Evangelical street preacher found guilty of harassing trans woman by calling her a 'gentleman' has conviction quashed

10 March 2023, 08:43 | Updated: 10 March 2023, 08:44

David McConnell's appeal has been successful
David McConnell's appeal has been successful. Picture: .

By Kit Heren

A street preacher who was found guilty of harassing a transgender woman has had his conviction overturned on appeal.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Davic McConnell left Farrah Munir, 19, "emotionally distraught" by who repeatedly referring to her as a "man" and a "gentleman" nine times as he preached in Leeds on June 8, 2021.

Mr McConnell, from Wakefield in West Yorkshire, was convicted of causing harassment, alarm or distress to Ms Munir at Leeds Magistrates' Court last year and given a year's community order with 80 hours unpaid work.

But Recorder Anthony Hawks, sitting with two magistrates, allowed Mr McConnell's appeal against conviction on Thursday at Leeds Crown Court.

Mr Hawks said although the judges accepted Mr McConnell's words were insulting and that Ms Munir had suffered "harassment, alarm and distress", it could not be proven that the preacher had intended to harass her.

Speaking from the witness box, Mr McConnell said: "In my view, I wasn't misgendering and I was gendering correctly."

He told the court: "I think people could have been offended but that's not the intention.

"My intention was to simply stay faithful to my beliefs, stay faithful to God and to stay faithful to my conscience."

He said: "I wasn't being transphobic; I was expressing what I believe."

Read more: Trans women convicted of murder and sex crimes will be banned from female prisons

Read more: Thousands turn out for candlelit vigil near where trans teen Brianna Ghey was stabbed to death

After watching the clip again in court, Mr McConnell said: "I knew the person in front of me was a biological male and, therefore, I stayed true to God and true to my beliefs."

Mr Hawks said although they accepted McConnell's words had been insulting and that Ms Munir had suffered "harassment, alarm and distress", there was no evidence the appellant had intended to harass her.

Earlier, the court was shown video footage from McConnell's body-worn camera of Ms Munir approaching him as he spoke to a small crowd and asking him: "Does God accept the LBGT community?"

As the 42-year-old preacher responds to the crowd, he repeatedly refers to her, saying "this is a man" and "this gentleman".

He also says she is a "man dressed in woman's clothes".

In the video, Mr McConnell can also be heard to say: "Homosexuality is an abomination in the eyes of God" and "the Bible says that lesbianism is an unnatural and vile passion".

Asked how she felt about this, Ms Munir told the appeal hearing: "Upset. Emotionally distraught, as this had never happened to me before."

Leeds Crown Court
Leeds Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

Earlier in the appeal hearing, the judge interrupted defence barrister Michael Phillips when he tried to ask Ms Munir whether she thought sex and gender were the same thing.

He told Mr Phillips: "I'm not having this hearing turned into a three-ring-circus exploring transgender issues. That's not what this case is about.

"This witness is a transgender woman. She identifies herself as such. She says she was insulted by being called a man.

"That's the evidence. What we make of it, and what we make of the defendant's intentions, is another matter."

Mr McConnell said he was "delighted and relieved" with his successful appear after the hearing.

He added: "I am, however, appalled at how I have been treated by the authorities in this matter.

"No other street preacher, professional or member of the public must go through what I have. Misgendering is not a crime and should never be treated as such."

He added: "How I was treated was totally unreasonable and should concern anyone who cares about Christian freedoms and free speech in this country."

Andrea Williams, chief executive of the Christian Legal Centre, who supported Mr McConnell's case, said: "Dave McConnell has been vindicated and we are pleased that the judge has seen sense. No-one should go through what he has for stating biological fact.

"This case has represented a disturbing trend in our society which is seeing members of the public and professionals being prosecuted and reported as potential terrorists for refusing to celebrate and approve LGBTQ ideology."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The man police want to speak to in connection with the assault

Paedophile chased through Tube station by mother after he sexually assaulted her ten-year-old son

Rishi Sunak has met Emmanuel Macron in France

Rishi Sunak meets Emmanuel Macron ahead of 'multi-million pound deal' to help block migrant Channel crossings

A Ukrainian paratrooper aims to fire an MSLR BM-21 “Grad” towards Russian positions at the frontline near Kreminna, Ukraine

Ukraine restores power as it bounces back from latest Russian missile barrage

Investigators and forensic experts stand outside a Jehovah’s Witness building in Hamburg, Germany

‘Eight dead’ in shooting at Jehovah’s Witness hall in Germany

Many schools have been forced to close as snow blankets parts of the UK

Arctic blast sweeps Britain shutting schools as snow settles: Is your child's school closed? Check the full list here

The man the police want to speak to in connection with the incident

Manhunt after worshipper in his 80s 'doused in petrol and set alight' outside London mosque

People buy alcohol in a booze shop in Baghdad

Iraq’s sudden crackdown on alcohol and social media posts raises alarm

Volodymyr Zelenskyy will reportedly not speak at the Oscars on Sunday

Volodymyr Zelenskyy 'snubbed by Oscars again', despite plea for Ukrainian president to get speaking spot

Israeli security forces search for a suspect in a shooting attack in Tel Aviv

Palestinian suspect killed by Israeli gunfire in West Bank

Breaking
The King has conferred his late father's title the Duke of Edinburgh on his brother Prince Edward

King Charles grants Prince Edward the title of Duke of Edinburgh

The woman's 'stone baby' was attributed to a a miscarriage which occurred some nine years previously

Woman, 50, dies in New York after unborn 'stone baby' created by a 'spell' remains lodged in her abdomen for nine years

A serval being treated after it was found to have cocaine in its system in Cincinnati

‘Cocaine Cat’ will live at zoo after escaping owner during police car stop

An artillery drill at an undisclosed location in North Korea

Kim Jong Un supervises North Korean troops simulating attack on South

Official figures reveal that the economy grew in January by 0.3%

Premier League helps UK economy rebound with 0.3% growth in January - ahead of next week’s Budget

Curtis Arnold, 34, was arrested on suspicion of malicious communications offences and perverting the course of justice

TikTok ‘detective’ who allegedly filmed Nicola Bulley’s body says handcuffs 'left marks' on his hands in YouTube rant

Armed police officers and emergency services near the scene of a shooting in Hamburg, Germany

Multiple dead in Jehovah’s Witness hall shooting in Germany

Latest News

See more Latest News

Motorists were left stranded in their cars with some trapped for over eight hours

Drivers forced to abandon cars on M62 as snow storms batter Britain bringing power cuts and bitter cold
Chinese President Xi Jinping

China’s Xi Jinping awarded third term as president

Actor Robert Blake leaves court for the lunch break, Oct. 3, 2005

Robert Blake, actor acquitted in wife’s killing, dies at 89

Snow will continue to cover parts of the UK today

Britain braces for blizzards: Met Office warns of ‘treacherous conditions’ as heavy snow and 60mph winds hit UK
Germany Shooting

Church shooting in Hamburg leaves several dead, authorities say

Sunak and Macron will meet at UK-France summit in Paris on Friday

Sunak to use Macron meeting to push for France to 'go further' in stopping migrants crossing English Channel
Israel Palestinians Shooting Attack

Israeli police say three wounded in Tel Aviv shooting

APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War

Six dead as Russian missile barrage hits Ukrainian cities

Multiple people have been killed, according to reports

At least 'eight people dead' after shooting inside Jehovah's witness hall in Germany

Catalan police cordon off the area at the entrance of the Cabanasses de Suria mine

Three geologists die as tunnel collapses in Spanish potash mine

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Archie Norman: "working people still have to go to work."

'Working people still have to turn up to work': Archie Norman gives his say on HS2 delays

James O'Brien

Right-wing media 'terrified' of the truth because it's entirely built on lies, says James O'Brien
Nick Ferrari

'Does supporting Suella make me a Nazi?’, asks Jewish Tory member 'deeply’ offended by Lineker comments
Tom Swarbrick baffled by caller's suggestion

Tom Swarbrick baffled after caller suggests migrants should serve time in Britain's forces

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: The migrant crisis isn't about number or politics - it's about people

Lord Falconer on the government's illegal migrant policy

Government's migration plan is 'illegal in so many ways', Lord Falconer says

Shelagh language re Suella migrants

Suella Braverman's ‘misuse of language’ exaggerates UK's migrant issue, Shelagh Fogarty argues
James re Gary Lineker

‘Would Tories call for book burning?’ questions James O’Brien over Gary Lineker migrant bill tweet
Nick Ferrari disagrees with caller over Lineker migration bill comments.

Nick Ferrari brands caller 'wrong' after they agree with Gary Lineker's view on the government's new migration policy
NICK AD=BD AUS EX FOREIGIN MINISTER

Ex-Australian Foreign Minister advises Rishi Sunak to 'stick at' Migrant Bill to stop small boats

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit