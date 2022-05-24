Breaking News

Cat kicker covered up: West Ham defender Kurt Zouma admits kicking and slapping pet

24 May 2022, 11:02 | Updated: 24 May 2022, 11:33

Kurt Zouma arrived to court surrounded by umbrella-wielding men
Kurt Zouma arrived to court surrounded by umbrella-wielding men. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

West Ham defender Kurt Zouma has pleaded guilty to kicking and slapping his pet cat.

The centre-back had been filmed chasing the animal around a house during the football season.

The clip sparked widespread outrage and condemnation.

The 27-year-old arrived at court in bizarre scenes as security guards deployed umbrellas around the footballer, covering him up and then bustling him through the waiting crowd of photographers.

He was bundled into Thames Magistrates' Court in east London before pleading guilty to two counts under the Animal Welfare Act.

Previously, Zouma apologised over the harrowing footage, which was filmed and shared by his younger brother Yoan, 24.

Angry football crowds began booing the Frenchman whenever he touched the ball and Hammers boss David Moyes was criticised for continuing to play the defender as his side chased European football.

Yoan Zouma also admitted an offence in Tuesday's hearing.

He arrived at court in a chaotic fashion, accompanied by several security guards who emerged from a vehicle holding umbrellas to form a protective shield around him.

The court was told about disturbing footage of the incident, filmed at Zouma's home and posted on Snapchat by his brother on February 6.

It was later seen by a woman who had been messaging Yoan, who raised the alarm.

Zouma could be seen volleying the Bengal cat across his kitchen, before throwing a pair of shoes at it and slapping its head.

Prosecutor Hazel Stevens told the court Kurt Zouma could be heard saying: "I swear I'll kill it, I swear I'll kill it."

He admitted two counts of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal on February 6.

Yoan admitted one count of aiding, abetting, counselling or procuring his older brother to commit an offence.

