Boy, 15, charged with stabbing murder of man in East London
31 October 2021, 08:18 | Updated: 31 October 2021, 08:19
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murdering a young man in East London.
The boy, who cannot be named due to his age, is set to appear before magistrates in Barkingside on Monday.
Kamran Khalid, 18, died after being stabbed in Ilford.
Emergency services were called to Harrow Road just before 4am after reports of a fight, where they found Mr Khalid, who died at the scene.
Police have since released a photo of the Mr Khalid.