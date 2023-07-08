Outrage as Church of England Archbishop claims saying 'Our Father' is 'problematic'

8 July 2023, 11:03

Stephen Cottrell made the remarks in a speech at the General Synod
Stephen Cottrell made the remarks in a speech at the General Synod. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The Archbishop of York has sparked debate by suggesting that using the term 'Our Father' in the Lord's Prayer is "problematic".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Most Rev Stephen Cottrell said in a speech that the term may upset people whose genetic fathers were abusive, and for people who have "laboured" under the "oppressive patriarchy".

The Lord’s Prayer, considered the most important Christian prayer, begins: “Our Father, which art in heaven, Hallowed be thy Name".

God is also referred to in the text of the prayer as "He" and "Him" at various points.

But in a welcome address at the General Synod, the church's legislative assembly, in York, Mr Cottrell said that the "God to whom we pray is ‘Father’," the Telegraph reported.

Read more: Archbishop of Canterbury leads attack against Sunak's migrant bill as govt suffers more defeats in House of Lords

Read more: Bishops blame ministers for creating 'boom market' for small boats migrant traffickers

The Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell
The Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell. Picture: Alamy

He added: "And, yes, I know the word ‘Father’ is problematic for those whose experience of earthly fathers has been destructive and abusive, and for all of us who have laboured rather too much from an oppressively patriarchal grip on life."

His comments provoked criticism from some in the church, who asked if he was suggesting that Jesus may have been mistaken when he taught his disciples the prayer.

Canon Dr Chris Sugden, Chairman of Anglican Mainstream, said: "Is the Archbishop of York saying Jesus was wrong or that Jesus was not pastorally aware? I can’t believe he is doing that consciously, but that’s the impression it gives.

Mr Cottrell is Archbishop of York
Mr Cottrell is Archbishop of York. Picture: Alamy

"It seems to be emblematic of the approach of some church leaders to take their cues from culture rather than scripture.”

Dr Sugden said: "If people have had a difficult relationship with their human fathers then the option open to them is to say you can rediscover the true nature of fatherhood through Christ."

But others were more supportive. Rev Christina Rees CBE, a former General Synod member, founder member of the Archbishops’ Council, agreed that calling God ‘father’ was "hugely problematic".

"And when women say it and have been saying it, there’s been some understanding and sympathy.

“But I think the issues that it has raised have come into sharp focus more with clergy abuse issues. Because sometimes the abuse victims have been abused by their birth fathers and gone on to be abused by their fathers in God – the local priest – so there are multiple layers why the term father is really difficult for people in the church.”

"It’s the way it’s been set for so long and so we’re stuck," she said.

"And because Jesus called God ‘daddy’, we think we have to call God ‘daddy’. And the big question is, do we really believe God believes that male human beings bear the image of God more fully and accurately than women? The answer is absolutely not."

Mr Cottrell has been Archbishop of York, the second most senior position in the Church of England, since 2020.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The husband of Jo Cox has remarried in a ceremony officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury

Husband of murdered MP Jo Cox remarries domestic violence campaigner in ceremony led by Archbishop of Canterbury

Japan Abe Memorial

Japanese mark anniversary of Shinzo Abe assassination

Rishi Sunak is considering a push for big pay rises for millions of public sector workers

Cabinet split as Rishi Sunak considering ministers' push for 6% pay rises for striking workers despite inflation woes

The TV star has allegedly been taken off air

Top TV presenter 'taken off air' amid claims he gave teen £35k for sexual pictures that funded youngster's crack habit

Captain Tom Moore 'would have hated' the attempt to build a spa complex under his name, a friend has said

'Captain Tom would have hated what is going on': hero's friend slams family building spa in name of his charity

'Absolutely shocking' that teachers' pay deal may not be funded with new money, says Tom Swarbrick

'Absolutely shocking' that teachers' pay deal may not be funded with new money, says Tom Swarbrick

Taiwan China

China sends warships and fighter jets near Taiwan during US Beijing visit

Israel Palestinians

UN refuses to retract condemnation of Israel over Jenin military operation

Selena Lau, 8, has been named as the victim of the crash.

