James O'Brien's 'astonishing' takedown of PM's Partygate misconduct

24 May 2022, 11:52 | Updated: 24 May 2022, 12:02

By Seán Hickey

LBC listeners declare James O'Brien 'on fire' in his 'brilliant' assessment of the state of Britain under Boris Johnson, following yet more Partygate revelations.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

"What has happened to our country? How did this happen?" James O'Brien asked.

In photos obtained exclusively by ITV dated 13 November 2020, Boris Johnson is shown raising a glass with Number 10 colleagues, contradicting his previous assertions in the House of Commons that there were no parties during coronavirus lockdown on that specific date.

Read more: Boris Johnson pictured raising a glass at Downing Street party during lockdown

James was reflecting on how standards have deteriorated since Boris Johnson became Prime Minister, spending over five minutes listing from memory incidents which have warranted resignation under any other PM.

Read more: Andy Coulson: Can Boris survive yet another crisis of his own making?

"Under Theresa may even then there were standards in place. Even after Brexit broke the most fundamental rules of reality...there were still standards in place.

"There were still a semblance of decency."

Read more: Andrew Marr: There may be trouble ahead as the PM and his enemies await Sue Gray's report

Read more: James O'Brien: Press 'conned' you that Partygate doesn't matter, I think it's worked

"In Boris Johnson's government, getting fired for blatant dishonesty and borderline treason gets you qualified for promotion."

Read more: James O'Brien's powerful analogy on PM's partygate rule-breaking

Read more: 'How stupid does he think you are?': James O'Brien eviscerates Jacob Rees-Mogg

James hinted at how the Overton window of how the public tolerates misconduct has been shifting ever since the PM's 2019 election victory: "When you are drowning in a sea of lies and corruption, you stop noticing every time the level rises a little higher."

James then pointed to how Cabinet ministers have propped up the Prime Minister's misconduct, bringing their offices into disrepute.

"These titles used to mean something. They used to have heft. they used to have honour.

"You might not like the system, you might not like the establishment, but if you ever liked your country you have to realise that the great offices of state are part of the glue that binds together our democracy and every single one of them has been redeployed as an apologist for a corrupt prime minister."

He told listeners that the country has become "corrupted by the contagion of Boris Johnson's depravity."

James went on, offering a reason for why the Prime Minister enjoys the unequivocal support of his ministers despite a stream of allegations of misconduct against him.

"Why would anybody go along with the latest lies, except self-interest, delusion and vanity?"

Concluding his "damning" monologue, James distilled his points over Boris Johnson's Partygate misconduct: "There were parties. He attended loads of them. Now you've got the bloody pictures. What more do you need?"

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

Boys at Rishi Sunak's school had 'no idea' about outside world says ex-employee

Boys at Rishi Sunak's school had 'no idea' about outside world says ex-employee

James O'Brien: Rishi Sunak's wealth 'unjustifiable' amid cost of living crisis

James O'Brien: Rishi Sunak's wealth 'unjustifiable' amid cost of living crisis

John Sweeney: I do not think that Vladimir Putin has long for this world

John Sweeney: I do not think that Vladimir Putin has long for this world

James O'Brien tears apart government's 'ideological' opposition to a windfall tax

James O'Brien tears apart government's 'ideological' opposition to a windfall tax

Most Red Wall seats worse off under Boris Johnson despite levelling up promise

Most Red Wall seats worse off under Boris Johnson despite levelling up promise

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson 'running scared of backbenchers' over obesity

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson 'running scared of backbenchers' over obesity

Exclusive
Jamie Oliver spoke to James O'Brien on LBC today

Jamie Oliver’s Eton Mess protest on Downing St as he slams Boris for child obesity u-turn

'Is it contempt for the less fortunate?' James O'Brien blasts Tory Minister over poverty

'Is it contempt for the less fortunate?' James O'Brien blasts Tory Minister over poverty

'It's 21st century bloodsport': Columnist tracks down Oxford student 'hounded out' of UK

'It's 21st century bloodsport': Columnist tracks down Oxford student 'hounded out' of UK

James O'Brien's furious reaction to blocking of Lord Lebedev security assessment

James O'Brien's furious reaction to blocking of Lord Lebedev security assessment

James O'Brien argues the government has "massively conned" the public into thinking that it doesn't matter that "the only Covid law-making address in the country has become the biggest Covid law-breaking address... arguably in the world".

James O'Brien: Press 'conned' you that Partygate doesn't matter, I think it's worked

Food bank worker accuses idiot' Tory MP Lee Anderson of lying

Food bank worker accuses 'idiot' Tory MP Lee Anderson of lying

'It's a loss to me personally': Author Mick Herron opens up about killing characters to James O'Brien

'He's trying to get a rise': Author Mick Heron unravels spy Jackson Lamb's motivations

James O'Brien tears apart 'con artist' Tory MP Lee Anderson in scathing attack

James O'Brien tears apart 'con artist' Tory MP Lee Anderson in scathing attack

'What the hell?': James O'Brien skewers Dartford Council leader over food bank photo

'What the hell?': James O'Brien skewers Dartford Council leader over food bank photo

