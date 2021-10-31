'Ridiculous': 'People 'ironically' forced to fly to COP26 due to extreme weather

31 October 2021, 17:03 | Updated: 31 October 2021, 18:04

Hundreds of people have had their journey to COP26 disrupted, with some resorting to last-minute flights
Hundreds of people have had their journey to COP26 disrupted, with some resorting to last-minute flights. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Hundreds of people have had their journeys to COP26 disrupted by bad weather in an "ironic" twist of events that highlights the need to adapt to extreme weather events.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Passengers were left stranded inside London's Euston station after a fallen tree halted services, with many even forced to book domestic flights to the conference on climate change.

David Johnson, chief executive of an NGO called the Margaret Pyke Trust, was left sitting on his Glasgow-bound train from London Euston for more than half an hour on Sunday morning before eventually being told to get off along with his fellow passengers.

He was one of many who booked a flight from Gatwick to Glasgow, saying it "does, of course, seem ridiculous".

"The irony of the climate impacting the trains, meaning a flight to the climate change conference is the only way to get there today, is not lost on me," he said.

Hundreds of people were stranded at London Euston after a campaign for delegates to take the train
Hundreds of people were stranded at London Euston after a campaign for delegates to take the train. Picture: Alamy

Climate change scientist Simon Lewis said he has been stuck on a train for more than three hours as a result of the weather disruption on his way to COP26.

The 49-year-old professor, from University College London, was on the 11am service from London to Edinburgh but has been stuck since 11:45am as a result of trees felled by the wind.

"We are moving a tiny bit every now and again, but have not made it to Peterborough yet, the first stop," he said.

"This is inconvenient and a reminder that climate change drives extreme weather events and every country needs to adapt."

But he added: "A stopped train is nothing compared to the two million people displaced by flooding in Shanxi province in China, last month, and those facing famine today in Madagascar."

Read more: Heavy rain deluges UK with warnings in place and more flooding expected

Read more: 'Cop26 is the last hope to save our precious planet' as UK takes centre stage

Gwen Buck, a policy adviser from environmental think-tank Green Alliance, said she plans to travel to COP26 tomorrow instead after being hit by rail issues on her journey from Brighton to Glasgow.

The 29-year-old said she is concerned about the effect the disruption could have on international visitors.

"Whilst it's a little frustrating for me, I'm lucky as I have family I can stay with in London," she said.

"For COP26 to be a success, it must have representatives from across the world.

"My concern is that it will be much more difficult for delegates coming from abroad and who don't have English as a first language and who will have found themselves stranded between London and Glasgow."

Extreme weather events such as floods, storms and droughts are all expected to become more common as a result of climate change.

Learning how to deal with them efficiently is one of the key things to be discussed at COP26.

Many will argue that the events of today show how important this is - and how far we still have to go.

Read more: Boy, 15, charged with stabbing murder of man in East London

Read more: Forget 'trivial' fishing row or risk ruining crucial Cop26 talks, Boris and Macron told

An announcement at Euston just before 2pm revealed all train services had been suspended and the concourse was "exit only" due to overcrowding.

The disruption came as a result of damage to overhead electrical wires between Rugby and Milton Keynes on the West Coast Main Line.

Network Rail said its teams are on site near Long Buckby in Northamptonshire, where the damage occurred.

The company said it is working to remove the fallen tree before assessing the damage and beginning repairs.

Travellers are advised not to go to Euston and instead check for regular updates.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
The PM warned that as things stand, the world will not keep the target of allowing a maximum of 1.5C of warming.

PM warns of climate crisis: 'If Glasgow fails, the whole thing fails'

Pictures of extreme weather have emerged from around the UK, including on UK coasts.

Tornadoes may be responsible for weekend weather chaos

Fishing rights have been a hot topic of debate between the two nations since before the 2016 Brexit referendum.

UK denies fishing rights row is resolved and puts pressure on France to 'withdraw threats'

Severe disruption has led to National Rail telling people not to travel

Cop26 visitors 'book domestic flights' for climate talks after Euston trains cancelled

Minister confirms taxpayer will foot bill for UK nuclear power strategy

Minister confirms taxpayer will foot bill for UK nuclear power strategy

Boris Johnson and Prince Charles have warned of the consequences of failing to take action on the climate

'Cop26 is the last hope to save our precious planet' as UK takes centre stage

Nine people have been arrested in connection with a street brawl

Nine arrested after five men stabbed in street brawl

The air ambulance was tasked to help the rescue efforts

'Heartbreaking': Three people die after paddleboarders get into trouble in river

Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron have been told to put fishing arguments to one side for Cop26

Forget 'trivial' fishing row or risk ruining crucial Cop26 talks, Boris and Macron told

Kamran Khalid

Boy, 15, charged with stabbing murder of man in East London

Alec Baldwin has spoken out after his on-set shooting

Distraught Alec Baldwin speaks out: 'Halyna Hutchins shooting a one in a trillion event'

The South Central Ambulance Service has declared a critical incident

Ambulance service in England declares critical incident amid 'extreme pressures'

Parts of the UK have already seen flooding over recent days, with more heavy rain forecast

Heavy rain deluges UK with warnings in place and more flooding expected

Boris Johnson has said he hopes COP26 will be the "beginning of the end" of global warming

PM: COP26 is 'world's moment of truth' and leaders must 'seize the moment'

The 18-year-old activist arrived into Glasgow Central train station on Saturday evening

Greta Thunberg arrives in Glasgow flanked by police ahead of COP26

The Metropolitan Police said a 16-year-old boy has been arrested

Teenager arrested after swastikas sprayed on walls near London synagogue

Latest News

See more Latest News

The three raves all took place on Friday night

Three illegal raves shut down in London in one night with partygoers fighting police
It is the latest development in a row between Britain and France over post-Brexit fishing rights

UK 'actively considering' legal action against France amid ongoing fishing row
Saturday's march has been dubbed the "opening ceremony" to a fortnight of protests

Thousands of activists gather in Glasgow for 'opening ceremony' of COP26 protests
Part of Stansted Airport was evacuated

Controlled explosion carried out after 'suspicious package' found at Stansted Airport
Mussa was found dead in the Thames two days after he went missing

Putney: Police appeal for help after man's body found in Thames
Boris Johnson has warned humanity could go backwards like the Roman Empire did

PM: G20 holds the key to stop civilisation going backwards like Roman Empire
George Eustice discussed carbon taxes

'Meat tax' could lead to price rises as UK farmers warn they may go out of business
Maxwell's lawyers have been accused of wanting to put conspiracies in front of jurors

Ghislaine Maxwell lawyers accused of 'trying to put conspiracies' to jurors
Biden ordered a 90-day review of intelligence work

US spies admit they may never know if Covid leaked from Wuhan lab in new report
Friction between France and the UK continues over fishing sanctions

Boris Johnson vows to take action as fishing row with Macron escalates

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Maajid Nawaz hits back at Prince Charles' climate-call on the private sector

Maajid Nawaz hits back at Prince Charles' climate call on the private sector
'What frightens you about a united Ireland?' Andrew Castle quizzes DUP leader

'What frightens you about a united Ireland?' Andrew Castle quizzes DUP leader
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick on Sunday 31/10 | Watch again

David Lammy: Ban smartphone use in schools

David Lammy: Ban smartphone use in schools

Trump was 'absolutely charming', Dame Joan Collins tells LBC

Trump was 'absolutely charming', Dame Joan Collins tells LBC

'Keep your eye on the benefits': Ex-TfL chief backs Crossrail amid £150m funding gap

Ex-TfL chief operating officer backs Crossrail as MPs warn of £150m funding gap
'They've changed my life': Truck driver stopped by Insulate Britain has climate revelation

'They've changed my life': Truck driver stopped by Insulate Britain has climate revelation
Caller declares personal 'trade war' on France

'I'm not giving Macron my money!' Caller declares a personal 'trade war' on France
Emmanuel Macron 'playing to the gallery' in post-Brexit fishing row, says Iain Dale

Emmanuel Macron 'playing to the gallery' in post-Brexit fishing row, says Iain Dale
'Perhaps I shouldn't breathe either': Andrew Castle blasts emissions calculator verdict on his avocados

'Perhaps I shouldn't breathe either': Andrew Castle blasts food emissions calculator

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police