'Christmas is cancelled!': Chocolate lovers left heartbroken after beloved festive treat is axed

Chocolate lovers have been left heartbroken after Cadbury's axed a popular Christmas treat. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Chocolate lovers have declared “Christmas is over” after Cadbury’s axed one of its beloved products.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Dairy Milk Daim Little Robins have been discontinued by the chocolate brand this Christmas, leaving fans of the sweet treat heartbroken.

The Christmas-themed snack comes in the form of individually wrapped pieces of milk chocolate filled with crunchy almonds and caramel.

Fans of the festive snack rushed to social media to share their heartbreak upon learning it had been axed.

Read more: Londoners mercilessly mock Trafalgar Square Christmas tree as 'half dead'

One fan wrote on X: "It's now November 23 and it doesn't look like Cadbury are doing the wee daim robins this year.

"Sorry to say, but it looks like Christmas is cancelled."

Dairy Milk Daim Little Robins have been axed. Picture: Cadbury

While another said: "I am literally searching the net on this because I can't find them anywhere.

"I have found on a few random social media pages that they have been discontinued but I can find anything official by Cadbury."

Mondelēz, Cadbury’s parent company, confirmed the product had been discontinued in a statement to The Sun.

It read: "We’re always adapting our Christmas range to make sure that it reflects changing consumer tastebuds, and there is a range of options available to enjoy.

"In line with this, the Cadbury Dairy Milk Daim Little Robins Bag (77g) is no longer available, but we have plenty of other delicious options for consumers to choose from in our 2024 festive line-up, including the Cadbury Dairy Milk Robins (77g) as well as our beloved Christmas classics and some exciting new festive treats."

The Mondelez-Cadbury factory in Bournville, Birmingham, UK. Picture: Alamy

It comes after Bean lovers were left heartbroken when Heinz confirmed one of its fan-favourite products has been discontinued.

Heinz has long been the go-to brand for anyone looking for their baked bean fix, be it on toast or a jacket potato or with a hearty full English breakfast.

But fans of the brand were left crestfallen this week to learn the company’s organic range of baked beans has officially been pulled from production.

Heinz pointed to “culinary trends” as the reason behind the decision to axe the product.

Fans discovered the devastating news when one X user asked: 'Why on earth can can I not buy Heinz organic baked beans any more? They were the best organic beans on the market!

“I wish they could be brought back. Online I can buy them for £5.20 a tin!”

Responding to the post, The Kraft Heinz Company confirmed: “Hi. This product has now been discounted.”

According to the Worcester News, a Heinz spokesperson previously said: “At Heinz we’re focused on innovating to meet changing culinary trends and tastes and sometimes that means making small changes to our portfolio.

“These are always considered with the consumer in mind.”