Ofsted inspector 'had mocking tone' as he met with emotional headteacher who took own life after critical report

29 November 2023, 18:29

Ruth Perry took her own life after a critical Ofsted report
Ruth Perry took her own life after a critical Ofsted report. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

An Ofsted inspector had a "mocking tone" and "sniggered loudly" when he spoke to headteacher Ruth Perry, who took her own life after a critical report, an inquest has heard.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

She believed Alan Derry was a "bully" who had an agenda, her husband has said.

The head saw Caversham Primary School in Reading get downgraded from outstanding to inadequate after the review in November 2022 raised concerns about the safeguarding of children.

The school was rated "good" in all categories except leadership and management, which was branded "inadequate".

Her death led to calls for Ofsted's inspections to be reformed.

Wednesday's inquest hearing in Reading heard Clare Jones-King, the deputy head, had sat in a meeting with Ms Perry and Mr Derry during the inspection.

Hugh Southey KC, for Ms Perry's family, told Mr Derry: "She referred to you as having sniggered loudly and having a mocking and unpleasant tone."

Ms Perry's death led to criticism of Ofsted
Ms Perry's death led to criticism of Ofsted. Picture: Alamy

Mr Derry denied this, and also said he should not have halted the inspection due to Ms Perry's emotional state. Tuesday's hearing was told how she became tearful and stressed over the inspection.

"There was a major safeguarding concern around the safeguarding of children, and this needed to be immediately addressed and safely addressed," he said.

Another inspector, Claire Wilkins, said she had become so worried about Ms Perry she asked school leaders if somebody could take care of her at home.

A statement from Mrs Perry's husband Jonathan was read out at the inquest.

He said his wife had been looking forward to promoting the school despite her nerves.

But in a phone call to him during the inspection, she told him it was going "very badly and that she was traumatised", and when he arrived at the school on an errand for her she seemed "very upset".

"She said she had had a horrendous first meeting with the lead inspector," he said.

"She did not like him. She said it felt like he had come in with an agenda."

The inquest heard Ms Perry told him: "If we fail on safeguarding that is it."

"I know what that means, it is the end of my career. I'm destroyed."

The couple were happy and settled, having bought their dream home together. They were due to exchange contracts for it on the week of the inspection.

But that inspection found that school leaders lacked the "required knowledge to keep pupils safe from harm", did not take "prompt and proper actions" and had not ensured safeguarding was "effective".

Mr Perry said his wife loved her job and she was "dedicated", but the pandemic had taken a toll and the school struggled amid Covid.

She was "close to burnout", he feared.

The inquest continues.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

An entertainment group wants to bring the Sphere to London

Will London get a Vegas Sphere after all? Michael Gove weighs up wading into planning row after Khan blocks plans

Palestinian prisoner freed

Mediators aim to extend truce in Gaza as last planned hostage releases begin

Richard Hammond, Jeremy Clarkson and James May attend a screening of 'The Grand Tour' season 3

The Grand Tour set to end as 'Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May leave show'

Jonathan Majors Assault Case

Actor Jonathan Majors in court for start of assault trial

Owen Farrell has stepped back from the national team

England rugby captain Owen Farrell steps back from national team amid mental health struggle, as colleagues rally round

Doorbell footage showed Brianna Ghey leaving home for the last time

Heartbreaking moment Brianna Ghey left home for last time as texts 'show teenagers plot murder'

Oher The Blind Side Football

Memphis couple to remove references to Michael Oher being adopted amid legal row

Leasehold reform.

Ministers' embarrassment as bill to ban leaseholds doesn’t actually ban leaseholds

Exclusive
Havering Council has scrapped the Hanukkah plans

Fury as east London council scraps plans to install Hanukkah menorah over fears of 'inflaming community tensions'

Omid Scobie doubles down amid race row insisting he didnt name the royals at the centre of the scandal

Omid Scobie doubles down on race row and insists he didn't name royals at centre of racism claims

Migration Finland Russia Border

Finland closes last crossing point with Russia

Kate fears a Christmas showdown with Harry and Meghan

Kate fears Christmas showdown if Harry and Meghan 'gatecrash' family celebrations

Jamie Lynn Spears has quit I'm A Celeb

Jamie Lynn Spears becomes second campmate to quit I'm A Celeb on 'medical grounds'

Home Secretary James Cleverly confirms that Della's Law has been passed

Loophole which has allowed at least 11,000 sex offenders to change their name to be closed

Nepal Same Sex Marriage

Nepalese gay couple becomes first to officially register same-sex marriage

Katy Ashworth

Former TV presenter Katy Ashworth 'verbally and physically' abused by ex-partner, High Court hears

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nottingham City Council has a £23m gap in funds

Nottingham City Council declares itself 'bankrupt' with £23m funding gap

Eric Dupond-Moretti

Court clears France’s justice minister of conflict of interest

Rishi Sunak does not believe Brexit is "in peril"

Rishi Sunak does not believe Brexit is 'in peril' despite calls from EU chief Ursula von der Leyen for it to be reversed
Wolverine

Wolverines set for US government protection amid climate change threat

Kfir Bibas and his family were taken hostage

Fears for hostage baby Kfir Bibas after Hamas say he was killed in airstrike, as Israel investigate claims
Omid Scobie has said the names of those at the centre of the royal race row could come out

Omid Scobie threatens to name royals at centre of racism storm amid growing row over incendiary Endgame claims
Greggs is opening a 'fine-dining bistro'

Greggs to open 'fine-dining bistro', with menu taking old favourites to 'new culinary heights' in 'Paris-inspired space'
Sajid Javid said he quit because of Dominic Cummings' behaviour

Dominic Cummings was seeking to 'act as the Prime Minister in all but name', Covid inquiry hears
Ada Sagi was released by Hamas on Tuesday.

'It's such a huge relief': London man tells of 'joy' as mum is freed by Hamas

Javier Milei

Argentina’s president-elect announces choice for economy minister

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The ghost of Princess Diana! William, Harry and the rest of us deserve better

The ghost of Princess Diana! William, Harry and the rest of us deserve better from The Crown
Omis Scobie (l) and Harry, Meghan and Archie (r)

Second Royal 'identified' as racist in Dutch translation of Endgame as author Omid Scobie insists he's not to blame
The Dutch translation of Endgame appeared to identify two Royal Family members 'accused of speaking about Archie's skin colour

Dutch speakers say edition naming Royals ‘as racist’ in Omid Scobie’s book can't be a mistranslation - as copies pulped

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit