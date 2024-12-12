Toil and trouble: David Tennant forced off stage during performance of Macbeth due to angry theatregoer

David Tennant was taken off stage for 15 minutes. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

David Tennant was forced to leave the stage while security dealt with the furious audience member who wanted to return to his seat.

The Dr Who star was pulled off stage for 15 minutes as an audience member disrupted the play, arguing with security for not being allowed back to his seat.

The audience member left his seat to go to the toilet during the performance on Tuesday and was not allowed back in by security staff.

David Tennant, who plays Macbeth, with Cush Jumbo as Lady Macbeth, was then taken off stage as the play was put on hold for 15 minutes while the man argued with security.

One audience member described what happened on social media site Tumblr, saying: “​​This one f***ing guy in the dress circle left to use the bathroom and shoved his way through security back in even though the instructions were very clear that you cannot be readmitted if you leave.”

The website of the production reads: “If you need to leave the auditorium during the show, there is no readmittance.”

David Tennant and Cush Jumbo in Macbeth. Picture: Getty

The audience member continued: “there was like 15 minutes where security was talking to him (they already were during the play itself which was an annoying disturbance) and then he refused to leave until people started booing and yelling at him”

The theatre lights were turned on and Tennant was escorted off the stage, while the audience booed and shouted at the disruptive man until he finally left the Harold Pinter Theatre.

A spokesperson for the production said: “We can confirm there was an incident at the theatre last night, which made it necessary for the front of house team to request a show stop. “This is standard practice, in order to deal with the situation as swiftly and effectively as possible, enabling the remainder of the production to continue with minimum impact to both the audience and company.”

This production of Macbeth starring Tennant and Jumbo, which will end on Saturday, has been a massive box office success, breaking the record for the highest ever initial on sale with more than £2,150,000 in just one day.