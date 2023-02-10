Arrests on suspicion of violent disorder following protest outside 'asylum seeker hotel' on Merseyside

10 February 2023, 22:42 | Updated: 10 February 2023, 23:24

A riot has broken out outside a hotel on Merseyside that's believed to house asylum seekers, following a demonstration by 'far right protesters'.
A riot has broken out outside a hotel on Merseyside that's believed to house asylum seekers, following a demonstration by 'far right protesters'. Picture: Alamy

By Chris Samuel

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder after a protest outside a hotel believed to house asylum seekers on Merseyside "turned into a riot".

Following a demonstration by "far right protesters", and a counter protest by those opposing their message, chaos broke out outside the Knowsley Suites Hotel, where police arrived with riot gear.

In the mayhem, a police van was set alight by protestors, as violence erupted.

Shocking videos shared posted on social media showed the destruction taking place on the streets outside the hotel, as further officers arrived on the scene.

Merseyside Police said cops were called to the area where an "initially peaceful protest" and counter protest was being held prior to the start of the violence.

Members of refugee crisis charity Care4Calais are at the scene and say they are now "trapped".

A spokesman for the organisation wrote on Twitter: "We are deeply distressed a far right protest in Knowsley has led to riots.

"We can’t imagine the terror of the people inside the hotel. Far right protestors have set fire to a police van.

"The situation at the hotel in Knowsley where the far right are demonstrating & we are trapped in the car park still seems out of control.

"The police all ran up the road outside the hotel about 20 mins ago, and didn’t come back. Lots of shouting.

"We are tweeting from the hotel that’s the subject of a far right protest in Knowsley, Liverpool. We are trapped in the car park, surrounded by hundreds of far-right protestors who have broken through police cordons.

"Still trapped with counter demonstrators outside the hotel where the far right demo has become violent.

"Police trying to find a way for us to leave safely. People are very frightened: it is shocking to think how refugees in the hotel must be feeling."

Merseyside Police spokesperson said: "We can confirm officers are in Prescot dealing with two groups of protesters this evening, Friday 10 February.

"At around 6.30pm, officers were facilitating an initially peaceful protest and counter protest on Ribblers Lane.

"During the evening, missiles have reportedly been thrown and damage caused to a police vehicle. No injuries have been reported at this time.

"Additional officers are in the area to deal with these incidents.

"We have also implemented a number of road closures on the East Lancs Road and would urge motorists to avoid the area and those in the area to disperse."

Knowsley Labour MP George Howarth added: "Until the police have investigated the matter, it is too soon to jump to conclusions and the effort on the part of some to inflame the situation is emphatically wrong.

"If an offence has been committed, the police should deal with it appropriately through due process.

"In addition, the misinformation about refugees being feather-bedded is untrue and intended to paint a picture that does not at all represent the facts.

"The people of Knowsley are not bigots and are welcoming to people escaping from some of the most dangerous places in the world in search of a place of safety.

"Those demonstrating against refugees at this protest tonight do not represent this community. We are not like that and overwhelmingly behave with sympathy and kindness to others regardless of where they come from"

