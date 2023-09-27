Girl, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon after teenage boy 'tried to give her flowers' on bus

27 September 2023, 12:55 | Updated: 27 September 2023, 13:29

Emergency services remain on scene after a 15-year-old girl was stabbed to death in Croydon

By Asher McShane

A 15-year-old schoolgirl stabbed to death in south London was attacked after a teenage boy tried to give her flowers, witnesses have said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The girl died shortly before 10am after she was stabbed on a bus in Croydon.

Witnesses told LBC that the girl had been presented with a bunch of flowers, before a row broke out, and she was attacked.

One witness who works nearby told LBC: “We’re hearing that the boy bought her flowers or something like that.

“If that was your daughter, your sister or your cousin, you don’t want to hear that news.

Forensic investigators at the scene where the girl was stabbed
Forensic investigators at the scene where the girl was stabbed. Picture: Alamy

“15, that is young.”

An eyewitness, who gave her name as Apple, claimed she saw a young boy and girl arguing.

Apple told MailOnline: "She then said something which made him flip, he became very violent and pulled out a long knife, like a sword or machete, and stabbed her."

A discarded bunch of roses near the crime scene
A discarded bunch of roses near the crime scene. Picture: Alamy

A bus driver and a passer-by tried to save her life, according to another witness.

A mother-of-two who was on the bus told the Mirror: “I was on before. I saw them resuscitating her.

“The driver was holding her, and a lady. The emergency services were already here when I walked back.”

Police scour the No60 bus for evidence
Police scour the No60 bus for evidence. Picture: Alamy

She said two other girls, believed to be friends of the victim, were trying to get through the police cordon but were held back.

Another witness told the Evening Standard she was stabbed after an argument broke out: “They both got off the bus, she said something, then he pulled out a long knife knife with a jagged edge. It was like a machete or something.

“She was stabbed. I had to look away.”

Another said: “There were people with kids on the bus. Everyone was running in a panic.”

The girl was a pupil at the Old Palace of John Whitgift school in Croydon. The school said in a statement today: “We are deeply shocked by the senseless and tragic death of our much-loved and valued friend and pupil.

"It will take some time for the Old Palace community to come to terms with this terrible news, and we will offer support to our pupils as we try to do so.

"Above all, we send our love and deepest sympathies to the girl’s family at this unimaginably distressing time.”

The girl died at the scene of the stabbing in Croydon
The girl died at the scene of the stabbing in Croydon. Picture: Alamy

The girl was wearing her school uniform when she was stabbed. Paramedics battled for an hour to save her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police confirmed the girl's death in a statement, adding: “Our immediate thoughts are with this young girl’s family."

Witnesses said a boy tried to give the victim flowers before she was stabbed
Witnesses said a boy tried to give the victim flowers before she was stabbed. Picture: Alamy

Scotland Yard said a teenager had been arrested at around 9.45am in the Croydon area.

“At this early stage we believe that he may have known her,” police said.

The girl died at the scene in Croydon
The girl died at the scene in Croydon. Picture: Social Media

One witness said she was stabbed on board a bus and when it happened "everyone ran off."

"She must only have been about secondary school age," the witness added.

Police said they were called at about 8.30am today to reports of a 15-year-old girl stabbed on Wellesley Road in Croydon.

Police, paramedics and the air ambulance attended. They tried to save her life for nearly an hour but she was pronounced dead at 9.21am.

Flowers discarded at the scene next to where the girl died
Flowers discarded at the scene next to where the girl died. Picture: Alamy

Chief Superintendent Andy Brittain said: "Our immediate thoughts are with this young girl's family who are facing the most tragic of news. Our officers are with the girl's family to support them.

"I am in contact with the local community, who are clearly as concerned as we are about this tragic incident. I shall continue to update them throughout the day."

London Mayoral candidate Susan Hall said: "This is truly awful. A young girl making her way to school has lost her life in the most horrific circumstances.

"I cannot imagine what her friends and family are going through right now and my thoughts are with them."

Jason Perry, Mayor of Croydon, said: "I am devastated to hear that the teenage girl who was stabbed in the town centre this morning has tragically died.

"The Council are in touch with the police and will fully support their investigations. Our whole community’s thoughts will be with the victim’s family and friends.

"A suspect, who is believed to have known the victim, has been located and arrested by local police officers, and I would like to thank all those who responded so quickly and professionally to the incident."

Wellesley Road was shut northbound between the Whitgiff Centre and St Michael's Road.

Video footage from the scene shows a large police and ambulance services response at a bus stop with four ambulance vehicles nearby.

A number 60 bus can also be seen in one picture, surrounded by police cars, with officers standing nearby.

One witness told LBC earlier: “There were ambulances and police all around the area.

“Traffic was still moving at this point and people were being transferred from a bus onto different ones as it happened just by the bus stop outside the Whitgift.

A crime scene remains in place around the Whitgift Centre
A crime scene remains in place around the Whitgift Centre. Picture: LBC News

“A policeman said to me and a few other women it was a stabbing.

“He said the perpetrators hadn’t been found at this point, they had ran towards east Croydon.”

The Sun newspaper reported a witness on the number 60 bus to Streatham Station, who didn't want to be named, said: "Someone attacked a young girl.

"The victim was a schoolgirl, she must only have been about secondary school age. She was wearing a green school uniform.

"When it happened everybody ran off the bus."

