Thousands turn out for candlelit vigil near where trans teen Brianna Ghey was stabbed to death

17 February 2023, 20:16

Brianna Ghey was stabbed to death last Saturday
Brianna Ghey was stabbed to death last Saturday. Picture: LBC/Social Media
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Thousands of people have turned out at a vigil for trans teen Brianna Ghey, who died in a stabbing in Warrington, north west England, last week.

Ms Ghey, a 16-year-old transgender girl was found dead last Saturday. Two teenagers have been charged with her murder.

Friday night's vigil took place on Culceth Village Green in Warrington, near where the teen was killed. Thousands attended to pay their respects and light candles as music played throughout the park.

Dozens of events in tribute to Ms Ghey have taken place this week, including in Liverpool, Manchester, Bristol, while another vigil with around 300 people has taken place in Birmingham this evening.

Ashley and her brother Lewis attended the Birmingham vigil, telling LBC it's important to support the trans community.

"We're a family, we're a community, we're meant to be together," Lewis said.

"If Brianna's death brings anything, I hope it's change and I hope it's a further sense of commitment - that's what's important."

Glasgow vigil for Brianna Ghey
Glasgow vigil for Brianna Ghey. Picture: Getty

The vigils for Ms Ghey have been organised by action groups and members and allies of LGBTQIA+ communities.

Read More: Family of Brianna Ghey pay tribute to 'strong and fearless' daughter as heartbreaking final TikToks emerge

Read more: Trans rapist Isla Bryson never wanted to be a girl as a child, mum says

Ms Ghey's heartbroken family spoke out in the wake of her death, saying the tragedy had left a "massive hole" in their lives in an emotional tribute.

A tribute from her grieving relatives said she had been "strong, fearless and one of a kind".

London vigil for Brianna Ghey
London vigil for Brianna Ghey. Picture: Getty
Brianna Ghey
Brianna Ghey. Picture: Social Media

Officers have arrested a local boy and girl, both 15, on suspicion of murder.

They are currently in custody assisting police with their investigation. The tributes come after her final TikTok videos emerged showing her walking in the park weeks before she was killed.

Members of the public attend a candle-lit vigil outside the Hippodrome Theatre in Birmingham
Members of the public attend a candle-lit vigil outside the Hippodrome Theatre in Birmingham. Picture: Alamy

Brianna is shown looking happy in the social media posts, including playing with some dogs in one, and happily dancing around in the woods in another.

Her account, gingerpuppyx, has been taken down but many of her videos have been posted by users who are upset and angry at her death.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Steve Barclay ordered an urgent investigation into the document

NHS doctors told not to assume patients' gender and use no pronouns unless confirmed under new guide

Tyre Nichols

Five former US police officers plead not guilty to murdering Tyre Nichols

Eighteen migrants were found dead

More than a dozen migrants found dead in abandoned truck at roadside in Bulgaria 'after suffocating'

Pakistan Shootout

Militants launch deadly attack on Pakistan police headquarters

Germany Munich Security Conference

Zelensky pushes need for speed to avoid more Ukraine deaths

APTOPIX Brazil Carnival

Brazil gears up for Carnival to return in full following pandemic

Just Stop Oil protestors blocked a Birmingham Esso fuel terminal in April last year

'I was moved by your actions', judge tells Just Stop Oil protesters as they avoid jail for raiding Esso oil terminal

Makein has been jailed for four years

Man who robbed woman, 96, after she made him a cup of tea is jailed for four years

APTOPIX US Chinese Balloon South Carolina

Balloon debris supports claims of Chinese spying – US officials

Tyre Nichols was killed on a Memphis street last month

Sacked cops whose fatal beating of Tyre Nichols was caught on video have denied his murder

Celine Thorley

Barber sacked for calling in sick on Mondays wins £3,000 payout

Nicola Bulley has been missing since January 27

'This is not right': Dog walker reveals moment he found Nicola Bulley’s phone on the day she disappeared

Shaye Groves stabbed her partner 22 times

True crime fan mother, 27, who had serial killer shrine jailed for murder after stabbing boyfriend while he slept

Josephine Smith, 88, died after a firework was set off inside her house

Teenage pair guilty of manslaughter over fatal firework dare which killed pensioner

Russia Belarus

Russia and Belarus discuss closer military and economic ties

Bathtub stock Alamy

'Smiling and happy' baby girl drowned in bathtub after toy got stuck in plughole

Latest News

See more Latest News

South Africa Russia China Naval Exercises

Russia to test missile in drills with China and South Africa

Tyre Nichols

Former Memphis officers to appear in court over death of Tyre Nichols

Parts of Britain have been hit with up to 80mph winds

Storm Otto batters Britain: Traffic chaos, thousands left without power and roofs cave as 80mph winds roar in
Nicola Bulley's father has pleaded for a breakthrough

'We need a breakthrough': Nicola Bulley's father tells of 'daily struggle' as hunt enters fourth week
The cortege arrived at Hexham Abbey as mourners celebrated Holly's life

'The world is a much darker place': Mourners line streets for Holly Newton, 15, who was killed in Hexham stabbing
Europe-TikTok

TikTok plans two more European data centres amid privacy fears

Rishi Sunak arrived in Northern Ireland on Thursday evening to discuss a protocol deal

'Game on': Sinn Fein President hails 'significant progress' after Northern Ireland protocol talks with Sunak
Joe Westerman can play at the weekend

'He's going to have a blast': Joe Westerman's coach backs disgraced alleyway sex rugby star to play
Facebook-Meta-FTC

Facebook ran ads in Moldova for oligarch sanctioned by US

David Smith comp (PA)

'Great result for British justice': Embassy guard David Smith jailed for 13 years for spying for Russia

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Ukraine didn't want this war': Keir Starmer reiterates his support for Ukraine

'Ukraine didn't want this war': Keir Starmer reiterates his support for Ukraine

Jonathan 17/02/23

'It's an abdication of his responsibility', says Jonathan Ashworth as Rishi Sunak fails to resolve NHS pay dispute
Dean Dunham asks the Financial Ombudsman what LBC listeners want to know

Dean Dunham asks the Financial Ombudsman what LBC listeners want to know

Jon Ashworth

Desperate nurse criticises the government's unwillingness to resume pay talks

Tom Swarbrick

Caller slams police for giving 'more fuel to the fire' in Nicola Bulley case

Mark and Nick

Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley slams Nick Ferrari after being quizzed on Met logic

Shelagh Fogarty 16/02/23

'They're victim blaming': Caller slams police for Nicola Bulley information reveal

Prue Leith and David Lammy

'Doctors shouldn't always keep us alive so long': Dame Prue Leith makes her case for assisted dying
Nick Ferrari slams Lancashire Police 'idiots' for 'effectively' saying Nicola Bulley was 'menopausal nigh on alcoholic'

Nick Ferrari slams Lancashire Police 'idiots' for 'effectively' saying Nicola Bulley was 'menopausal nigh on alcoholic'
Tom Swarbrick

Tom Swarbrick slams Lancashire Police for claiming Nicola Bulley is 'high-risk' without giving further details

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit