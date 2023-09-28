Hero schoolgirl stabbed to death with 'machete' after intervening in 'fight between friend and pal's ex-boyfriend'

28 September 2023, 00:08 | Updated: 28 September 2023, 00:42

A 15-year-old girl has been stabbed to death
By Will Taylor

A schoolgirl was stabbed to death in Croydon after intervening when a fight broke out between her friend and her friend's ex.

The 15-year-old is believed to have been cut in the neck after an argument between her friend and her friend's ex-boyfriend on the bus turned violent on Wednesday morning.

Previously, it was suggested she had been attacked after being given flowers by a boy while she was on her way to Old Palace independent school.

But it is now being claimed a boy was trying to speak to her friend and hand her the flowers. Her friend is believed to have tried to give him back his belongings when a fight broke out.

The girl is reported to have been stabbed during that melee at about 8.30am as the No60 double decker travelled past the Whitgift Centre.

Eyewitnesses claimed a machete-style blade was drawn in the fight.

Chevanice Thomas, 28, said a boy "gave [a girl] flowers, but she didn't want anything to do with him" before the encounter turned violent.

A note was recovered from the scene
A 17-year-old boy thought to have been known to the victim was arrested in New Addington in south London and is in custody.

Eyewitness said they saw children running from the scene at about 8.30am.

The girl and her attacker ended up on the pavement and she was stabbed there, some claimed.

Victor Asare, who was coming home on a bus from his security job, said he saw a boy in a black blazer stab a girl in the neck with a blade that was "about a foot long".

The girl was thought to have been offered flowers before an attack
"Everybody was crying and screaming. The girl was on the floor," he told The Sun.

"We tried to catch him and a lot of people tried to save the girl. I was so shocked, I was shaken. It's somebody's daughter.

"I finished work but couldn't sleep, so came back, I wanted to see if the girl was OK."

Earlier, it emerged the girl's family were called to the scene but tragically they did not make it in time.

"I got a phone call from the police and came down, and it was here I spoke to the family," James Watkins, a support worker at youth organisation Mainz World, said.

"They received a call to come to the scene shortly after the incident happened. Unfortunately they [were not] able to arrive in time [before she died]."

Old Palace of John Whitgift School described the victim as a "much-loved and valued friend and pupil".

"It will take some time for the Old Palace community to come to terms with this terrible news, and we will offer support to our pupils as we try to do so.

"Above all, we send our love and deepest sympathies to the girl's family at this unimaginably distressing time."

Forensics officers were seen picking up a note and putting it in an evidence box.

"I love you so much and I never met someone with a better smile and better eyes than what you have, special girl," it said.

An envelope had written on it: "I love you so much and I never met someone with a better smile and better eyes than what you have, special girl".

A girl, 15, was stabbed to death in Croydon on Wednesday
Met Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said: "The senseless murder of a 15-year-old girl on her way to school is impossible to comprehend.

"It was moving and humbling to meet many members of the exceptional Croydon community who have come together in support of a family now dealing with the most unimaginable grief.

"The commitment of so many from the local community is inspiring. A powerful partnership between charitable groups, faith and community leaders, the local authority, the wider public and our officers has delivered so much work across the borough.

Tributes have been left to the girl
"They have collectively saved many lives from knife crime. Many are shocked and hurting. They care deeply and it’s this passion which has made Croydon a safer place and will continue to in the future.

"I spoke to officers who, with members of the public, were among the first on scene with colleagues trying to save this young girl's life and have since supported her family and friends.

"Through diligent work by them all an early arrest was made and our major crime team now continue to investigate the events leading up to this awful attack."

The Metropolitan Police said a teenager had been arrested at around 9.45am in the Croydon area.

"At this early stage we believe that he may have known her," police said.

The victim's family were called to the scene, but they did not make it in time before she died
Jason Perry, the Mayor of Croydon, said he was "devastated" by the news, and said his team's thoughts were with the victim's family and friends.

"I would like to thank all those who responded so quickly and professionally to the incident," he said.

