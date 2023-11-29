Cold Weather Payments to be paid out to over 280 postcode areas - are you eligible for cash help?

By Emma Soteriou

Cold Weather Payments are being paid out to over 280 areas as freezing conditions sweep the UK.

Temperatures dropped below zero for more than seven days, triggering the Cold Weather Payment scheme.

The government plan - which is running between November and March 2024 - will see people living in England and Wales receive cash payments of £25.

Individuals need to be claiming one of several DWP benefits to receive the payment, including Pension Credit, Income Support, Job Seekers Allowance or Universal Credit.

Those eligible are usually paid automatically by the Department for Work and Pensions within 14 working days.

Areas covered include Greater Manchester, Yorkshire and the North East of England.

Some 283 postcodes are expected to receive payments in coming weeks - but an official list of areas is yet to be published by the government.

Find out if you are eligible for payments in your area on the government website.

Full list of 280 postcode areas to receive Cold Weather Payments: