Boris Johnson says sorry to MPs over Covid fine as Starmer brands apology 'a joke'

By Emma Soteriou

Boris Johnson has said sorry to MPs over his Covid fine as Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer branded the apology "a joke".

It came as the Prime Minister faced a grilling from MPs for the first time since receiving his fine form police.

Mr Johnson reiterated his apology to the House, despite continuing to insist he did not believe he had broken Covid rules.

Both he and Chancellor Rishi Sunak both received fixed penalty notices (FPNs) for attending a birthday bash in June 2020.

Mr Johnson told MPs: "I offered the British people a full apology and take this opportunity to repeat my whole-hearted apology to the House."

He went on to repeat that he was not aware that the gathering in the Cabinet room did breach Covid rules.

He said: "It did not occur to me or subsequently that a gathering in a Cabinet room just before a vital meeting on Covid strategy could amount to a breach of the rules."

Sir Keir hit back saying: "What a joke, even know, as the mealy-mouthed apology stumbles out of one side off is mouth, a new set of deflections and distortions pour from the other.

"But the damage is already done. The public have already made up their mind.

"They don't believe a word the Prime Minister says. They know what he is."

Responding to earlier claims from a minister that the FPN was "the same as a speeding ticket", Sir Keir went on to say: "No one has ever broken down in tears because they couldn't drive faster than 20 miles an hour outside a school.

"Don't insult the public with this nonsense.

"As it happens, the last minister who got a speeding ticket and then lied about it ended up in prison.

"And I know, because I prosecuted him."

It comes after Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle announced that Mr Johnson will face a vote on whether he should be investigated for misleading MPs over the Partygate scandal.

He approved an application from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and other opposition MPs allowing them to table a motion for debate on Thursday.

Mr Johnson has faced mounting pressure to address criticisms that he misled Parliament - an offence traditionally seen as a resigning matter for ministers - in previous statements about rule-breaking in No10.

At the time, he argued Covid guidance had been followed at all times.

