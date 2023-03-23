Shocking injuries of police horse savaged by dog in park - as it emerges horse's partner died at Notting Hill Carnival

A police horse was attacked by a dog in Victoria Park
A police horse was attacked by a dog in Victoria Park. Picture: Social media/Met Taskforce

Shocking footage shows the moment a dog attacks a police horse, biting on to its legs as the horse stumbles about in a vicious attack in a London park.

The animal keeps attacking the horse under its belly as the steed panics and onlookers rush to intervene.

One man tries to get the dog away by shunting it with a big branch in Victoria Park, Hackney, East London, as other bystanders look on.

Eventually the dog - believed to be an American bully - is brought under control but the horse is visibly spooked, with its police rider forced to dismount.

The horse, called Urbane, suffered a number of wounds, which the Met showed as an example of the importance of keeping a dog under control. The attack came mere months after PH Urbane's partner, PH Sandown died policing the Notting Hill Carnival.

The photos showed a number of wounds to its legs, underneath and side, with parts of the horse's hair shaved around them. Urbane needed stitches but is expected to return to duty when recovered.

The dog attacked the horse in Victoria Park
The dog attacked the horse in Victoria Park. Picture: Alamy

The force said: "We can't stress enough how important it is to keep dogs on a lead if you can’t recall them or get them under control.

"Huge thanks to members of public who tried to help Urbane.

"He has been to the vets and is having some well-earned recuperation. He will hopefully be back on duty as soon as he has fully recovered but not before."

The footage has been viewed more than 200,000 times since it was posted to TikTok. The attack happened around midday on Wednesday.

"It was shocking and scary. You could tell it was bad," a bystander told The Sun.

"I spotted the dog and the body language was way too interested in the horses and was going over to antagonise them."

Officers shouted for someone to "get the dog". Police later seized the dog and are keeping it in police kennels. They are in contact with the owner.

The witness said the rider seemed like he needed to have some space afterwards.

PH Urbane (r) was attacked by the dog. He previously lost PH Sandown (l) after the horse died at Notting Hill Carnival
PH Urbane (r) was attacked by the dog. He previously lost PH Sandown (l) after the horse died at Notting Hill Carnival. Picture: Metropolitan Police

She added: "Eventually there's one brave witness who grabbed the dog but then the owner takes his time to go over and put the dog on the lead.

"I was apologetic that I couldn't do anything but I was keeping my own dog on the lead and under control."

Nobody has been arrested over the incident.

The attack comes months after PH Sandown, a horse that has partnered with PH Urbane, died policing the Notting Hill Carnival.

The chestnut gelding, 14, was described as one of the most experienced horses in the Met.

It collapsed policing the carnival in August last year.

Holocaust survivor Tova Friedman, 85, prepares to record a TikTok video with her grandson, 17-year-old Aron Goodman, in Morristown, New Jersey

Survivor, 85, tells horrors of holocaust to millions as she becomes TikTok star

