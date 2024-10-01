Breaking News

Manhunt underway for masked acid attacker who fled scene on e-scooter as two student victims remain in hospital

1 October 2024, 14:17 | Updated: 1 October 2024, 14:26

The attack took place outside Westminster Academy on Alfred Road, west London
The attack took place outside Westminster Academy on Alfred Road, west London. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

A manhunt is underway for a 'lone suspect' alleged to have thrown acid over students and a teacher outside a west London school.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police released a description of the suspect following the alleged assault that took place outside Westminster Academy, a senior school in Paddington, on Monday afternoon.

The alleged attacker was described as "a tall, slim, Black male" who wore dark clothing. Police said his face was obscured and possibly covered by a mask or balaclava.

The suspect swiftly fled the scene on Alfred Road on an e-scooter, officers said.

Police continue their search for the alleged attacker.

Read More: Manhunt underway for masked acid attacker who fled scene on e-scooter as two student victims remain in hospital

Read More: Pictured: 'Talented little guy' Jay Cartmell, eight, who died from gunshot on farm - as football club pays tribute

Detective Chief Inspector Dean Purvis, who is leading the investigation, said: "Officers were on routine patrol when they were flagged down to this terrible incident.

"From our enquiries so far we believe the two young victims were on Alfred Road when they were approached by a lone suspect who threw a substance at them before fleeing down Harrow Road.

"A member of staff bravely and selflessly rushed to provide first aid to the two victims, sustaining injuries herself in the process. Fortunately she has now left hospital."

The two teenage victims – a girl and a boy - remain in hospital.

This is breaking news and is being updated...

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Shahen Ahmed, a drug dealer who compared himself to Shahen Ahmed, has been jailed for nearly ten years

Moment east London drug dealer boasts of being 'like Pablo Escobar', as he is jailed for nearly ten years

Exclusive
Ben Houchen has warned that British Steel could close 'within weeks'

Thousands of steelworker jobs on the line, Tees Valley mayor says, as he warns British Steel could close 'in weeks'

Gaynor Lord was found dead in the River Wensum in Norwich last December

Mother-of-three Gaynor Lord said she 'wanted to vanish like Nicola Bulley,' inquest hears

Gamers play on a Playstation 4

Sony’s PlayStation Network suffers outage, frustrating gamers worldwide

Israeli army tanks manoeuvre in a staging area in northern Israel near the Israel-Lebanon border

Israeli military orders evacuation of several Lebanese communities near border

Dozens of people have been forced to leave their homes after heavy flooding on Merseyside.

Dozens forced to evacuate their homes by dinghy after torrential flooding in Merseyside

Two people hug during a nationwide minute of silence in memory of fallen soldiers on Defenders Day in Ukraine

At least six killed by suspected Russian artillery strike on Ukrainian market

Sainsbury's and Tesco 'misleading shoppers' over in-store plastic recycling schemes

Sainsbury's and Tesco 'misleading shoppers' over in-store plastic recycling schemes

Love Island 2024 winners have announced they have called it quits

Love Island stars Mimii and Josh dramatically unfollow each other in shock split - just two months on from winning show

Mexico Flooding

Hurricane John flooding leaves 17 dead, villages devastated in Mexico

Luxury cruise ship stranded in Northern Ireland for months is forced to return to Belfast again hours after leaving

Luxury cruise ship stranded in Northern Ireland for months is forced to return to Belfast again hours after leaving

Assisted dying must not be “cost saving” alternative to palliative care, says Tom Tugendhat.

Assisted dying must not be 'cost saving' alternative to palliative care, says Tom Tugendhat

APTOPIX Israel Lebanon

Israel says it has begun ‘limited, localised’ southern Lebanon operation

Pictured: 'Talented little guy' Jay Cartmell (left), eight, who died from gunshot on farm - as football club pays tribute

Pictured: 'Talented little guy' Jay Cartmell, eight, who died from gunshot on farm - as football club pays tribute

Jonty Parkinson, cousin of Gary Lineker's children died at work

Gary Lineker's tree surgeon nephew, 18, 'crushed to death by falling trunk' as star's sons paid tribute

2015 General Election - Crime And Policing

Neighbour alerted police to 'dreadful smell' prompting discovery of man beaten to death and left in bathtub for 10 days

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rescuers hold a white cloth to cover the body of a victim inside the bus

More than 20 feared dead after school bus catches fire in Thailand – officials

Outgoing Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, right, and incoming Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte arrive for a transition ceremony at Nato headquarters in Brussels

Nato’s longtime chief hands over to former Dutch premier Mark Rutte

Amanda Abbington received an apology from the BBC after it upheld some of her complaints

Amanda Abbington 'could sue BBC for damages' after bullying investigation

UK government has chartered a flight to get Brits out of Lebanon as Israel troops cross the border

Mercy mission flight chartered by Foreign Office to rescue Brits trapped in Lebanon

Jimmy Carter

How the US has changed in Jimmy Carter’s lifetime

Jimmy Carter greets attendees as he departs the funeral service for his wife last year

Former US president Jimmy Carter celebrates 100th birthday

Tory leadership hopeful Robert Jenrick has been widely criticised for his comments

Robert Jenrick challenged to justify claim UK special forces 'kill rather than capture' terrorists due to EU law
Hundreds of longshoremen form a picket outside the Virginia International Gateway in Portsmouth, Virginia

Dockworkers at US ports go on strike amid standoff risking new shortages

Tom Tugendhat "very pleased" that "vile and evil" Hezbollah regime being knocked out as Israel enters Lebanon.

Tom Tugendhat 'very pleased' that 'vile and evil' Hezbollah regime being knocked out as Israel enters Lebanon
Girl, 14, suffers 'life-changing' injuries after acid attack at Westminster Academy, Notting Hill

Girl, 14, suffers 'life-changing' injuries after acid attack at London school as boy, 16, and teacher rushed to hospital

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William poses for a selfie with members of the Air Ambulance crew during a visit to RAF Northolt

Two state-of-the-art London Air Ambulances take to the skies after fundraising campaign hailed by Prince William
Prince Harry returns to London without Meghan to attend WellChild awards - but King Charles remains in Scotland

Prince Harry shares sweet detail about daughter Lilibet as he visits London without Meghan Markle
Prince Harry returns to London without Meghan to attend WellChild awards - but King Charles remains in Scotland

Prince Harry makes rare return to London without Meghan to attend WellChild awards but King Charles stays in Scotland

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech, writes Fran Boait.

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech

Pensioners Out in the Cold – But Banking Hubs Offer a Glimmer of Hope.

Pensioners out in the cold – But banking hubs offer a glimmer of hope

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit