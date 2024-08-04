'Utterly appalling': Cooper slams attack on Rotherham migrant hotel and promises emergency mosque protection

4 August 2024, 17:22 | Updated: 4 August 2024, 17:29

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has called an attack on a Rotherham migrant hotel 'utterly appalling' as she promised emergency protection for mosques.
Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has called an attack on a Rotherham migrant hotel 'utterly appalling' as she promised emergency protection for mosques. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has called an attack on a Rotherham migrant hotel 'utterly appalling' as she promised emergency protection for mosques.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Home Secretary said that the Muslim places of worship will be able to get emergency security from the Home Office after several were targeted by far-right thugs.

The "rapid response" is intended to allow mosques at risk of violent disorder to get additional security personnel to help reassure Muslim communities.

Read More: 'I guarantee this building isn't used to build bombs': Liverpool imam reaches out to far-right protesters outside mosque

Read More: Muslim Council says 'law and order' isn't enough to tackle the 'Islamophobic hate' following mosque attacks

The police, local authorities and mosques will be able to ask for rapid security to be deployed.

Video grab from PA Video of Home Secretary Yvette Cooper speaks to the media at the Home Office in central London following violent disorder in parts of the UK in the wake of the stabbings in Southport in which three young girls were killed.
The Home Secretary said that the Muslim places of worship will be able to get emergency security from the Home Office after several were targeted by far-right thugs. Picture: Alamy

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “Britain is a proud and tolerant country, and nobody should make any excuses for the shameful actions of the hooligans, thugs and extremist groups who have been attacking police officers, looting local shops or attacking people based on the colour of their skin.

“In light of the disgraceful threats and attacks that local mosques have also faced in many communities, the government is providing rapid additional support through the Protective Security for Mosques Scheme, alongside the support from local police forces and we repeat that anyone involved in this disorder and violence will face the full force of the law.

“As a nation we will not tolerate criminal behaviour, dangerous extremism, and racist attacks that go against everything our country stands for.”

It comes after Ms Cooper slammed protesters who attacked a hotel housing asylum seekers in Rotherham.

Mosques have been targeted with protests since the Southport killings on July 29
Mosques have been targeted with protests since the Southport killings on July 29. Picture: Alamy

She wrote on X: "The criminal, violent attack on a hotel housing asylum seekers in Rotherham is utterly appalling. Deliberately setting fire to a building with people known to be inside.

"South Yorkshire Police have full Government support for the strongest action against those responsible."

The masked anti-immigration protesters were filmed setting fire to a bin just outside the smashed window. Police later seemed to have pushed back the rioters, but the fire continued to rage for some time.

Others simply stood around and watched, or filmed the scenes for social media. Chants in support of Tommy Robinson, the far-right activist, were heard.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Huge crowd of protesters, with arms, flags and placards raised

Renewed anti-government protests in Bangladesh leave nearly 100 dead

Harry and Meghan

Meghan opens up on suicidal thoughts in first interview with Harry since Oprah bombshell

Smoke rises after a strike in an area in Lebanon

US and allies prepare to defend Israel

Prime Minister Keir Starmer (left) has vowed that those taking part in "far-right thuggery" will "regret taking part" as he voewd to crack down on the wave of riots which have gripped Britain.

Starmer vows rioters 'will regret taking part' as Rotherham migrant hotel smashed up on another day of violence

Team GB's Tommy Fleetwood wins silver in Olympic golf after American Scottie Scheffler takes gold

Heartbreak for Team GB's Tommy Fleetwood as he is pipped to gold in Olympic golf by American Scottie Scheffler

Downing Street have denied rumours that Prime Minister Keir Starmer will go on holiday on Monday as riots grip Britain for the fourth day in a row.

Starmer 'not going on holiday' as Britain gripped by fourth day of violence and migrant hotel smashed by yobs

Svetlana Staneva

Fresh Olympics row as defeated boxer makes 'female chromosome' sign at fighter who 'failed gender test'

A riot broke out at a migrant hotel in Rotherham

Balaclava-clad rioters smash windows and start fire by Rotherham migrant hotel after clashes with police

Aerial view of a destroyed building, with numerous buildings in the background

Tense Beirut marks four years since port blast amid outcry over stalled justice

Ukrainian soldier watches a screen showing an aerial view of buildings

Ukraine sinks Russian submarine and targets airfield as long-range strikes surge

Exclusive
Manchester, 3 August 2024. Protestors clash with police and counter protestors in Manchester.

Riots are 'reaching terror threat level', government adviser warns after week of violent disorder

File photo of the Russian Rostov-on-Don submarine

Ukraine sinks Russian submarine off Crimea and launches wave of drone strikes

Amanda Abbington

Amanda Abbington told she would 'die on stage' as police race to investigate anonymous threat

Exclusive
Diana Johnson has told LBC that many more arrests are needed following the riots

'Many more arrests needed,' minister says after week of rioting led by 'far-right and opportunistic criminals'

A man by a scooter on a road, with smoke behind

Nigerian leader demands end to protests over hardship which have turned violent

The roofs of buildings poking out of a wide expanse of flood water

Putin’s Russia offers flood disaster aid to North Korea

Latest News

See more Latest News

Labour MP Chris Webb has defended Keir Starmer's decision to go on holiday

'Keir has to have family time': Labour MP defends Starmer for holiday plan as riots rage across UK
Kamala Harris smiling from a presidential lectern

Harris faces crunch week as deadline to select running mate looms

The woman pleaded with rioters to stop

'There are kids here': Brave woman met with abuse after begging Liverpool youths to stop hurling bricks at police
Scorched land it the background, with green grass and trees in the foreground

Progress made against California wildfire as thunderstorms forecast

Rockets fired from southern Lebanon are intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome air defence system over the Upper Galilee region in northern Israel

Hezbollah fires 'dozens' of missiles towards Israel, as fears grow of all-out war

Saturday was another day of unrest in Britain

Over 90 arrests in riots, as police chief warns of more unrest ahead and Starmer to order 24-hour courts
Israel Palestinians

Israel kills militants in the West Bank as region waits on ceasefire talks

Jay Slater's body has been returned to the UK ahead of his funeral - which his family has said will be a "celebration".

Jay Stater's body returned to Britain two months after 19-year-old died in Tenerife sparking mass search
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has said police have his 'full support' after several officers were injured across the UK on another day of far-right demonstrations.

'More disorder to come': Police chief warns 'far-right' riots not over after violent Saturday on Britain's streets
The Government is set to order courts open for 24 hours in a bid to crack down on 'far-right' disorder across the UK.

Starmer to order 24-hour courts to crack down on 'far-right' riots after day of chaos on UK streets

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan visited Nigeria earlier this year

Prince Harry and Meghan’s next quasi-royal tour will be in Colombia - after saying Britain is ‘too dangerous’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watch a performace during a visit to Cardiff Castle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal child safety fears as they announce Colombia visit

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to visit Colombia after accepting an invitation from the country's vice president Francia Márquez

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce they will visit Colombia at invitation of vice president

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit