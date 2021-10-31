'It's one minute to midnight and we need to act now': PM's climate warning to COP26

31 October 2021, 22:37 | Updated: 31 October 2021, 23:04

Boris Johnson will tell leaders to take real action instead of just talking about the climate crisis
Boris Johnson will tell leaders to take real action instead of just talking about the climate crisis. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Humanity has "run down the clock" on climate change and must get serious about action today, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will warn at the COP26 summit.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

He will tell political leaders and delegates that "it is one minute to midnight" and urge them to take real action when he addresses them at the opening ceremony of the world leaders summit at the UN climate conference.

He will call for action on phasing out coal power, protecting and restoring forests, providing finance for countries to tackle climate change and boosting electric vehicles.

Mr Johnson will say: "Humanity has long since run down the clock on climate change.

"It's one minute to midnight and we need to act now.

"If we don't get serious about climate change today, it will be too late for our children to do so tomorrow."

Read more: 'Ridiculous': People 'ironically' forced to fly to COP26 due to extreme weather

Read more: 'Cop26 is the last hope to save our precious planet' as UK takes centre stage

He is also expected to say: "We have to move from talk and debate and discussion to concerted, real-world action on coal, cars, cash and trees.

"Not more hopes and targets and aspirations, valuable though they are, but clear commitments and concrete timetables for change.

"We need to get real about climate change and the world needs to know when that's going to happen."

The Prime Minister is also pledging an extra £1 billion in climate finance to support developing countries by 2025 if the economy grows as forecast and the UK's aid budget returns to the 0.7 per cent of GDP level.

The UK Government has previously faced criticism for cutting the aid budget, in the run-up to the talks where delivery of a long-promised 100 billion US dollars a year by 2020 for poorer countries to develop cleanly and cope with climate impacts is a key issue for developing nations.

Ahead of the COP26 summit, a report revealed that developed countries would not mobilise the 100 billion dollar goal for public and private finance until 2023.

Read more: Forget 'trivial' fishing row or risk ruining crucial Cop26 talks, Boris and Macron told

Read more: Climate change: Why is 1.5C the magic number for controlling global warming?

Separately the UN has warned that plans by countries to cut climate-warming emissions in the next decade were not enough to put the world on track to limit warming to 1.5C, beyond which increasingly severe extreme weather, rising seas and damage to crops, health and wildlife will be felt.

More than 120 leaders are set to attend the world leaders summit where countries are under pressure to increase action in the next decade to curb dangerous warming and to deliver financial support for poorer countries least responsible for - and most vulnerable to - climate change.

There are also efforts to drive action by countries, regions, and businesses to curb emissions in sectors such as power with efforts to phase out coal, as well as finalise parts of the Paris climate accord agreed in 2015 to make it effective and operational.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jen Psaki has tested positive for Covid, but says she has not seen the President in person since Tuesday

Biden's press secretary tests positive for Covid after deciding not to attend COP26

The Joker character gas appeared in multiple cinema adaptations including The Dark Knight in 2008.

Man dressed as 'Joker' injures 17 in Tokyo knife and arson attack

Both trains are reportedly derailed with one on its side following the incident.

Passengers injured after two trains collide in 'critical incident' in Salisbury

The UN Secretary-General made the comments ahead of the Cop26 summit in Glasgow.

UN Secretary-General: Climate hopes 'unfulfilled but not buried'

The first day of COP26 saw protests, speeches and travel problems

Analysis: What we know from day one of COP26

Hundreds of people have had their journey to COP26 disrupted, with some resorting to last-minute flights

'Ridiculous': People 'ironically' forced to fly to COP26 due to extreme weather

The PM warned that as things stand, the world will not keep the target of allowing a maximum of 1.5C of warming.

PM warns of climate crisis: 'If Glasgow fails, the whole thing fails'

Pictures of extreme weather have emerged from around the UK, including on UK coasts.

Tornadoes may be responsible for weekend weather chaos

Fishing rights have been a hot topic of debate between the two nations since before the 2016 Brexit referendum.

UK denies fishing rights row is resolved and puts pressure on France to 'withdraw threats'

Severe disruption has led to National Rail telling people not to travel

Cop26 visitors 'book domestic flights' for climate talks after Euston trains cancelled

Minister confirms taxpayer will foot bill for UK nuclear power strategy

Minister confirms taxpayer will foot bill for UK nuclear power strategy

Boris Johnson and Prince Charles have warned of the consequences of failing to take action on the climate

'Cop26 is the last hope to save our precious planet' as UK takes centre stage

Nine people have been arrested in connection with a street brawl

Nine arrested after five men stabbed in street brawl

The air ambulance was tasked to help the rescue efforts

'Heartbreaking': Three people die after paddleboarders get into trouble in river

Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron have been told to put fishing arguments to one side for Cop26

Forget 'trivial' fishing row or risk ruining crucial Cop26 talks, Boris and Macron told

Kamran Khalid

Boy, 15, charged with stabbing murder of man in East London

Latest News

See more Latest News

The South Central Ambulance Service has declared a critical incident

Ambulance service in England declares critical incident amid 'extreme pressures'
Parts of the UK have already seen flooding over recent days, with more heavy rain forecast

Heavy rain deluges UK with warnings in place and more flooding expected
Boris Johnson has said he hopes COP26 will be the "beginning of the end" of global warming

PM: COP26 is 'world's moment of truth' and leaders must 'seize the moment'
The 18-year-old activist arrived into Glasgow Central train station on Saturday evening

Greta Thunberg arrives in Glasgow flanked by police ahead of COP26
The Metropolitan Police said a 16-year-old boy has been arrested

Teenager arrested after swastikas sprayed on walls near London synagogue
The three raves all took place on Friday night

Three illegal raves shut down in London in one night with partygoers fighting police
It is the latest development in a row between Britain and France over post-Brexit fishing rights

UK 'actively considering' legal action against France amid ongoing fishing row
Saturday's march has been dubbed the "opening ceremony" to a fortnight of protests

Thousands of activists gather in Glasgow for 'opening ceremony' of COP26 protests
Part of Stansted Airport was evacuated

Controlled explosion carried out after 'suspicious package' found at Stansted Airport
Mussa was found dead in the Thames two days after he went missing

Putney: Police appeal for help after man's body found in Thames

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Maajid Nawaz hits back at Prince Charles' climate-call on the private sector

Maajid Nawaz hits back at Prince Charles' climate call on the private sector
'What frightens you about a united Ireland?' Andrew Castle quizzes DUP leader

'What frightens you about a united Ireland?' Andrew Castle quizzes DUP leader
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick on Sunday 31/10 | Watch again

David Lammy: Ban smartphone use in schools

David Lammy: Ban smartphone use in schools

Trump was 'absolutely charming', Dame Joan Collins tells LBC

Trump was 'absolutely charming', Dame Joan Collins tells LBC

'Keep your eye on the benefits': Ex-TfL chief backs Crossrail amid £150m funding gap

Ex-TfL chief operating officer backs Crossrail as MPs warn of £150m funding gap
'They've changed my life': Truck driver stopped by Insulate Britain has climate revelation

'They've changed my life': Truck driver stopped by Insulate Britain has climate revelation
Caller declares personal 'trade war' on France

'I'm not giving Macron my money!' Caller declares a personal 'trade war' on France
Emmanuel Macron 'playing to the gallery' in post-Brexit fishing row, says Iain Dale

Emmanuel Macron 'playing to the gallery' in post-Brexit fishing row, says Iain Dale
'Perhaps I shouldn't breathe either': Andrew Castle blasts emissions calculator verdict on his avocados

'Perhaps I shouldn't breathe either': Andrew Castle blasts food emissions calculator

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police