Transport for London (TfL) has diverted its 60, 407, and 455 routes due to the incident.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Aftermath of blaze that tore through wedding in Iraq

Aftermath of Iraqi wedding hall inferno which killed more than 100 revealed

Space Station

American and two Russians return to Earth after a year in space

Brits will get to bathe in 24C heat after Storm Agnes

Exact date UK to hit 24C in 'mini-heatwave' after Storm Agnes batters Britain

Susan Hall says she doesn't feel safe walking home at night

Susan Hall 'doesn't feel safe walking home at night and walks with keys between her fingers' as she calls for better policing
Germany Far Right Group Ban

German government bans far-right group which was targeting children

Armenia Azerbaijan

Ex-head of Nagorno-Karabakh’s separatist government detained by Azerbaijan

A protest against the development of the Rosebank oil and gas field in June 2023

Go-ahead for largest British oil field Rosebank sparks climate backlash

Iran Satellite

Iran has put imaging satellite in space, says minister

Netherlands Panda

Dutch crowds cheer as giant panda begins long journey to China

South Korea North Korea US

North Korea set to expel US soldier who entered illegally across border

Eternal member Vernie Bennett breaks silence after Louise Redknapp quits reunion tour amid trans rights row

Eternal member Vernie Bennett breaks silence after Louise Redknapp quits reunion tour amid trans rights row

File photo of North Sea oil rigs

Largest untapped UK oil field approved for drilling to help 'secure energy independence', despite eco-activists' outcry

Russia Ukraine War

Russia accuses UK and US agencies of helping plan attack on Black Sea Fleet HQ

A prime opportunity for film fans to scream "get out of ma swamp!", Airbnb's latest all-star getaway is set to send Shrek fans screaming.

'Get out of ma swamp!': Shrek's secluded swamp hut is now available to rent on Airbnb

Europe Climate Lawsuit

Six young people take on 32 European nations in climate change court case

Footage posted on social media from the scene of the incident shows a large emergency services response

Schoolgirl, 15, stabbed to death near bus stop in Croydon as teenager arrested

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Tory London Mayoral candidate tied herself in knots when grilled about 'liking' a tweet about Enoch Powell

Mayoral candidate Susan Hall brushes off liking tweet praising Enoch Powell saying any offence ‘wasn’t intended’
Mother-of-three ‘died of cardiac arrest’ after cold water immersion therapy

Mother-of-three ‘died of cardiac arrest’ after cold water immersion therapy

Bear cubs released at Woburn Safari Park

Mexican mother shields son from bear as it eats birthday picnic

Iraq Wedding Fire

Scores killed in blaze at Iraq wedding celebration ’caused by fireworks’

Susan Hall told LBC she wouldn't repurpose Ulez cameras for pay-per-mile driving in London

I 'give my word' there will be no pay-per-mile in London and I’d scrap Ulez expansion on day one, Susan Hall tells LBC
Footage posted on social media from the scene of the incident shows a large emergency services response

Police and paramedics surround Croydon bus amid reports 'a schoolgirl' has been 'stabbed'

CORRECTION Armenia Azerbaijan

Almost 200 Azerbaijani soldiers killed during Nagorno-Karabakh offensive

Fireworks set decorations on the ceiling alight, sparking the blaze that killed 100 people, including the bride and groom

Shocking video shows start of Iraq wedding disaster as fireworks ignite decorations before blaze breaks out, killing 114
In a move that's already dividing opinion, sauce connoisseur Heinz is set to launch a tomato ketchup-inspired pasta sauce.

An insult to Italy? Heinz launches tomato ketchup pasta sauce - and it's already dividing opinion
Iraq Wedding Fire

Wedding fire kills more than 100 people in Iraq

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate and William have "closed their minds" to the possibility that a rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can be fixed

William and Kate 'closed their minds to mending family rift after being 'hurt and insulted' by Harry and Meghan
"Growing concern" that armed police handing in their weapons could affect security of the Royal Family

'Growing concern' revolt by armed police handing in their weapons could impact security of the Royal Family
Prince Harry turned down the olive branch

Prince Harry rejects offer to spend anniversary of Queen’s death at Balmoral with father King Charles

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lucy Frazer is flustered by Rugby World Cup questioning.

Sports Secretary stumbles over who England could face in Rugby World Cup quarter final

James O'Brien

James O'Brien ridicules those prioritising Labour's private school VAT plans over the cost of living crisis
Sangita Myska and gymnastic story

'If it's not racism, then what is it?': Mother reacts to young black gymnast denied medal

James O'Brien

'I mean this is a novel': James O'Brien hears why this caller blames Labour for HS2 problems
Putin’s strategy is to drag out the war to cripple Ukraine forces and test the West’s staying power, writes Megan Gittoes.

Zelenskyy knows his most important battle for Ukraine’s future is being played out on Capitol Hill, writes Megan Gittoes
Nick and caller Chris

Boris Johnson 'misled' the country over Brexit, declares this adamant Nick Ferrari caller

James O'Brien

James O'Brien takes aim at uninformed 'idiots' criticising Keir Starmer for not wanting to diverge from EU rules
Shelagh and caller Mike

The Conservative Party is now infiltrated by 'UKIP-ers' and 'self-serving individuals' says Shelagh Fogarty caller
JOB on Rishi Sunak Bins

Rishi 'seven-bin' Sunak is lifting bans that 'don't exist', asserts James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak's net zero speech shows he has 'found a target to attack and people to defend', says Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: Rishi Sunak has found a ‘target to attack’ in net zero 'U-turn' but risks alienating others

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit