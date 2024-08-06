Watch moment dog sparks house fire after chewing through power bank igniting lithium-ion battery

A dog started a house fire after chewing through a portable power bank used to charge mobile phones. Picture: Tulsa Fire Dept

By Flaminia Luck

A fire department has issued a warning after video footage recorded inside a home captures the moment a dog starts a house fire after chewing through a portable power bank.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The unlucky pet unknowingly spared the blaze after the lithium ion battery inside the device caught fire in a living room in a home in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

In the video, the dog is seen from an indoor monitoring camera chewing on the device until it sparks and then explodes.

Fortunately, the dog and the other two pets seen in the video - another dog and a cat - survived the ordeal after escaping the house through a dog door.

The pets accidentally caused the blaze in the living room. Picture: Tulsa Fire Dept

The power bank exploded in the living room. Picture: Tulsa Fire Dept

Andy Little, from the Tulsa Fire Department, said it was crucial to store power bank devices properly and keep out of the way of children.

He said the batteries are known for storing a significant amount of energy in a compact space.

However, when this energy is released uncontrollably it can generate heat, produce flammable and toxic gases and cause explosions.

He added this can be caused by extreme heat, physical damage to the battery, overcharging or using incompatible equipment.

Read more: Banksy unveils second artwork in 24 hours as silhouettes of two elephants appear in London

Read more: Named and shamed: Mugshots of rioters revealed as over 100 charged after violent disorder sweeps UK

Luckily, the dog survived the fire. Picture: Tulsa Fire Dept

On social media, Tulsa Fire Department said: "Fire departments across the country are seeing lithium ion battery fires.

"It’s very important to make sure you use, store, charge and dispose of lithium ion batteries, properly."