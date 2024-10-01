Breaking News

Manhunt underway for masked acid attacker who fled scene on e-scooter as two student victims remain in hospital

The attack took place outside Westminster Academy on Alfred Road, west London. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

A manhunt is underway for a 'lone suspect' alleged to have thrown acid over students and a teacher outside a west London school.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Police released a description of the suspect following the alleged assault that took place outside Westminster Academy, a senior school in Paddington, on Monday afternoon.

The alleged attacker was described as "a tall, slim, Black male" who wore dark clothing. Police said his face was obscured and possibly covered by a mask or balaclava.

The suspect swiftly fled the scene on Alfred Road on an e-scooter, officers said.

Police continue their search for the alleged attacker.

Read More: Manhunt underway for masked acid attacker who fled scene on e-scooter as two student victims remain in hospital

Read More: Pictured: 'Talented little guy' Jay Cartmell, eight, who died from gunshot on farm - as football club pays tribute

Detective Chief Inspector Dean Purvis, who is leading the investigation, said: "Officers were on routine patrol when they were flagged down to this terrible incident.

"From our enquiries so far we believe the two young victims were on Alfred Road when they were approached by a lone suspect who threw a substance at them before fleeing down Harrow Road.

"A member of staff bravely and selflessly rushed to provide first aid to the two victims, sustaining injuries herself in the process. Fortunately she has now left hospital."

The two teenage victims – a girl and a boy - remain in hospital.

This is breaking news and is being updated...