James O'Brien left baffled by photo of Tory council leader cutting ribbon on food bank

James O'Brien left baffled by photo of Tory council leader cutting ribbon on food bank

James O'Brien incredulous as caller says he backed Brexit because 'I don't like the EU anthem'

James O'Brien incredulous as caller says he backed Brexit because 'I don't like the EU anthem'
James O'Brien hits out at right-wing 'client journalists' over Starmer attacks

James O'Brien hits out at right-wing 'client journalists' over Starmer attacks

James O'Brien speaks to tearful widow who can only afford to eat one meal per day

James O'Brien speaks to tearful widow who can only afford to eat one meal per day

James O'Brien reveals all the ways he can see out of post-Brexit NI Protocol deadlock

James O'Brien reveals all the ways he can see out of post-Brexit NI Protocol deadlock

Right-wing conditioning Britons to be 'ashamed of being poor' says James O'Brien

Right-wing conditioning Britons to be 'ashamed of being poor', says James O'Brien

James O'Brien tears into Dominic Raab over Northern Ireland Protocol

James O'Brien tears into Dominic Raab's words on Northern Ireland Protocol

James O'Brien's instant reaction to Local Election results

James O'Brien's instant reaction to Local Election results

Anti-corruption campaigner reacts to EU ban on 'Western enablers' of Vladimir Putin

Anti-corruption campaigner reacts to EU ban on 'Western enablers' of Vladimir Putin

James O'Brien asks whether the 'Homes for Ukraine' refugee scheme was 'designed to fail'

James O'Brien asks whether the 'Homes for Ukraine' refugee scheme was 'designed to fail'

Black caller says it's 'very, very rare' black children get chance to 'just be a child'

Black caller says it's 'very, very rare' black children get chance to 'just be a child'

This former Parliament worker details the frequent sexual harassment she experienced there which has led to her to "discourage any woman from going in there".

'I cried almost everyday': Former Parliament worker details shocking sexual harassment

Caller tells James O'Brien Brexit forced him to leave France

'It's been horrendous': Caller tells James O'Brien Brexit forced him to leave France

James O'Brien claims 'even French fascists' think leaving EU would be 'stupid

James O'Brien says 'even French fascists' think leaving EU is 'stupid' after Brexit

James O'Brien's powerful analogy on PM's partygate rule-breaking

James O'Brien's powerful analogy on PM's partygate rule-breaking

James O'Brien's theory of why Tories don't want inquiry into PM lying

James O'Brien's theory of why Tories don't want inquiry into PM lying

James O'Brien's list of scandals Boris Johnson has been in since becoming PM

James O'Brien's list of scandals Boris Johnson has been in since becoming PM

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien's powerful message to those blaming empty shelves on 'pingdemic'

James O'Brien's powerful message to those blaming empty shelves on 'pingdemic'
Sadiq Khan: Non-mask wearers on TfL could face penalties through 'byelaw'

Sadiq Khan: Non-mask wearers on TfL could face penalties through 'bylaw'
The caller was speaking to LBC's James O'Brien

'Business is worse since Freedom Day due to crippling supply shortages'
No vaccine passports for TfL services

Sadiq Khan 'not in favour' of vaccine passports for TfL services
James O'Brien's take on Cummings 'using' PM to get 'Brexit con over the line'

James O'Brien's take on Cummings 'using' PM to get 'Brexit con over the line'
Caller, whose sister had cancer operation cancelled five times, backs vaccine passports

Caller, whose sister had cancer operation cancelled five times, backs vaccine passports

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

5 months ago

Ending Ukraine war might need 'external peacemakers' like the Pope, says John McDonnell

Ending Ukraine war might need 'external peacemakers' like the Pope, says John McDonnell

3 days ago

Children's social care 'crumbling' and 'not fit for purpose' warns foster carer

Children's social care 'crumbling' and 'not fit for purpose' warns foster carer

20 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jonathan Brearley (left) has warned of another price cap hike.

Energy bills set to soar by almost £1,000 in October, says Ofgem
Alicia Watson and Nathaniel Pope have been jailed over the young boy's death

Couple jailed over killing of three-year-old boy whose ribs were crushed after weeks of abuse
Experts said pets that are exposed to the virus ought to be managed

Fears monkeypox can spread to pets as experts say exposed animals should be 'managed'
Kurt Zouma arrived to court surrounded by umbrella-wielding men

Cat kicker covered up: West Ham defender Kurt Zouma admits kicking and slapping pet
Wayne Couzens denied four indecent exposure charges

Sarah Everard killer Wayne Couzens pleads not guilty to indecent exposure charges
Boris Johnson raising a glass in newly emerged Partygate picture

Andy Coulson: Can Boris survive yet another crisis of his own making?
'You're at odds with the Home Sec': Nick clashes with police chief over taking the knee

'You're at odds with the Home Sec': Ferrari clashes with top cop over taking the knee
The RMT was told action on the Jubilee weekend would disrespect the Queen

'Don't disrespect the Queen by striking on her Jubilee weekend', union warned
Cross Question 24/05 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question 24/05 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Natasha Devon says eating disorders need to be treated in a joined up way.

LBC Views: New ways are needed to tackle eating disorders