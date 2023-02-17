Thousands turn out for candlelit vigil near where trans teen Brianna Ghey was stabbed to death

Brianna Ghey was stabbed to death last Saturday. Picture: LBC/Social Media

By Kieran Kelly

Thousands of people have turned out at a vigil for trans teen Brianna Ghey, who died in a stabbing in Warrington, north west England, last week.

Ms Ghey, a 16-year-old transgender girl was found dead last Saturday. Two teenagers have been charged with her murder.

Friday night's vigil took place on Culceth Village Green in Warrington, near where the teen was killed. Thousands attended to pay their respects and light candles as music played throughout the park.

Dozens of events in tribute to Ms Ghey have taken place this week, including in Liverpool, Manchester, Bristol, while another vigil with around 300 people has taken place in Birmingham this evening.

Ashley and her brother Lewis attended the Birmingham vigil, telling LBC it's important to support the trans community.

"We're a family, we're a community, we're meant to be together," Lewis said.

"If Brianna's death brings anything, I hope it's change and I hope it's a further sense of commitment - that's what's important."

Glasgow vigil for Brianna Ghey. Picture: Getty

The vigils for Ms Ghey have been organised by action groups and members and allies of LGBTQIA+ communities.

Read More: Family of Brianna Ghey pay tribute to 'strong and fearless' daughter as heartbreaking final TikToks emerge

Read more: Trans rapist Isla Bryson never wanted to be a girl as a child, mum says

Ms Ghey's heartbroken family spoke out in the wake of her death, saying the tragedy had left a "massive hole" in their lives in an emotional tribute.

A tribute from her grieving relatives said she had been "strong, fearless and one of a kind".

London vigil for Brianna Ghey. Picture: Getty

Brianna Ghey. Picture: Social Media

Officers have arrested a local boy and girl, both 15, on suspicion of murder.

They are currently in custody assisting police with their investigation. The tributes come after her final TikTok videos emerged showing her walking in the park weeks before she was killed.

Members of the public attend a candle-lit vigil outside the Hippodrome Theatre in Birmingham. Picture: Alamy

Brianna is shown looking happy in the social media posts, including playing with some dogs in one, and happily dancing around in the woods in another.

Her account, gingerpuppyx, has been taken down but many of her videos have been posted by users who are upset and angry at her death.