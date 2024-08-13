Former Match of the Day host Des Lynam says female pundits 'don't have the experience to discuss men's football'

Des Lynam. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Des Lynam has suggested that female football pundits do not have the experience to talk about the men's game.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The former Match of the Day host insisted he had "no gripe" with women presenting the coverage - but said that the pundits should have personal experience of what they are talking about.

Lynam, 81, has previously praised female sports presenters such as Gabby Logan, Claire Balding and Hazel Irvine.

Read more: Joey Barton charged after comparing former England Lioness Eni Aluko to 'Rose West' - as he slams 'Banana Republic'

Read more: Kevin Keegan says he "has a problem" with female pundits commentating on men's football

Lynam told the Radio Times: "I’ve got no gripe with female presenters, but when you’re a pundit and you’re offering opinions about the game, you have to have played it at the level you are talking about — ie, the men’s game".

His comments come amid a rise in the number of women in front of the camera in football and other traditionally male sports, with former pros such as Alex Scott and Eni Aluko gaining prominence in recent years.

Their performances have divided opinion, with some praising them and others claiming some female pundits lack knowledge about the men's game.

The debate has turned toxic, with ex-Newcastle midfielder Joey Barton recently slapped with criminal charges over outlandish comments made about Aluko and her fellow player-turned-pundit Lucy Ward.

Lynam became a household name after presenting Match of the Day from 1988-1999. He was replaced by current host Gary Lineker, who has become controversial himself in recent years.

The veteran broadcaster admitted that Lineker was not to everyone's taste, but said that he thought Lineker had done a "great" job since his departure.

Lynam said: "He wasn't comfortable (as a pundit) at the beginning.

"Of course he's been highly critical of the England team in the Euros but when he first came on he wouldn't criticise anybody.

"When I left, he immediately got the job and he grew into it very rapidly.

"I know he's not everyone's cup of tea, but for my money I think he does a first-class job."

He also said that Lineker's £1.35 million salary could not be justified "in terms of what a nurse or firemen does", but it is "what the BBC feel they have to pay to get his services".

"You can't say that anybody saying a few words into a television screen is worth more than someone who saves lives, but money dictates," he said.

"He's a very lucky chap. He's had two great careers and the second one is helped along by the fact he had the first one."