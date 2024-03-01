Clapham shooting live: latest updates as police hunt for shooters, with three injured

1 March 2024, 19:05 | Updated: 1 March 2024, 19:27

Police at the scene of a shooting in Clapham
Police at the scene of a shooting in Clapham. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Police are hunting for moped-riding shooters who opened fire in Clapham late on Friday afternoon, with three people injured.

Officers said two people were injured by shotgun pellets, while the other one was hurt by the moped itself.

The victims were taken to hospital, and none of them are thought to have life-threatening injuries.

The attack took place on Clapham Common South Side at 4.55pm.

New images show shattered window at the scene

Kit Heren

Eyewitness says he saw victim being hit by moped

“I heard a loud rev and saw a moped travelling down the road," Robert Stu said.

“ A man was crossing the road at the crossing and the moped smashed into him It him straight in his leg and it looked like it broke his leg or shin," the Telegraph reported him as saying.

“But the guy had to get up and limp off the road because traffic was coming.”

Kit Heren

Images from the scene

Kit Heren

Summary of the story so far:

Kit Heren

Aftermath of the shooting

Forensics officers were seen working in and around the Belle Vue pub 

A moped could be seen left on the pavement on Clapham Common South Side. 

Kit Heren

Local MP comments on the shooting

Local MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy said: "Very concerned to hear reports of a shooting in Clapham Common this evening. 

Clapham Park Road and much of the surrounding area is currently closed off with buses on diversion. 

" I will share further updates when I get them."

Kit Heren

Local's account of the shooting

A local barber said he was left "shocked" after hearing the shooting. 

The man, who gave his name as Kaka, 34, who works in Chop Barbers, told PA: "I was in the shop just before 5 and I heard a gunshot up the road.

 "We were all shocked because it was so close, the police were everywhere afterwards."

Kit Heren

What have police said?

Police said in a statement:An investigation has been launched following a firearms incident in south London.

At 16:55hrs on Friday, 1 March police were in pursuit of a moped that had failed to stop in the Clapham area.

A firearm, believed to be a shotgun, was discharged from the moped in the vicinity of Clapham Common South Side.

Two people sustained shotgun pellet injuries.

A third person was injured by the moped.

The suspects fled the scene.

London Ambulance Service paramedics have taken the injured people to hospital.

While we await formal assessments, at this stage we don't believe any of those injured to be in a life-threatening condition.

A crime scene is in place and urgent enquiries to trace the moped are ongoing. There have been no arrests at this stage.

Firearms officers are searching the area.

Anyone who saw the moped, or captured the incident on dash cam, should call 101 ref CAD 5008/1 Mar.

Kit Heren

What we know so far about the Clapham shooting

  • Three people have been injured after a shooting in Clapham, south London on Friday late afternoon.
  • The attack took place as police chased the moped riders on Clapham Common South Side
  • No one has been arrested yet.
  • None of the victims' lives are in danger

Kit Heren

