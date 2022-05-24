'He was crying for his life': Shocking moment thugs brutally beat man with steering lock

24 May 2022, 15:05

By Patrick Grafton-Green

This is the shocking moment three thugs brutally chased a young man down before beating him repeatedly over the head with a steering wheel lock.

Mujahid Ali, Mohamed Mohamed and Hamza Wahid, all aged 25, were caught on dashcam planning the attack, carrying it out and laughing about it afterwards.

Ali and Mohamed were each jailed for four years and six months while Wahid was jailed for four years.

The 20-year-old victim was set upon while he was walking down West Road in the Stratford area on September 8 last year, police said.

Mohamed pulled up alongside him in a BMW before Wahid, who was not in the car, chased him, grabbed him and punched him hard in the face.

Mujahid Ali was jailed for four years and six months
Mujahid Ali was jailed for four years and six months. Picture: Met Police

Ali got out of the car armed with a steering wheel lock and he and Wahid chased the victim, who hid in a nearby garage.

But he was soon found and repeatedly hit over the head with the steering wheel lock, police said.

Ali and Wahid then got back into the BMW and Mohamed drove them away.

In the dashcam footage, the three are heard saying they know the victim is in West Road.

Ali says he is going to "kick his face in" and tells Mohamed that if the victim tries to run off, he will need to "drive him over" adding "don't give the man a chance".

Mohamed Mohamed was jailed for four years and six months
Mohamed Mohamed was jailed for four years and six months. Picture: Met Police

The car stops and Wahid gets out and sneaks into West Road on foot, ready to grab the victim when Mohamed pulls up alongside him.

Following the attack, Ali and Wahid get into the car out of breath and tell Mohamed to drive away.

They are heard laughing about the attack, saying things like: "I crushed his skull, he is bleeding", "I licked him a good four times with that thing, I was whacking him up", "I was kicking him, punching his face", and "he was crying for his life, begging".

One of them adds: "I said do you want to die today? He said no, no, no, no, no. I'm sorry, bye, bye, bye, I'm sorry, I'm sorry. If he didn't say that I would've killed him."

Officers later found the victim on the floor covered in blood and repeatedly vomiting.

He had a deep cut to his head and his shirt had been ripped off. He was rushed to hospital by ambulance.

Hamza Wahid was jailed for four years
Hamza Wahid was jailed for four years. Picture: Met Police

His left and right jawbone were fractured and he required surgery with metal plates and screws.

The BMW was later seized and footage downloaded from the vehicle's dashcam.

Ali, Wahid and Mohamed, all of Newham, were sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court last week.

They all pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent at an earlier hearing.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Andy Tucker said: "This was a brutal, pre-mediated attack which left the victim seriously injured and requiring emergency surgery.

"It is absolutely appalling that the three drove off and laughed and joked about the vicious attack while the victim laid bleeding on the street. They had no remorse for their actions at all."

