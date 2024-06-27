Shocking moment fan flies feet-first at Cristiano Ronaldo from stands, as hero security guard steps in

By Kit Heren

This is the moment a football fan flew feet-first at Cristiano Ronaldo, with a steward stepping in to fend him off.

Listen to this article

The near miss took place while the Portugal star was leaving the pitch after being substituted in the second half of his side's 2-0 defeat to Georgia in their third group game of Euro 2024.

In footage posted online, the fan appears to jump down to the ground from a stairwell in the stands at the VELTINS-Arena in Gelsenkirchen.

A steward stepped in to ensure that the 39-year-old former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward was not hurt.

In the video, Ronaldo, who endured a frustrating night on the pitch, appears nonplussed by the fan's dangerous antics.

It came after he was subjected to several pitch invasions by fans in Portugal's second group game, a victory over Turkey that ensured their progression to the second round of the tournament.

Organisers UEFA said that security would be strengthened after the pitch invasions, with fans wanting selfies with the star.

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez said after the selfie incidents: “We all love a fan that recognises the big stars and the big icons in their minds, we all agree with that.

"But you can understand it was a very, very difficult moment – if those intentions are wrong, the players are exposed and we need to be careful with that.

“I don’t think that should happen on a football pitch. There is a lot of security and a lot of protection and I don’t think that should happen.”

Portugal and Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva said that he was less worried about his safety and more frustrated by delays to the game caused by the pitch invasions.

He said: "That is the price you pay for being recognised in the world of football. Feeling in danger? I don’t think so. Not me at least."

Portugal will play Slovenia in the second round on Monday, in a game they will be expected to win. Georgia will face off against Spain, one of the best teams of the tournament so far, on Sunday.

England will face Slovakia in their second-round game on Sunday.