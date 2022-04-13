Rishi 'had to be talked out of quitting to avoid putting pressure on PM to resign'

Rishi Sunak was told his resignation would put more pressure on Boris Johnson to quit. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Chancellor Rishi Sunak reportedly had to be talked out of resigning on Tuesday to avoid putting pressure on the Prime Minister to do the same.

Mr Sunak spent yesterday in conversation with his aides and allies agonising over whether or not to resign as a result of his partygate fine, The Times reports.

It is thought he believed he could not remain in his post after the fixed penalty notice, issued for attending Boris Johnson's birthday event in the Downing Street cabinet room.

But he was warned his resignation would mean Mr Johnson had to do the same.

He was also reportedly told stepping down would damage his chances of becoming Prime Minister after Mr Johnson.

He eventually put out a statement in which he implied he had decided to remain in office - more than seven hours after the fine was announced.

It has been a politically tumultuous week for Mr Sunak.

As Chancellor, he was already under immense pressure to tackle the UK's worsening cost of living crisis, with critics slamming his spring budget for not doing enough to support struggling Brits.

Then, last Wednesday, it was revealed that his wife held non-dom status, meaning her permanent home is considered outside of the UK and she does not pay UK tax on foreign income unless it is brought to the UK.

Later, his wife Akshata Murty U-turned and said she would pay tax, and the Chancellor referred himself to parliament's sleaze watchdog in an attempt to clear his name.

The Times reported Mr Sunak was angry at being slapped with a fine, saying sources claimed he was not invited to the gathering and only attended because he was going into another meeting with the Prime Minister.

On ally reportedly said Mr Sunak was an "honourable man" and felt "let down by being dragged into" the partygate saga.

The Chancellor had previously told the House of Commons he had not attended any of the lockdown-breaching parties known to have taken place in Downing Street.

The Prime Minister was also hit with a fine as part of the Metropolitan Police's investigation into the parties, called Operation Hillman.

He too has rejected calls to resign, offering a "full apology" but saying the best thing he can do now is "focus on the job in hand".

He claimed it "did not occur" to him the gathering was against the rules.

A poll of 2,464 adults by YouGov has revealed 57% of responders think Boris Johnson should resign as Prime Minister, while 30% say he should stay.

The same proportion said Rishi Sunak should resign.

Mr Johnson's wife Carrie was also fined.