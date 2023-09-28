'Her brother will be heartbroken': Tributes pour in for aspiring lawyer, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon

Eliyanna Andam, 15, was stabbed to death in Croydon on Wednesday. Picture: PA/social media

By Kieran Kelly

The brother of a 'heroic' schoolgirl who was stabbed to death in south London on Wednesday is going to be "heartbroken" by her death, a family friend has said.

Eliyanna Andam, 15, was stabbed in the neck less than a mile from her school in Croydon on Wednesday morning.

Tributes have been pouring in for the 'aspiring lawyer', who was described as a "beautiful soul".

A friend of Eliyanna's family has said her brother "is going to be so heartbroken" after her death.

Eliyanna Andam, 15, was a pupil at Old Palace of John Whitgift school in Croydon. Picture: social media

"It's just really sad. She was such a lovely little girl. I'm a parent myself," Croydon resident Adama Dumbuya, 30, said.

"She was just really lovely the few times I've met her. She's just a very nice girl and very polite.

"She helped a lot to look after her brother. I just can't imagine what he is going to be like. She had a little brother.

"I know they were so close. She always looked after him. He is going to be so heartbroken."

Witnesses have said the attacker tried to give flowers to his ex-girlfriend on a bus, but they were rejected, and the victim was then stabbed in the neck after she stepped in to protect her friend.

A teenager, 17, has been arrested and is being questioned by police.

Tributes Are Left To Murdered Schoolgirl In Croydon. Picture: Getty

Family members, friends and Croydon residents have been gathering near where Eliyanna died, with one tribute left at the scene reading: “Sorry we live in this crazy world this makes no sense.

“Fly high up there my mummy will look after you. RIP beautiful, forever young, taken too soon.

“Thoughts and prayers are with your family and friends, God bless.”

Another tribute added “This is so sad. She had her whole life ahead of her and it was taken by a man because she rejected him. Rest in peace angel.”

A third said: “May she rest in piece, I am so sorry that this world is so cruel.”

Tributes are left at the scene of the attack on the schoolgirl on Thursday. Picture: Getty

Met Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley described Eliyanna's death as "senseless".

After visiting the scene of the attack on Wednesday, he said: "It was moving and humbling to meet many members of the exceptional Croydon community who have come together in support of a family now dealing with the most unimaginable grief.

"The commitment of so many from the local community is inspiring. A powerful partnership between charitable groups, faith and community leaders, the local authority, the wider public and our officers has delivered so much work across the borough.