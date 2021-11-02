Cleo Smith: Girl, 4, missing for two weeks found in locked house in Western Australia

Cleo Smith was discovered locked inside a house. Picture: Western Australia Police

By Emma Soteriou

A four-year-old girl who went missing for over two weeks in Western Australia has been found "alive and well".

Cleo Smith was found by police in a house in Carnarvon around 560 miles away from where she vanished.

She was last seen around 1.30am on Saturday 16 October in a tent at the Blowholes campsite in Macleod, just over 600 miles north of Perth, before being discovered on Tuesday.

Police said she was discovered in a locked house and a man was being held in custody, following the incident.

A statement from Western Australia Police Force's Deputy Commissioner Col Blanch said: "It’s my privilege to announce that in the early hours of this morning, the Western Australia Police Force rescued Cleo Smith.

"Cleo is alive and well.

"A Police team broke their way into a locked house in Carnarvon about 1am. They found little Cleo in one of the rooms.

"One of the officers picked her up into his arms and asked her ‘what’s your name?’

"She said - ‘My name is Cleo’.

"Cleo was reunited with her parents a short time later.

"This is the outcome we all hoped and prayed for. It’s the outcome we’ve achieved because of some incredible police work.

"I want to thank Cleo’s parents, the Western Australian community and the many volunteers. And of course, I want to thank my colleagues in the Western Australia Police Force.

"I can confirm we have a man from Carnarvon in custody who is currently being questioned by detectives.

"We’ll have more to say on the rescue of Cleo as the day unfolds."