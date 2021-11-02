Breaking News

Defiant eco mob block rush-hour traffic in Manchester as they target city for first time

Insulate Britain have managed to block a road in Manchester. Picture: LBC

By Sophie Barnett

Defiant eco protesters from Insulate Britain have targeted Manchester for the first time - blocking a key road near the city's airport.

The group of around 12 protesters brought traffic to a halt at junction 6 of the M56 on Tuesday morning, close to Manchester Airport.

The demonstration follows a separate protest on the M25 just north of London earlier - where police were able to stop activists getting onto the carriageway before they could cause any disruption.

This is the first time the group of campaigners have descended on the northern city, following weeks of disruption in the south.

Police were waiting at junction 6 when protesters arrived, however they were unable to stop activists getting onto the carriageway and sticking their body parts to the tarmac.

Videos from the scene show drivers getting increasingly angry, and a number of police vehicles in attendance.

