Clapham shooting live: latest updates as police hunt for shooters, with three injured

Police at the scene of a shooting in Clapham. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Police are hunting for moped-riding shooters who opened fire in Clapham late on Friday afternoon, with three people injured.

Officers said two people were injured by shotgun pellets, while the other one was hurt by the moped itself.

The victims were taken to hospital, and none of them are thought to have life-threatening injuries.

The attack took place on Clapham Common South Side at 4.55pm.

