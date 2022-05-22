Pensioner who's worked 'all his life' forced to survive off reduced supermarket food

By James Bickerton

A pensioner who is "almost 80-years old" revealed he's been forced to buy reduced supermarket food at the end of the day, as the cost-of-living crisis bites.

Colin, a cancer survivor, told LBC's Ben Kentish he's been struggling despite having paid "masses of taxes all of my life".

Asked whether he's getting enough support through the pensions and benefits system Colin replied: "Of course it's not going far enough, now the electricity and everything has gone up.

"I've just been shopping in the Co-op and you can see the prices are astronomical.

"Now I'm going to the counter where they knock things down at the end of the day, because that's the way to live. I never thought in my life I'd have to do that!"

Despite his situation Colin said he would be "embarrassed" to use a food bank, adding "I'd rather go without food I think".

Ben assured the pensioner he has nothing to be ashamed about.

He commented: "I'd suggest, Colin, that the people who should be embarrassed is everybody else - that somebody like you who has got to 80, worked hard all their life, is having to go to a supermarket at the end of the day simply to get food.

"I'm embarrassed we live in a country where you're having to do that. I don't see any reason that you should feel embarrassed at all."

