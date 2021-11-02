Breaking News

'We've pulled two goals back in the fight against climate change': PM hails Cop26 talks

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Will Taylor

Boris Johnson has hailed progress over the first two days of Cop26 – believing humanity is starting to level the score against climate change.

The PM previously described the situation as being 5-1 down in a football game but after agreements on methane and deforestation were thrashed out in Glasgow, he thinks humans are fighting back in the bid to stop environmental catastrophe.

"We’ve pulled back a goal or perhaps even two – and I think we are going to take this thing to extra time because there is no doubt that some progress has been made," Mr Johnson said in a press conference on Tuesday.

He acknowledged that, despite developed countries being delayed in reaching their $100 billion target, they were gradually 'ticking boxes' after having come together at the event.

The Prime Minister also said leaders were creating 'coalitions of support' for developing countries to move away from use of fossil fuels.

