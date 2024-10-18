David Lammy promises 'pragmatic' cooperation and raises human rights concerns on visit to China

18 October 2024, 20:57

Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi shake hands before their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China.
Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi shake hands before their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Britain and China struck a reconciliatory tone as David Lammy met with his counterpart in Beijing on Friday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The British Foreign Secretary had faced calls to take a tough line on a number of human rights concerns when he met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in a rare meeting between the two nations.

In a statement issued after the meeting, the Foreign Office described the encounter as "constructive", noting Mr Lammy raised "a number of foreign policy and security matters" including Chinese companies supplying equipment to the Russian military and the ongoing situation in the Middle East.

The statement noted that human rights “were discussed”, including the ongoing imprisonment of British national and media mogul Jimmy Lai as well as the treatment of Uighurs in Xinjiang.

David Lammy raised a number of human rights concerns during the meeting.
David Lammy raised a number of human rights concerns during the meeting. Picture: Getty

Writing on X, Mr Lammy said: "The UK will pragmatically engage with China where there are clear UK and global interests.

"That’s why I visited Beijing. I’ve had candid discussions across areas of disagreement as well as shared interests."

"China-Britain relations ... now stand at a new starting point," Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said during the meeting at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing.

"Competition among major powers should not be the backdrop of this era."

Lammy’s statement, however did not mention Taiwan, centre of much geo-political tension in recent years.

Speaking before travelling to China, Mr Lammy had said it was important to speak "candidly" about "both areas of contention as well as areas for cooperation in the UK's national interest".

But the Government has distanced itself from comments Mr Lammy made while in opposition in which he suggested actions against the mainly Muslim Uighur group should be declared a genocide.

During his visit to Beijing, Mr Lammy also met with Ding Xuexiang, the most senior of China's vice-premiers and a close associate of President Xi Jinping.

Mr Lammy is now expected to travel to Shanghai to hold talks with British businesses on economic links between the UK and China.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Daniel Khalife was arrested after trying to escape from prison

Pictured: Moment ex-soldier Daniel Khalife accused of spying for Iran caught by police after escaping prison

Cheryl and Liam Payne

Cheryl pays tribute to Liam Payne after 'indescribably painful' and 'earth-shattering' death of ex-partner

Former Fulham Ladies captain Ronnie Gibbons alleges she was 'groped' by Mohamed Al Fayed - as four ex-players allege abuse

Former Fulham Ladies captain Ronnie Gibbons alleges she was 'groped' by Mohamed Al Fayed

Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy has paid tribute to him

'Liam, my angel': Liam Payne's girlfriend's tragic farewell to One Direction star as she says 'I'll love you forever'

Former detective Andrew Talbot will be sentenced next month

Drug addict ex-police detective jailed for stealing 4kg of cocaine from work before selling it on the streets

Exclusive
Noland Arbaugh

'Elon Musk gave me a Neuralink brain implant - it's given me hope for the future again,' quadriplegic man tells LBC

James Blunt won't be forced to change name to Blunty McBluntface after album fails to reach number one

James Blunt won't be forced to change name to Blunty McBluntface after album fails to reach number one

One Direction: This Is Us 3D - World Premiere - Inside Arrivals

'I feel empty': Simon Cowell shares emotional tribute to One Direction star Liam Payne

The boy was rescued after hours at sea

Miracle as teen kayaker rescued clinging onto boat, 10 hours after getting separated from his school group

So-called XL Bully cats have made their way to the US and UK

Animal experts issue warning over rise of 'XL Bully' cats

Factory worker who yelled 'gas' and 'synagogue of Satan' at Jewish family jailed for public order and terror offences

Factory worker who yelled 'gas' and 'synagogue of Satan' at Jewish family at car boot sale jailed for inciting racial hatred
Mohamed Noor Iidow, 35 has been found guilty of rape and manslaughter.

Man found guilty of raping and killing vulnerable NHS worker in London park

Hamas has confirmed the death of its leader, Yahya Sinwar, who planned the October 7th attacks on Israel

Hamas confirms death of Yahya Sinwar but says killing of leader will only serve to 'strengthen them'

Aladdin pantomime in Cheltenham

Aladdin panto faces backlash over 'innuendo' trigger warning - a year after vegan song banned over 'bullying' complaint

Sara Sharif suffered more than 70 injuries before her death.

Sara Sharif’s extensive injuries likened to a ‘car crash victim’ - as tragic details of youngster's abuse emerge

Liam Payne falls to death in Argentina

'Shaken' eye-witness recalls meeting Liam in final hours before tragic fall as she reveals star's 'erratic' behaviour

Latest News

See more Latest News

Alex Salmond's body has arrived back in Scotland

Body of former First Minister Alex Salmond returned home to Scotland

Liam Payne tributes following his death aged 31.

Liam Payne's tragic death following tragic fall from hotel in Argentina - what we know so far
Satellite Images Show Deployment of North Korean Special Forces in Russia.

Satellite images show North Korean Special forces deployed in Russia

Shane Simmonds has been jailed for life for his wife's murder

Rapist who drugged and stabbed wife to death before hiding her body in loft jailed for life
Khalife, 23, is alleged to have escaped from HMP Wandsworth in south London while on remand by strapping himself to the underside of a food delivery lorry

Ex-soldier Daniel Khalife ‘congratulated police officer who caught him’, court told

Robbie Williams and Liam Payne

Robbie Williams opens up about mental health troubles in impassioned tribute to Liam Payne

Claw hammer-wielding public schoolboy who attacked sleeping students and teacher handed life sentence

Claw hammer-wielding public schoolboy who 'planned' attacked on sleeping students and teacher handed life sentence
Gary Stevens outside Derby Crown Court for sentencing after he plead guilty to being the person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control.

Man, 55, jailed after 'frenzied' eight-stone dog mauls brother in Derby home

The incident happened on the A20, near the junction with Kidbrooke Park Road.

Heavily pregnant woman and unborn baby die after collision with unmarked police car

Watch the moment a phone snatcher is arrested near St. Paul's Cathedral

WATCH: Moment Londoners perform citizen's arrest on suspected phone snatcher in busy street

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The King and Queen have arrived in Sydney for the start of their historic visit to Australia.

King Charles and Camilla touch down in Australia for first overseas tour since becoming monarch
King Charles and Camilla set to arrive in Australia for first overseas tour since becoming monarch.

King Charles and Camilla set to arrive in Australia for first overseas tour since becoming monarch
Harry and Meghan are returning to Europe

Harry and Meghan 'buy holiday home in Europe' after being forced to give up Frogmore Cottage in UK

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News