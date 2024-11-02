Breaking News

Girl, 10, dies after being bitten by family dog in North Yorkshire as police launch launch investigation

Police Line Do Not Cross ribbon on a London street following a suspected bomb reported in the area. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A 10-year-old girl has died after being bitten by a family dog at her North Yorkshire home.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

An investigation is now under way after the girl died after sustaining "serious injuries" after being attacked by the family pet.

North Yorkshire Police have confirmed they were called to an incident by Yorkshire Ambulance Service at around 4.15pm on Friday, November 1.

The incident happened inside the family’s home close to Malton, around half an hour from York.

London, UK. 05th Jan, 2024. A police tape seen at the crime scene. Picture: Alamy

The force have said that a passing member of the public came to the family's aid, but despite the best efforts of both the individual and paramedics, the girl could not be saved and died at the scene.

The dog involved in the attack was secured inside a car by a family member prior to the arrival of the emergency services, police confirmed.

Read more: Public schoolboy, 17, who attacked sleeping students and teacher with hammers he kept 'for zombie apocalypse'

Read more: WATCH: Moment police board plane and arrest fugitive family of schoolgirl Sara Sharif on suspicion of murder

The canine was then seized by officers, who took it to secure kennels "where it remains at this time".

The dog is now being assessed as part of the ongoing police investigation.

In a statement, the force said: "Our thoughts remain with the girl’s family and friends at this very distressing time."

"Officers are supporting the family while enquiries continue.

"We also urge people not to speculate about the incident, respect the family’s privacy and allow them to grieve in peace.

"We will provide more information when we are able to."

This is a developing story.