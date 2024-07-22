Joey Barton charged after comparing former England Lioness Eni Aluko to 'Rose West' - as he slams 'Banana Republic'

22 July 2024, 13:21 | Updated: 22 July 2024, 13:39

Joey Barton charged over 'malicious online communications' about former England women's international Eni Aluko
Joey Barton charged over 'malicious online communications' about former England women's international Eni Aluko. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Joey Barton has been charged with 'malicious communications' after posting a series of accusational social media posts about former England women's international Eni Aluko.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The ex-Manchester City and Newcastle footballer, who is a prolific user of social media platform X, told his 2.8million followers the England international had only been hired as a pundit for 'diversity and inclusion quotas'.

The tweets also likened Eni Aluko and her co-pundit Lucy Ward to the serial killers Fred and Rose West.

The 41-year-old midfielder now stands accused of making malicious communications online, confirming the charges to his followers on the platform.

In a post on X on Sunday, Mr Barton said he had been charged by police over his comments made between 1 and 18 January this year.

Ms Aluko, full name is Eniolo Aluko, is a 36-year-old Nigerian-born former professional footballer and television pundit.

After more than 100 appearances for the Lionesses, she retired from the international game in 2020.

Joey Barton arrives at the stadium - Brighton & Hove Albion v Olympique De Marseille, UEFA Europa League, Amex Stadium, Brighton, UK - 14th December 2023
Joey Barton arrives at the stadium - Brighton & Hove Albion v Olympique De Marseille, UEFA Europa League, Amex Stadium, Brighton, UK - 14th December 2023. Picture: Alamy

The Wests became two of Britain's most prolific serial killers, murdering 12 women and young girls over the course of 20 years.

While Fred took his own life ahead of trial at HM Prison Birmingham on 1 January 1995, Rose was sentenced to 10 life terms.

Barton was first visited by police on April 19 in relation to the comments.

Taking to X, he wrote: "I'm up next month...for 'malicious communications' charge at Warrington Mag [sic] for Eni Aluko tweets.

"Crazy times we're living in. Haven't the police got enough on their hands? British system is becoming a Banana Republic.

Read more: Ex-footballer Joey Barton apologises to Jeremy Vine and pays £75,000 in damages over defamatory posts

Read more: Trump claims Biden 'never had COVID' and the president wanted to ‘get out’ ever since pair clashed at debate

"Lawfare used against its own citizens for having a dissenting voice. Not quite North Korea yet but won't be long. Viva La Revolution."

In a statement, Cheshire Police said: “A man from Widnes has been summoned to court to face charges of malicious communications.

“Following an investigation by Cheshire Police, the Crown Prosecution Service has since authorised the charges for Joseph Barton. The 41-year-old will appear at Warrington Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 30 July.

London, United Kingdom, 25th May, 2023. Eni Aluko at the red carpet of the Women’s Football Awards 2023. Credit: Frankie Dean / Alamy Live News
London, United Kingdom, 25th May, 2023. Eni Aluko at the red carpet of the Women’s Football Awards 2023. Credit: Frankie Dean / Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

“The charges relate to reports of alleged malicious communications online, between Monday 1 January and Thursday 18 January.”

Cheshire Police confirmed Barton will appear before Warrington Magistrates' Court next week, after the Crown Prosecution Service authorised the charge.

It comes as Joey Barton was forced to apologise to Jeremy Vine for defaming him on social media and agreed to pay £75,000 in damages.

Mr Vine sued the former footballer over 14 online posts in which he called the TV and Radio presenter a "big bike nonce" and a "pedo defender".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

President of Croatia Zoran Milanović described the attack as a "savage unprecedented crime".

Several killed as gunman opens fire in Croatian care home

A boy was pronounced dead at the scene in Ladbroke Grove

Gunman 'jumped from bushes to assassinate 15-year-old boy' on 'family fun day' at west London park

Search for murdered Muriel McKay's remains called off by police after 'unsuccessful' farm dig

Search for murdered Muriel McKay's remains called off by police after 'unsuccessful' farm dig

Nuclear submariner Marcus Gauntlett is under investigation

Royal Navy sailor accused of stealing secrets from nuclear submarine after 'documents found on phone'

Alex Dancyg and Yagev Buchshtab died while being held in Gaza.

