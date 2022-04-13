Rishi 'had to be talked out of quitting to avoid putting pressure on PM to resign'

13 April 2022, 08:22

Rishi Sunak was told his resignation would put more pressure on Boris Johnson to quit
Rishi Sunak was told his resignation would put more pressure on Boris Johnson to quit. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Chancellor Rishi Sunak reportedly had to be talked out of resigning on Tuesday to avoid putting pressure on the Prime Minister to do the same.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Sunak spent yesterday in conversation with his aides and allies agonising over whether or not to resign as a result of his partygate fine, The Times reports.

It is thought he believed he could not remain in his post after the fixed penalty notice, issued for attending Boris Johnson's birthday event in the Downing Street cabinet room.

But he was warned his resignation would mean Mr Johnson had to do the same.

Read more: 'People expect better': Boris vows not to quit despite backlash over partygate fine

Read more: 'Deeply offensive': tearful daughter of Covid victim calls for Johnson to go

He was also reportedly told stepping down would damage his chances of becoming Prime Minister after Mr Johnson.

He eventually put out a statement in which he implied he had decided to remain in office - more than seven hours after the fine was announced.

It has been a politically tumultuous week for Mr Sunak.

As Chancellor, he was already under immense pressure to tackle the UK's worsening cost of living crisis, with critics slamming his spring budget for not doing enough to support struggling Brits.

Then, last Wednesday, it was revealed that his wife held non-dom status, meaning her permanent home is considered outside of the UK and she does not pay UK tax on foreign income unless it is brought to the UK.

Later, his wife Akshata Murty U-turned and said she would pay tax, and the Chancellor referred himself to parliament's sleaze watchdog in an attempt to clear his name.

Read more: Boris and Rishi say sorry over Partygate fines but insist they won't quit

Read more: PM has 'full confidence' in Sunak as Chancellor refers himself to sleaze watchdog

The Times reported Mr Sunak was angry at being slapped with a fine, saying sources claimed he was not invited to the gathering and only attended because he was going into another meeting with the Prime Minister.

On ally reportedly said Mr Sunak was an "honourable man" and felt "let down by being dragged into" the partygate saga.

The Chancellor had previously told the House of Commons he had not attended any of the lockdown-breaching parties known to have taken place in Downing Street.

The Prime Minister was also hit with a fine as part of the Metropolitan Police's investigation into the parties, called Operation Hillman.

He too has rejected calls to resign, offering a "full apology" but saying the best thing he can do now is "focus on the job in hand".

He claimed it "did not occur" to him the gathering was against the rules.

Read more: Sunak fights for job after referring himself to sleaze watchdog over wife's tax affairs

Read more: 'HMRC could look into Rishi Sunak's wife's finances' policing minister tells LBC

A poll of 2,464 adults by YouGov has revealed 57% of responders think Boris Johnson should resign as Prime Minister, while 30% say he should stay.

The same proportion said Rishi Sunak should resign.

Mr Johnson's wife Carrie was also fined.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Inflation soars to highest level for 30 years

Inflation soars to highest level in 30 years as cost of living soars

Biden accused Putin of genocide and Zelenskyy questioned how the invasion was allowed to proceed

Biden accuses Putin of genocide as Zelenskyy mocks claim war is 'going to plan'

Security has been tightened for the Mayor of New York (right) after a shooting in Brooklyn on Tuesday

Security tightened for NYC mayor over 'concerning' posts from Brooklyn shooting suspect

Exclusive
Lord Frost told LBC Boris Johnson "deserves to be trusted" but said so far the Government's response to partygate is "not good enough"

PM 'deserves to be trusted' but partygate response 'not good enough', says Lord Frost

Actor Johnny Depp and Amber Heard at Fairfax County Courthouse.

Amber Heard claims Johnny Depp 'penetrated her with alcohol bottle in hostage situation'

as been detained in a special operation carried out by the country's SBU secret service.

