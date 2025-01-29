Breaking News

Donald Trump announces plan to send 30,000 migrants to Guantanamo Bay

By Henry Moore

Donald Trump has announced plans to open a facility to house 30,000 migrants in Guantanamo Bay.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speaking on Wednesday, Trump said he will sign an executive order instructing the Pentagon and the Department of Homeland Security to prepare a 'migrant facility' at Guantanamo Bay.

The military base in Cuba has long been used to hold terror suspects and is known for its brutal treatment of prisoners.

This comes as part of Trump’s crackdown on illegal migration, a key promise from his election campaign.

Poeple walk past a guard tower outside the fencing of Camp 5 at the US Military's Prison in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba on January 26, 2017. Picture: Getty

The facility will hold 30,000 people, described by the right-wing president as the “worst of the worst.”

“Today, I’m also signing an executive order to instruct the Departments of Defence and Homeland Security to begin preparing the 30,000 person migrant facility at Guantanamo Bay,” Trump said.

“Most people don’t even know that we have 30,000 beds in Guantanamo to detain the worst criminal illegal aliens threatening the American people.

"It’s a tough place to get out of.”

Currently, there are 15 detainees at Guantanamo Bay, according to the US Defence Department, including Khalid Sheikh Mohammad, the alleged mastermind behind the 9/11 attack.

Mr Trump made the announcement right before he signed the Laken Riley Act into law as his administration's first piece of legislation.

Taliban and al Qaeda Detainees Held at Camp X-Raay. Picture: Getty

The president’s blitz is well underway, with “hundreds” of people deported within his first week back in office, the White House reported.

The first flights took off to Guatemala on Thursday, while Brazil, Mexico, and El Salvador are also understood to be destinations eyed up by the new administration.

However, the mass deportations have been met with a backlash from some South American leaders who have complained about the “inhumane” treatment of those on board.

Trump was forced to threaten sanctions against Colombia when they rejected one of his deportation flights last week.

Colombia, which eventually backed down, slammed the US' treatment of migrants since Trump came to power.

On Tuesday, Trump issued an executive order to develop an Iron Dome missile defence system modelled on Israel’s successful rocket interception programme.

During a retreat with Republican members of Congress in Florida, Trump announced the order as part of a series of measures aimed at transforming the US military.

“We need to immediately begin the construction of a state-of-the-art Iron Dome missile defence shield, which will be able to protect Americans,” Trump said to applause.

“We have phenomenal technology … I think the United States is entitled to that.” He further emphasised that the system “will be made right here in the USA”

.Trump has long admired Israel’s Iron Dome, which has intercepted thousands of rockets fired by Hamas and Hezbollah during the 15-month conflict in Gaza and Lebanon.

The Israeli system was developed with significant US co-operation.

Trump had pledged during his election campaign to create a similar shield for the American mainland, but the idea has been met with scepticism.