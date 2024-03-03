Church of England is hiring a £36k-a-year 'anti-racism' officer to 'deconstruct whiteness'

By Danielle De Wolfe

The Church of England has come under fire for advertising for an 'anti-racism' officer in a bid to 'deconstruct whiteness'.

The ad for the 35-hours a week position was posted on Tuesday, with the role forming part of a new 11-person 'racial justice unit'.

Tasked with overseeing 'structures, practices and behaviours' within the church, the role's description says the purpose of the department is to allow UK minority ethnic people to 'flourish'.

Led by the Diocese of Birmingham, the role is said to involve work across the West Midlands.

The job listing comes one week after the General Synod - the Church of England's legislative body - approved a motion directing all parishes to draw up what they described as 'race action plans'.

Working beyond Birmingham, the job would connect the successful applicant with dioceses across Coventry, Gloucester, Hereford, Lichfield and Worcester.

A team backed by three years of funding according to the ad, with the department aiming to 'fan into flame a movement of change'.

The description continues that the role will transform the church and will involve 'reimagining parish and community activities'.

However, critics have mocked and denounced the advert since it went live last week.

Those critics include the Rev Leonard Payne, who said he initially believed the advert to be a 'joke' or 'a Photoshop job'.

He added that the church should instead spend the cash on overstretched parishes instead.

According to the advert, the job will involve 'sharing theological insights informed by our cultural origins; sharing worship practices; reviewing participation in our structures and activities...

It will also involve 'deconstructing whiteness,' while 'reimagining invitation into parish and community activities; and working in church schools and among young people'.