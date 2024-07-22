Joey Barton charged after comparing former England Lioness Eni Aluko to 'Rose West' - as he slams 'Banana Republic'

By Danielle de Wolfe

Joey Barton has been charged with 'malicious communications' after posting a series of accusational social media posts about former England women's international Eni Aluko.

The ex-Manchester City and Newcastle footballer, who is a prolific user of social media platform X, told his 2.8million followers the England international had only been hired as a pundit for 'diversity and inclusion quotas'.

The tweets also likened Eni Aluko and her co-pundit Lucy Ward to the serial killers Fred and Rose West.

The 41-year-old midfielder now stands accused of making malicious communications online, confirming the charges to his followers on the platform.

In a post on X on Sunday, Mr Barton said he had been charged by police over his comments made between 1 and 18 January this year.

Ms Aluko, full name is Eniolo Aluko, is a 36-year-old Nigerian-born former professional footballer and television pundit.

After more than 100 appearances for the Lionesses, she retired from the international game in 2020.

The Wests became two of Britain's most prolific serial killers, murdering 12 women and young girls over the course of 20 years.

While Fred took his own life ahead of trial at HM Prison Birmingham on 1 January 1995, Rose was sentenced to 10 life terms.

Barton was first visited by police on April 19 in relation to the comments.

Taking to X, he wrote: "I'm up next month...for 'malicious communications' charge at Warrington Mag [sic] for Eni Aluko tweets.

"Crazy times we're living in. Haven't the police got enough on their hands? British system is becoming a Banana Republic.

"Lawfare used against its own citizens for having a dissenting voice. Not quite North Korea yet but won't be long. Viva La Revolution."

In a statement, Cheshire Police said: “A man from Widnes has been summoned to court to face charges of malicious communications.

“Following an investigation by Cheshire Police, the Crown Prosecution Service has since authorised the charges for Joseph Barton. The 41-year-old will appear at Warrington Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 30 July.

“The charges relate to reports of alleged malicious communications online, between Monday 1 January and Thursday 18 January.”

Cheshire Police confirmed Barton will appear before Warrington Magistrates' Court next week, after the Crown Prosecution Service authorised the charge.

It comes as Joey Barton was forced to apologise to Jeremy Vine for defaming him on social media and agreed to pay £75,000 in damages.

Mr Vine sued the former footballer over 14 online posts in which he called the TV and Radio presenter a "big bike nonce" and a "pedo defender".