Israel confirms deaths of two hostages in Gaza ahead of ceasefire talks

BRITAIN-AVIATION-AIRSHOW

Labour could scrap two child benefit cap, Keir Starmer suggests ahead of backbench rebellion

Climate activists from Just Stop Oil march to protest against private jet flights and the proposed expansion of Farnborough Airport on January 27, 2024

Just Stop Oil threatens to disrupt summer holiday plans with latest airport campaign

Jack O'Sullivan

Parents of missing 23-year-old Jack O'Sullivan, who vanished nearly 4 months ago, say 'it’s getting worse & worse'

Declining profits are set to force Ryanair to cut ticket prices

Ryanair to slash summer fares as profits decline

Two Just Stop Oil protesters 'caused £52,000 of damage' after attempting to spray Taylor Swift's private jet with paint

Two Just Stop Oil protesters bailed after 'causing £52,000 of damage' attempting to spray Taylor Swift's private jet with paint
The girl's whole family died in the crash, along with a biker and pillion passenger

Girl, 11, orphaned as her entire family is killed in crash in West Yorkshire - as tributes paid to six victims

George, photographed by his mother

New picture of Prince George released as future king celebrates 11th birthday

Girl, 11, plunges 65ft to her death after 'wandering onto seventh floor balcony' of Majorca hotel as relatives slept

Girl, 12, plunges 65ft to her death after 'toppling from seventh floor balcony' of Majorca hotel as relatives slept

Will Bayley and Strictly partner Janette Manrara

Strictly star slams 'lack of duty of care' on the show as series left him with ‘horrific’ injury he’ll ‘never get over’

Donald Trump thinks Joe Biden never had Covid

Trump claims Biden 'never had COVID' and the president wanted to ‘get out’ ever since pair clashed at debate

King's Cross.

Great British Railways should be the start of a new era for our country’s transport network

Latest News

See more Latest News

The woman cries out in pain as she's bitten by the horse

Tourist who posed for photo next to King's Guard horse gets bitten before collapsing to the ground in pain
Joe Biden has dropped out of the 2024 US Presidential race

Joe Biden's most embarrassing gaffes: Five of the president's worst moments

Nigel Farage described Joe Biden as "incompetent"

Nigel Farage says Joe Biden is ‘past his sell-by date’ and US election is all but ‘lost’

Mountain rescuers want hikers to make sure they stay within their ability level

Mountain rescuers issue warning to novice walkers after spate of panic attacks

The tragedy happened at Carton railway station in Sydney, Australia

Father and toddler killed after pram carrying twins hit by train after falling onto tracks

Vice President Harris Holds Campaign Event In Maryland On Anniversary of Roe v. Wade Being Overturned

Follow live: Top Dems back Harris and donations surge after Biden quits race

A boy was pronounced dead at the scene in Ladbroke Grove

Boy, 15, shot dead during ‘family fun day’ at London park - as six arrested

The crash occurred between a Ford Focus and the motorbike

Six people - including two children - die after horror crash between car and motorbike

Joe Biden quits 2024 US presidential race and endorses his VP Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris promises to do 'everything in her power' to defeat Donald Trump after Joe Biden drops out of race
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden

Jill Biden breaks silence with short emotional tribute to husband Joe after he drops out of Presidential race

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Prince Albert memorial has been 'considered offensive'

Prince Albert Memorial branded 'offensive' as it reflects 'Victorian view of the world'

Charles and Camilla attend the King's Parade outside Pomme d'Or Hotel, Liberation Square in St Helier, Jersey

Charles and Camilla 'rushed to safety by security' after suspect 'spotted on roof' just days after Trump rally shooting
Trump gunman researched Royal family member during planning for assassination attempt

Donald Trump gunman 'scoped out Kate Middleton and had pictures of her on his phone' before failed murder attempt

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit