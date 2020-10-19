Live

Coronavirus live: Wales set for short national lockdown

A man cycles past anti-lockdown graffiti in Manchester. Picture: PA

Greater Manchester may be offered millions in extra funding to accept the strictest coronavirus restrictions as Boris Johnson seeks to prevent a lockdown revolt and mayor Andy Burnham presses for a Commons vote.

It comes as a leaked report claims that hospital beds in Manchester are running out.

Separately, Wales is facing the prospect of second national lockdown with announcement from First Minister Mark Drakeford due later.

Follow all of today's developments below