'Adored by everyone': Family pay tribute to girl, 8, killed in Wimbledon crash - as second pupil, 8, fights for life

Employee working on the destruction of the US' chemical weapons

US destroys ‘last’ of its declared chemical weapons

Ruth Perry committed suicide

School run by Ruth Perry - who took own life - upgraded to 'good'

Mark Rutte

Dutch Prime Minister resigns after failing to agree on migration policy

Sources allege the show could be in its 'final days'.

Brexit and climate change: Storylines that caused EastEnders viewers to switch off as soap’s future thrown into question

The Ant Group sign

Ant Group fined £769 million by Chinese regulators

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court in April

US ‘pressing for release of reporter who has spent 100 days in Russian jail’

Selena Lau, 8, has been named as the victim of the crash.

'Adored and loved by everyone': Wimbledon crash victim, 8, named and pictured as family pay tribute

Latest News

See more Latest News

The nuclear bombers were deployed for drills.

Putin scrambles nuclear bomber planes in ‘war game’ ahead of NATO summit

Ukraine had been asking for cluster munitions for some time

'We're not looking to start WW3': US defends decision to send controversial weapon banned in 100 countries to Ukraine
An Israeli armoured vehicle is targeted following a military raid in the West Bank city of Nablus

Israeli forces kill three Palestinians in latest West Bank violence

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach speaks during a news conference

Kansas attorney general sues to stop people changing sex on driver’s licences

The security guard was praised for stopping the sunbed hoggers

Heroic security guard patrols Tenerife resort removing towels from sunloungers in blow to bed hogs
Fiesta production has stopped after 47 years

Final farewell to Ford Fiesta as production ends after nearly five decades

Just Stop Oil activists stopped two Wimbledon contests taking place on court 18 on Wednesday

Three Just Stop Oil protesters charged after disrupting two Wimbledon games

Edwin van der Sar

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin Van der Sar rushed to intensive care with bleed around brain
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Nuclear agency pushes for Zaporizhzhia plant roof access amid explosives reports

An inquest was opened into the three victims in the Nottingham stabbings.

Victims in Nottingham attacks all suffered stab wounds to the chest, inquest hears

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Moment self-styled 'assassin' who was encouraged to kill the late Queen by his AI 'girlfriend' was arrested

Moment police swoop on AI-inspired crossbow 'assassin' who plotted to kill The Queen in Windsor Castle
Thousands of well-wishers lined the Royal Mile as a service of thanksgiving for the King was held at St Giles

Thousands of well-wishers line Royal Mile as final act of King Charles' Coronation plays out in Scotland
Jaswant Singh Chail appeared in court on Wednesday

Teen who plotted to kill Queen with crossbow at Windsor Castle was 'encouraged by AI'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James on mural cover-up

'It's not happened in North Korea, it's happened in Kent!': James O'Brien reflects on refugee mural cover-up
Humzah Yousaf's never got a honeymoon phase as First Minister - and he would be forgiven if he was looking for an annulment

Humza Yousaf's first 100 days will feel like a thousand - with his party a basket case and independence far off
Steve Backshall

'It's a crime': Naturalist Steve Backshall's damning verdict on Thames Water

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Starmer's speech offers promising ideas on how to break the 'class-ceiling'

'Can we have some more girls please?': Shelagh Fogarty caller wants more females in technical education

'Can we have some more girls please?': Shelagh Fogarty caller wants more females in technical education
James and caller Trish

James O’Brien caller's 'blood is boiling' at lack of oracy within the police as Labour announces educational reform
'Stop it!': Nick Ferrari rebukes Just Stop Oil's 'inherently selfish' tactics after disruption at Wimbledon

'Stop it!': Nick Ferrari rebukes Just Stop Oil's 'inherently selfish' tactics after disruption at Wimbledon
Shelagh Fogarty

The NHS will be privatised 'over my dead body', says Shadow Health Secretary

Right-wing politicians believe they should 'hold the reins of power' over the NHS, says James O'Brien

Right-wing politicians believe they should 'hold the reins of power' over NHS, argues James O'Brien
British Aristocrat says her bank account was unexpectedly closed

'I don't know if it's because I have a Russian name’: British aristocrat says her bank account was unexplainably closed

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit