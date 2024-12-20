Death of boy, 2, crushed by fireplace while dancing along to TV show ruled as accident

Carter Walsh, right was crushed by a fireplace in a tragic accident at his family home in Wigan. Picture: Gofundme

By Jacob Paul

The tragic death of a two-year-old who was crushed by a fireplace while dancing with his cousin was accidental, an inquest has found.

Carter Walsh was dancing to a television programme with his family member when the incident happened.

The television was reportedly balanced on a marble fireplace, with neither of them fixed to the wall.

The marble fireplace then collapsed after its bottom section “snapped" and crushed the two-year-old, leaving him with fatal injuries.

He was rushed to hospital but died a short time later. Carter had allegedly been left at home alone with his sister - who is of legal age to supervise children - while their mother went to work, Wigan Today reported.

His devastated mother, Samantha Walsh, 38, learned of the incident moments later when her daughter rang to tell her about the incident.

She said: “She was very calm at first and she just said ''You need to come home, Carter has banged his head''.

“I don't know if she was doing that to keep me calm.“I was waiting for a taxi, and I was on my way home, and then I just kept ringing her. And every time I rang her, I could tell it was serious.”

Mrs Walsh said her mother, who is a nurse, told her to brace for bad news when they discovered Carter would not be airlifted to hospital.

The mother of four has previously described her son as “my best friend”.“He was well-loved, not just by his family but by anybody that met him. He broke the hearts of everybody he met... He was the apple of our eyes”, she said.

Sharing his photo and name on GoFundMe, the boy's great-aunt Karen wrote: "Hi my name is Karen I am doing a go fund page on behalf of my niece Samantha who has tragically lost her 2 year old son Carter to a fatal accident."

Tributes flooded in for the infant.

Ellie Sutcliffe wrote on Facebook: "RIP Carter u beautiful boy what a cruel world we live in."

Vikki Taylor said: "My heart is broke for you all. RIP Carter."

Claire Louise reacted: "RIP Little Carter."