Cold Weather Payments to be paid out to over 280 postcode areas - are you eligible for cash help?

29 November 2023, 21:08

The Cold Weather Payment scheme has been triggered
The Cold Weather Payment scheme has been triggered. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Cold Weather Payments are being paid out to over 280 areas as freezing conditions sweep the UK.

Temperatures dropped below zero for more than seven days, triggering the Cold Weather Payment scheme.

The government plan - which is running between November and March 2024 - will see people living in England and Wales receive cash payments of £25.

Individuals need to be claiming one of several DWP benefits to receive the payment, including Pension Credit, Income Support, Job Seekers Allowance or Universal Credit.

Those eligible are usually paid automatically by the Department for Work and Pensions within 14 working days.

Areas covered include Greater Manchester, Yorkshire and the North East of England.

Some 283 postcodes are expected to receive payments in coming weeks - but an official list of areas is yet to be published by the government.

Find out if you are eligible for payments in your area on the government website.

Full list of 280 postcode areas to receive Cold Weather Payments:

  • CW4 - Holmes Chapel, Cheshire East
  • CW6 - Tarporley, Cheshire West and Chester
  • CW7 - Winsford, Cheshire West and Chester
  • CW8 - Weaverham, Cheshire West and Chester
  • CW9 - Northwich, Cheshire West and Chester
  • CW10 - Middlewich, Cheshire East
  • CW11 - Sandbach, Cheshire East
  • M1 - Manchester, Greater Manchester
  • M2 - Manchester, Greater Manchester
  • M3 - Salford
  • M4 - Manchester, Greater Manchester
  • M5 - Salford
  • M6 - Salford
  • M7 - Salford
  • M8 - Manchester, Greater Manchester
  • M9 - Manchester, Greater Manchester
  • M11 - Manchester, Greater Manchester
  • M12 - Manchester, Greater Manchester
  • M13 - Manchester, Greater Manchester
  • M14 - Manchester, Greater Manchester
  • M15 - Manchester, Greater Manchester
  • M16 - Manchester, Greater Manchester
  • M17 - Urmston, Trafford
  • M18 - Manchester, Greater Manchester
  • M19 - Manchester, Greater Manchester
  • M20 - Manchester, Greater Manchester
  • M21 - Manchester, Greater Manchester
  • M22 - Manchester, Greater Manchester
  • M23 - Manchester, Greater Manchester
  • M25 - Bury
  • M27 - Salford
  • M28 - Walkden, Salford
  • M29 - Pemberton, Wigan
  • M30 - Salford
  • M31 - Partington, Trafford
  • M32 - Urmston, Trafford
  • M33 - Trafford
  • M34 - Ashton-under-Lyne, Tameside
  • M35 - Oldham
  • M38 - Walkden, Salford
  • M40 - Manchester, Greater Manchester
  • M41U - ]rmston, Trafford
  • M43 - Ashton-under-Lyne, Tameside
  • M44 - Salford
  • M45 - Bury
  • M46 - Pemberton, Wigan
  • M50 - Salford Quays, Salford
  • M90 - Ringway, Greater Manchester
  • PR7 - Chorley, Lancashire
  • SK1 - Stockport
  • SK2 - Stockport
  • SK3 - Stockport
  • SK4 - Stockport
  • SK5 - Stockport
  • SK6 - Stockport
  • SK7 - Cheadle, Stockport
  • SK8 - Stockport
  • SK9 - Macclesfield, Cheshire East
  • SK10 - Macclesfield, Cheshire East
  • SK11 - Macclesfield, Cheshire East
  • SK12 - Poynton, Cheshire East
  • SK14 - Ashton-under-Lyne, Tameside
  • SK16 - Ashton-under-Lyne, Tameside
  • WA1 - Birchwood, Warrington
  • WA2 - Birchwood, Warrington
  • WA3 - Croft, Warrington
  • WA4 - Appleton, Warrington
  • WA5 - Great Sankey, Warrington
  • WA6 - Frodsham, Cheshire West and Chester
  • WA7 - Runcorn, Halton
  • WA8 - Runcorn, Halton
  • WA9 - St Helens
  • WA10 - St Helens
  • WA11 - St Helens
  • WA12 - St Helens
  • WA13 - Lymm, Warrington
  • WA14 - Trafford
  • WA15 - Trafford
  • WA16 - Knutsford, Cheshire East
  • WN1 - Pemberton, Wigan
  • WN2 - Pemberton, Wigan
  • WN3 - Pemberton, Wigan
  • WN4 - Pemberton, Wigan
  • WN5 - Pemberton, Wigan
  • WN6 - Pemberton, Wigan
  • WN7 - Leigh, Wigan
  • WN8 - Ormskirk, Lancashire
  • BL0 - Ramsbottom, Bury
  • BL1 - Bolton
  • BL2 - Bolton
  • BL3 - Bolton
  • BL4 - Bolton
  • BL5 - Westhoughton, Bolton
  • BL6 - Horwich, Bolton
  • BL7 - Bolton
  • BL8 - Bury
  • BL9 - Bury
  • M24 - Middleton, Rochdale
  • M26 - Bury
  • OL1 - Oldham
  • OL2 - Shaw, Oldham
  • OL3 - Saddleworth, Oldham
  • OL4 - Oldham
  • OL5 - Mossley, Tameside
  • OL6 - Ashton-under-Lyne, Tameside
  • OL7 - Ashton-under-Lyne, Tameside
  • OL8 - Oldham
  • OL9 - Oldham
  • OL10 - Heywood, Rochdale
  • OL11 - Rochdale
  • OL12 - Rochdale
  • OL15 - Rochdale
  • OL16 - Rochdale
  • SK15 - Tameside
  • DH1 - Durham, County Durham
  • DH2 - Chester-le-Street, County Durham
  • DH3 - North Lodge, County Durham
  • DH4 - Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland
  • DH5 - Hetton, Sunderland
  • DH6 - Shadforth, County Durham
  • DH7 - Esh, County Durham
  • DH9 - Stanley, County Durham
  • DL4 - Shildon, County Durham
  • DL5 - Great Aycliffe, County Durham
  • DL14 - Lcp Stanhope and Wolsingham Parishes and, County Durham
  • DL15 - Lcp Stanhope and Wolsingham Parishes and, County Durham
  • DL16 - Spennymoor, County Durham
  • DL17 - Ferryhill, County Durham
  • NE1 - Newcastle Upon Tyne
  • NE2 - Byker, Newcastle Upon Tyne
  • NE3 - Newcastle Upon Tyne
  • NE4 - Newcastle Upon Tyne
  • NE5 - Newburn, Newcastle Upon Tyne
  • NE6 - Byker, Newcastle Upon Tyne
  • NE7 - Byker, Newcastle Upon Tyne
  • NE8 - Gateshead
  • NE9 - Gateshead
  • NE10 - Gateshead
  • NE11 - Wickham and Dunston, Gateshead
  • NE12 - Longbenton, North Tyneside
  • NE13 - Brunswick, Newcastle Upon Tyne
  • NE15 - Newburn, Newcastle Upon Tyne
  • NE16 - Wickham and Dunston, Gateshead
  • NE17 - Blaydon, Gateshead
  • NE18 - Stamfordham, Northumberland
  • NE20 - Ponteland, Northumberland
  • NE21 - Blaydon, Gateshead
  • NE23 - Blyth, Northumberland
  • NE25 - North Tyneside
  • NE26 - North Tyneside
  • NE27 - North Tyneside
  • NE28 - North Tyneside
  • NE29 - North Tyneside
  • NE30 - North Tyneside
  • NE31 - South Tyneside
  • NE32 - South Tyneside
  • NE33 - South Tyneside
  • NE34 - South Tyneside
  • NE35 - South Tyneside
  • NE36 - South Tyneside
  • NE37 - Washington, Sunderland
  • NE38 - Washington, Sunderland
  • NE39 - Blaydon, Gateshead
  • NE40 - Blaydon, Gateshead
  • NE41 - Wylam, Northumberland
  • NE42 - Prudhoe, Northumberland
  • NE43 - Stocksfield, Northumberland
  • NE44 - Broomhaugh and Riding, Northumberland
  • NE45 - Corbridge, Northumberland
  • NE46 - Hexham, Northumberland
  • SR1 - Sunderland
  • SR2 - Sunderland
  • SR3 - Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland
  • SR4 - Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland
  • SR5 - Castletown, Sunderland
  • SR6 - Sunderland
  • SR7 - Dalton-le-Dale, County Durham
  • TS21 - Sedgefield, County Durham
  • TS28 - Hutton Henry, County Durham
  • TS29 - Trimdon, County Durham
  • BD23 - Thorlby, North Yorkshire
  • BD24 - Langcliffe, North Yorkshire
  • DL8 - Spennithorne, North Yorkshire
  • DL11 - Marske, North Yorkshire
  • DL12 - Cotherstone, County Durham
  • DL13 - Stanhope, County Durham
  • BB4 - Rawtenstall, Lancashire
  • BB8 - Newchurch, Lancashire
  • BB9 - Newchurch, Lancashire
  • BB10 - Burnley, Lancashire
  • BB11 - Burnley, Lancashire
  • BB12 - Ightenhill, Lancashire
  • BB18 - Salterforth, Lancashire
  • BD1 - Queensbury, Bradford
  • BD2 - Queensbury, Bradford
  • BD3 - Queensbury, Bradford
  • BD4 - Queensbury, Bradford
  • BD5 - Queensbury, Bradford
  • BD6 - Queensbury, Bradford
  • BD7 - Queensbury, Bradford
  • BD8 - Queensbury, Bradford
  • BD9 - Queensbury, Bradford
  • BD10 - Queensbury, Bradford
  • BD11 - Dewsbury, Kirklees
  • BD12 - Queensbury, Bradford
  • BD13 - Queensbury, Bradford
  • BD14 - Queensbury, Bradford
  • BD15 - Queensbury, Bradford
  • BD16 - Bingley, Bradford
  • BD17 - Queensbury, Bradford
  • BD18 - Queensbury, Bradford
  • BD19 - Dewsbury, Kirklees
  • BD20 - Steeton, Bradford
  • BD21 - Keighley, Bradford
  • BD22 - Keighley, Bradford
  • HD3 - Huddersfield, Kirklees
  • HD7 - Huddersfield, Kirklees
  • HD8 - Kirkburton, Kirklees
  • HD9 - Holme, Kirklees
  • HX1 - Halifax, Calderdale
  • HX2 - Halifax, Calderdale
  • HX3 - Halifax, Calderdale
  • HX4 - Halifax, Calderdale
  • HX5 - Halifax, Calderdale
  • HX6 - Halifax, Calderdale
  • HX7 - Hebden Royd, Calderdale
  • LS21 - Otley, Leeds
  • LS29 - Ilkley, Bradford
  • OL13 - Rawtenstall, Lancashire
  • OL14 - Todmorden, Calderdale
  • S36 - Hunshelf, Barnsley
  • CA1 - Carlisle, Cumbria
  • CA2 - Carlisle, Cumbria
  • CA3 - Carlisle, Cumbria
  • CA4 - Wetheral, Cumbria
  • CA5 - Orton, Cumbria
  • CA6 - Kirklinton, Cumbria
  • CA7 - Waverton, Cumbria
  • CA8 - Brampton, Cumbria
  • YO13 - Stainton Dale, North Yorkshire
  • YO18 - Pickering, North Yorkshire
  • YO21 - Hutton Mulgrave, North Yorkshire
  • YO22 - Snainton, North Yorkshire
  • YO62 - Nawton, North Yorkshire
  • CA9 - Alston, Cumbria
  • DH8 - Burnhope, County Durham
  • NE19 - Elsdon, Northumberland
  • NE47 - Allendale, Northumberland
  • NE48 - Bellingham, Northumberland
  • NE49 - Haltwhistle, Northumberland
  • CA10 - Cliburn, Cumbria
  • CA11 - Catterlen, Cumbria
  • CA12 - Keswick, Cumbria
  • CA16 - Appleby-in-Westmorland, Cumbria
  • CA17 - Kirkby Stephen, Cumbria
  • LA8 - Kendal, Cumbria
  • LA9 - Kendal, Cumbria
  • LA10 - Sedbergh, Cumbria
  • LA21 - Coniston, Cumbria
  • LA22 - Lakes, Cumbria
  • LA23 - Windermere, Cumbria
  • SY1 - Shrewsbury, Shropshire
  • SY2 - Shrewsbury, Shropshire
  • SY3 - Shrewsbury, Shropshire
  • SY4 - Myddle, Shropshire
  • SY5 - Longden, Shropshire
  • SY6 - Church Stretton, Shropshire
  • SY11 - Oswestry, Shropshire
  • SY12 - Ellesmere, Shropshire
  • SY13 - Whitchurch Rural, Shropshire
  • TF1 - Wellington, Telford and Wrekin
  • TF2 - St Georges and Priorslee, Telford and Wrekin
  • TF3 - Hollinswood, Telford and Wrekin
  • TF4 - Telford, Telford and Wrekin
  • TF5 - Wellington, Telford and Wrekin
  • TF6 - Rodington, Telford and Wrekin
  • TF7 - Madeley, Telford and Wrekin
  • TF8 - The Gorge, Telford and Wrekin
  • TF9 - Sutton upon Tern, Shropshire
  • TF10 - Newport, Telford and Wrekin
  • TF11 - Shifnal, Shropshire
  • TF12 - Broseley, Shropshire
  • TF13 - Much Wenlock, Shropshire

