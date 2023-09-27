Breaking News

Police and paramedics surround Croydon bus amid reports 'a schoolgirl' has been 'stabbed'

A forensic tent and detectives remain at the scene. Picture: LBC News

By EJ Ward

Police and paramedics have surrounded a school bus amid reports of a 'stabbing' on Wellesley Road, in Croydon.

The major road was shut northbound between the Whitgiff Centre and St Michael's Road due to a "police incident" just before 9am this morning.

Video footage seen by LBC shows a large police and ambulance services response at a bus stop with one image posted on Twitter showing four ambulance service vehicles at the scene.

A London 60 route red bus can also be seen in one picture, surrounded by police cars, with officers standing nearby.

The Mirror newspaper reported a spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Police confirmed there has been a stabbing on a school bus in the South London town. The exact circumstances of the incident and the condition of the person involved remains unknown.

One witness told LBC: “There were ambulances and police all around the area.“Traffic was still moving at this point and people were being transferred from a bus onto different ones as it happened just by the bus stop outside the Whitgift.

“A policeman said to me and a few other women it was a stabbing.“He said the perpetrators hadn’t been found at this point, they had ran towards east Croydon.”

The Sun newspaper reported a witness on the number 60 bus to Streatham Station, who didn't want to be named, said: "Someone attacked a young girl.

"The victim was a schoolgirl, she must only have been about secondary school age. She was wearing a green school uniform.

"When it happened everybody ran off the bus."

Transport for London (TfL) has diverted its 60, 407, and 455 routes due to the incident.

LBC has approached the Met Police and London Ambulance Service for comment.