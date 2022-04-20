James O'Brien's powerful analogy on PM's partygate rule-breaking

20 April 2022, 13:35

By Seán Hickey

'I'm disgusted, I'm horrified, I'm outraged by what he's doing', but there will come a point where we can't talk about Boris Johnson's partygate rule-breaking anymore, James O'Brien says.

"This is just blocking the fast bowlers", James O'Brien began his ferocious monologue after Wednesday's Prime Minister's Questions.

Boris Johnson yet again apologised for breaking his own Covid laws while maintaining his surprise birthday party during lockdown was in breach of lockdown rules during the session.

Read more: Belligerent Boris clashes with Sir Keir at PMQs saying he 'humbly accepts' Partygate fine

James O'Brien pondered on the idea of the Prime Minister maintaining his position for long enough that eventually, the public and his critics will stop caring about the scandal.

"It doesn't matter how egregious the lie...if you can get it out there, it starts chipping away at public feeling."

"What he will do with the connivance of client media is just keep talking until it goes away", James went on.

Read more: James O'Brien's theory of why Tories don't want inquiry into PM lying

Read more: Starmer 'inciting hate' towards PM by 'politicising people's grief', caller claims

Read more: Rees-Mogg says 'perspective' needed over Partygate fines

He then offered an analogy of Boris Johnson's strategy on the matter. "He's waiting for the iceberg to melt", James said.

"He's heading towards the iceberg, slams on the breaks, and is just waiting for it to melt."

Refining his analogy, James then said that "what Boris Johnson will do is just keep talking until the fires begin to die out, until we're just down to embers."

James concluded by telling listeners that only after the outrage around the PM's several rule and law-breaking scandals has died down "he'll be able to move on to the next disaster."

