off presidential ballots, Supreme Court rules, handing Republican huge election boost

Donald Trump cannot be kicked off presidential ballots, Supreme Court rules, handing Republican huge election boost

Sinéad O'Connor's estate demanded the former US president stop using her music.

‘She would have been disgusted’: Sinéad O’Connor’s furious estate demands Donald Trump stop using singer’s music

£1.2 million was spent on maintenance and improvements in 2023, despite the venue not being open, a hearing was told.

O2 Academy Brixton to reopen 16 months after deadly crush killed two people

Nikki Haley has defeated Donald Trump in the Washington DC primary - clinching his first win over the former president in the 2024 race to become the Republican presidential candidate.

Nikki Haley defeats Donald Trump in Washington DC vote - becoming first woman to win Republican presidential primary

Russia Nadezhdin Appeal

Russian court upholds decision barring anti-Ukraine war hopeful from election

Pakistan New Prime Minister

Shehbaz Sharif sworn in as Pakistan’s new prime minister

Exclusive
Pregabalin is used to treat a variety of illnesses, including epilepsy, depression and anxiety

Pregabalin ‘robbed me of a life and stopped me having kids’, woman who lived her whole life with chronic pain reveals

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will deliver the 2024 spring Budget on Wednesday

Budget 2024: When is it and what are the key things you need to know?

The AI images have not been directly linked to Trump's presidential campaign.

Trump supporters target African American voters with fake AI images in apparent attempt to sway black vote

Police have failed to solve nearly half of burglaries in England and Wales in the past three years.

Police 'failed to solve a single burglary in nearly half of all neighbourhoods’ in past three years despite pledge

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson

‘Get out! Get out!’ Dramatic moment police rescue residents as inferno engulfs London flats

Paul Scully has announced that he will not contest his seat at the next election

Paul Scully joins exodus of Tory MPs quitting at the next election

Latest News

See more Latest News

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers a speech to business and construction representatives during a visit to Panattoni Park.

Rishi Sunak claims UK economy is getting 'on the right track' ahead of Spring Budget

Israel Palestinians

Israeli Cabinet member meets US officials as ceasefire talks get under way

France Abortion Right

French lawmakers gather for vote that will make abortion a constitutional right

Bear (L) is due to find out how much of his sex tape profits he must pay back

Stephen Bear arrives at court for confiscation hearing in 'Mexican Cartel' tracksuit after revenge porn conviction
The Middleton family have previously described the businessman as the "black sheep of the family".

'Kate doesn’t need this stress': Princess' uncle 'read riot act by Middletons' amid Celebrity Big Brother rumour
Gerhard Berger's stolen Ferrari has been found nearly 30 years after it was stolen

Gerhard Berger's £350,000 Ferrari stolen in 1995 recovered by police 28 years later

October Rain is the leading song choice, with Dance Forever in second place.

Israel agrees to change controversial October Rain lyrics ahead of Eurovision 2024

Dame Priti Patel told LBC there should be a government review into how the police watchdog is working

‘Corrupt’ minority of police ‘using their position to do terrible things,’ former Home Sec Dame Priti Patel tells LBC
Thailand Politics

Thai court acquits former PM over mishandling of government funds

The hunt for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 could be renewed

Families of passengers on board Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 given new hope of answers

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Camilla is taking some time off from her royal duties

Prince William and Princess Anne to step up as Queen Camilla 'jets off on holiday' in break from holding down royal fort
Kate will not return to her public duties until Easter

Royal aides slam 'madness of social media' as speculation over Kate's health continues

Sarah Ferguson has been told her cancer does not appear to have spread.

Sarah Ferguson 'hugely relieved' as doctors say skin cancer ‘doesn’t appear to have spread’ following examination

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit