'This is a true tragedy': Donald Trump blames Biden and California governor for spread of 'apocalyptic' wildfires

Donald Trump has called on the California governor to resign. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Donald Trump has called on California's governor to resign as he blamed him and Joe Biden for the spread of 'apocalyptic' wildfires.

At least five people are confirmed to have died in the LA wildfires, with thousands having been forced to flee their homes.

President Joe Biden officially categorised the wildfires as a "national disaster" on Wednesday evening, meaning California now has access to emergency funds.

But Donald Trump was quick to blast both Mr Biden's administration and California governor Gavin Newsom for mismanagement over water supplies.

"The fires in Los Angeles may go down, in dollar amount, as the worst in the History of our Country," he said on Truth Social.

"In many circles, they’re doubting whether insurance companies will even have enough money to pay for this catastrophe.

"Let this serve, and be emblematic, of the gross incompetence and mismanagement of the Biden/Newscum Duo. January 20th cannot come fast enough!"

Wildfires tear through Los Angeles. Picture: Getty

Mr Newsom "refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions of gallons of water", Trump said.

He compared current scenes in LA to the apocalypse, with at least six fires now raging on.

The president-elect went on to call for the governor to step down from his role, saying: "One of the best and most beautiful parts of the United States of America is burning down to the ground.

"It’s ashes, and Gavin Newscum should resign. This is all his fault!!!"

The latest blaze has been dubbed the Sunset Fire, having erupted in the Hollywood Hills, near Runyon Canyon.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame, the TLC Chinese Theatre and the Hollywood Bowl have now all been cleared as the blaze continues to wreak havoc.

An alert reading: "A Mandatory Evacuation Order is now in place for Laurel Canyon Blvd (on the west) to Mulholland Dr (on the north) to 101 Freeway (on the east) down to Hollywood Blvd (on the south)."

Officials say that at least 1,000 buildings have been destroyed so far, with upwards of 130,000 people evacuated - including celebrities Mark Hamill, Tom Hanks, Ben Affleck, and Miles Teller.

Locals have now been asked to conserve water, as firefighters turn to the domestic water system to fight the flames.

It comes despite authorities saying there was a 0% chance of controlling the flames