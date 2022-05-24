Fears monkeypox can spread to pets as experts say exposed animals should be 'managed'

24 May 2022, 11:48 | Updated: 24 May 2022, 12:28

Experts said pets that are exposed to the virus ought to be managed
Experts said pets that are exposed to the virus ought to be managed. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Experts fear monkeypox is capable of spreading to pets and that could push the virus into becoming endemic in Europe.

Transmission between humans and animals is "theoretically" possible and rodents and squirrels are likely to be even better hosts than people.

It is unknown how many animals are capable of contracting monkeypox, which saw cases triple to 57 in Britain on Monday.

But the European Centre for Disease Control said in a report: "There is a potential risk of human-to-animal transmission in Europe, therefore close intersectoral collaboration between human and veterinary public health authorities… is needed to manage exposed pets and prevent the disease from being transmitted in wildlife."

No cases have been reported in pets so far and the threat to the population from monkeypox is thought to be low."

Read more: Number of monkeypox cases in England triples to 56 as Scotland confirms first case

But it added: "Rodents, and particularly species of the family of Sciuridae (squirrels) are likely to be suitable hosts, more so than humans, and transmission from humans to (pet) animals is theoretically possible.

"Such a spill-over event could potentially lead to the virus establishing in European wildlife and the disease becoming an endemic zoonosis."

But it went on: "The probability of this spill-over event is very low."

The UK Health Security Agency has said that the virus does not normally pass easily between people, but it can transmit in close person-to-person contact or through contact with items used by someone infected with monkeypox.

That could include clothes, bedding or utensils.

However, it is usually "self-limiting" and most people recover in a few weeks.

Anyone with unusual rashes or lesions on a part of their body should contact NHS 111 or their local sexual health service.

Read more: High risk contacts of UK monkeypox cases urged to self-isolate for 3 weeks

A notable amount of cases have been detected in gay and bisexual men, and that community has been asked to be alert of symptoms.

People who have had direct unprotected contact with a case will be advised to self-isolate for 21 days, including not going into the workplace.

Supplies of a smallpox vaccine, Imvanex, have also been bought to be offered to close contacts of someone who has caught monkeypox.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Jonathan Brearley (left) has warned of another price cap hike.

Energy bills set to soar by almost £1,000 in October, says Ofgem

Alicia Watson and Nathaniel Pope have been jailed over the young boy's death

Couple jailed over killing of three-year-old boy whose ribs were crushed after weeks of abuse
Breaking
Kurt Zouma arrived to court surrounded by umbrella-wielding men

Cat kicker covered up: West Ham defender Kurt Zouma admits kicking and slapping pet

Wayne Couzens denied four indecent exposure charges

Sarah Everard killer Wayne Couzens pleads not guilty to indecent exposure charges

Boris Johnson raising a glass in newly emerged Partygate picture

Andy Coulson: Can Boris survive yet another crisis of his own making?

'You're at odds with the Home Sec': Nick clashes with police chief over taking the knee

'You're at odds with the Home Sec': Ferrari clashes with top cop over taking the knee

The RMT was told action on the Jubilee weekend would disrespect the Queen

'Don't disrespect the Queen by striking on her Jubilee weekend', union warned

Grant Shapps 'angry' at photo of Boris toasting at lockdown party

Grant Shapps 'angry' at photo of Boris toasting at lockdown party

The mother of a mixed-race teenager has slammed the Met police for strip searching her teen daughter

Met officers 'cut underwear off menstruating autistic mixed-race teen during strip search'

MPs have demanded the resignation of Sir Philip Barton over the "appalling mismanagement" of the Kabul evacuation

Govt blasted for 'disaster' Kabul withdrawal and 'betrayal' of allies in scathing report

The Elizabeth Line has opened to the public

All aboard the Elizabeth Line! Crowds swarm Paddington as London's newest Tube departs

Amber Heard may have lost as much as $50m in earnings after divorce

Amber Heard 'lost $50m' after divorce to Depp as Kate Moss prepares to give evidence

Man, 62, dies after being mauled by dog at house in Wales

Man, 62, dies after being mauled by dog at house in Wales

Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher.

'Your child is a boy or girl': Tory MP says parents should 'not give in' to trans kids

Five children have been taken to hospital after they were struck by a bus outside of a secondary school in Wales

Five children rushed to hospital after being hit by bus outside school

Former Met deputy says Met 'didn't want to upset No10' with Partygate investigations

Partygate probe wasn't thorough as police didn't want to upset No10, says ex-Met chief

Latest News

See more Latest News

Aung San Suu Kyi

Myanmar court gives go-ahead for Suu Kyi corruption trial

Michelle Bachelet meets Wang Yi

China claims foreign relations ‘sabotage’ as UN rights official visits Xinjiang
Ursula von der Leyen

EU Commission chief signals move towards greener economy

Germany Train Accident

Several injured in train and bus collision in southern Germany
Funeral in Iran

Thousands attend funeral for Revolutionary Guard colonel shot dead in Iran
Alexei Navalny's video link

Russian opposition leader’s appeal against nine-year sentence rejected
Shark

Jaws extra is named police chief on island where blockbuster was partly filmed
Russia Ukraine War

Russian forces ‘stepping up attacks in eastern Donbas’

Iran Building Collapse

Iran building collapse kills 11 as mayor and others detained

Albanese meets Biden

New Australian leader Albanese makes whirlwind world debut

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

UK News

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question 24/05 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question 24/05 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

James O'Brien's 'astonishing' takedown of PM's Partygate misconduct

James O'Brien's 'astonishing' takedown of PM's Partygate misconduct
'What more do they want?!': Nick Ferrari's fury over rail strikes

'What more do they want?!': Nick Ferrari's fury over rail strikes
Children's social care 'crumbling' and 'not fit for purpose' warns foster carer

Children's social care 'crumbling' and 'not fit for purpose' warns foster carer
Shelagh Fogarty: I think anyone who invades a football pitch is an idiot

Shelagh Fogarty: I think anyone who invades a football pitch is an idiot
'Moronic nutters' invading pitches 'bring shame' on football, John Stapleton fumes

'Moronic nutters' invading pitches 'bring shame' on football, John Stapleton fumes
Cross Question 23/05

Cross Question 23/05 | Watch again

James O'Brien: Rishi Sunak's wealth 'unjustifiable' amid cost of living crisis

James O'Brien: Rishi Sunak's wealth 'unjustifiable' amid cost of living crisis
'Dear God!': Nick Ferrari baffled by Platinum Jubilee bunting ban

'Dear God!': Nick Ferrari baffled by Platinum Jubilee bunting ban
'I don't like things being banned!'

'I don't like things being banned!': Anne Robinson says wolf whistling shouldn't be made illegal

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London