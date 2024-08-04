'Utterly appalling': Cooper slams attack on Rotherham migrant hotel and promises emergency mosque protection

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has called an attack on a Rotherham migrant hotel 'utterly appalling' as she promised emergency protection for mosques. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has called an attack on a Rotherham migrant hotel 'utterly appalling' as she promised emergency protection for mosques.

The Home Secretary said that the Muslim places of worship will be able to get emergency security from the Home Office after several were targeted by far-right thugs.

The "rapid response" is intended to allow mosques at risk of violent disorder to get additional security personnel to help reassure Muslim communities.

The police, local authorities and mosques will be able to ask for rapid security to be deployed.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “Britain is a proud and tolerant country, and nobody should make any excuses for the shameful actions of the hooligans, thugs and extremist groups who have been attacking police officers, looting local shops or attacking people based on the colour of their skin.

“In light of the disgraceful threats and attacks that local mosques have also faced in many communities, the government is providing rapid additional support through the Protective Security for Mosques Scheme, alongside the support from local police forces and we repeat that anyone involved in this disorder and violence will face the full force of the law.

“As a nation we will not tolerate criminal behaviour, dangerous extremism, and racist attacks that go against everything our country stands for.”

It comes after Ms Cooper slammed protesters who attacked a hotel housing asylum seekers in Rotherham.

Mosques have been targeted with protests since the Southport killings on July 29. Picture: Alamy

She wrote on X: "The criminal, violent attack on a hotel housing asylum seekers in Rotherham is utterly appalling. Deliberately setting fire to a building with people known to be inside.

"South Yorkshire Police have full Government support for the strongest action against those responsible."

The masked anti-immigration protesters were filmed setting fire to a bin just outside the smashed window. Police later seemed to have pushed back the rioters, but the fire continued to rage for some time.

Others simply stood around and watched, or filmed the scenes for social media. Chants in support of Tommy Robinson, the far-right activist, were heard.