Pro-Putin ally Viktor Medvedchuk detained by secret service, Ukraine says

Molliere was jailed for three years at Southwark Crown Court

West End photographer jailed for sexual assaulting aspiring actress during shoot

There was a large police presence at Blackheath Common.

London funfair shut down after 'violent incidents and stabbing' as kids told 'stay home'

David Lammy has called on Boris Johnson to resign.

PM staying on 'a very sad moment for our democracy', says David Lammy

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have both issued apologies after being fined.

Boris and Rishi say sorry over Partygate fines but insist they won't quit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie, and Chancellor Rishi Sunak were today issued police fines for Covid lockdown breaches in the Partygate scandal.

The Downing Street parties that broke the law during lockdown

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak are being fined for breaking lockdown rules

'Deeply offensive': tearful daughter of Covid victim calls for Johnson to go

Frank R James is a "person of interest" in the shooting, police said.

Police release photos of man wanted after New York subway shooting leaves 16 injured

A man has been convicted of murdering his partner's three-year-old son, Kemarni Watson Darby, after the boy died from abdominal injuries at his home.

Drug dealer guilty of murdering partner's son, 3, after 'horrendous' campaign of abuse

Boris and Carrie Johnson and Rishi Sunak will be fined over Partgate

PM, Carrie and Chancellor hit with fines for lockdown-busting party breaches

The Met Police has issued 30 more fines over Partygate

Partygate: Met Police issue 30 more Downing Street lockdown fines

Latest News

See more Latest News

Workers in PPE unload groceries from a lorry before distributing them to local residents under the Covid-19 lockdown in Shanghai, China (Chinatopix/AP)

Shanghai lockdown eased following reports of disorder

Russia Ukraine War

Four presidents take train to Kyiv to meet Volodymyr Zelensky
A person is aided outside a subway car in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Security tightened for New York mayor as police hunt Brooklyn subway shooter
Visitors pass tulips at the world-renowned Dutch flower garden Keukenhof, in Lisse, Netherlands (Peter Dejong/AP)

Tulips take centre stage as Netherlands flower show sends climate change message
Former Hong Kong chief secretary John Lee poses for a photograph (Kin Cheung/AP

John Lee formally enters the race to become Hong Kong’s new chief executive
Julia Surypak shows a position of Russian troops in a yard of her house in Yahidne, near of Dnipro, Ukraine (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

Russia focuses on Ukraine region of Donbas as it says campaign is going to plan
President Joe Biden speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines International Airport in Iowa

Biden: Russia war amounts to ‘genocide’ and Putin trying to ‘wipe out’ Ukraine
The subway entrance

Manhunt after gunman opens fire at New York subway station

Ezra Miller

Couple drop petition for restraining order against The Flash actor Ezra Miller
Gilbert Gottfried

Gilbert Gottfried, stand-up comic and actor, dies aged 67

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Alastair Campell: 'Complete charlatan' Boris Johnson must resign over partygate fine

Alastair Campell: 'Complete charlatan' Boris Johnson must resign over partygate fine
Tonight with Andrew Pierce 11/04 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 12/04 | Watch again

Partygate fines: Eddie Mair grills Tory MP Sir Roger Gale over PM future

Partygate fines: Eddie Mair grills Tory MP over PM's future

'He set the rules and broke them!' Eddie Mair's tense clash with caller defending PM

'He set the rules and broke them!' Eddie Mair's tense clash with caller defending PM
Tearful caller demands Boris Johnson's resignation following partygate fine

Tearful caller demands Boris Johnson's resignation following partygate fine
Caller brands Boris Johnson a 'great Prime Minister' after partygate fine

'I think he's a great Prime Minister': Caller praises Boris Johnson despite partygate fine
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/04 | Watch again

Sir David Amess' murderer achieved 'absolutely nothing', campaigner declares

Sir David Amess' murderer achieved 'absolutely nothing', campaigner declares
Cost of living: Emotional caller tells Rachel Reeves he's 'struggling every day'

Cost of living: Emotional caller tells Shadow Chancellor he's 'struggling every day'
Tonight with Andrew Pierce 11/04 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 11/04 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police