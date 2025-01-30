Donald Trump pins blame for Washington plane crash that killed 67 people on diversity hires

The recovery operation is focused on the Potomac River. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Donald Trump has suggested diversity is to blame for a plane crash that killed 67 people in Washington DC.

The flight from Wichita, Kansas, was coming to land at Ronald Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia.

The jet was carrying 60 passengers and four crew, with three US Army soldiers on board the Blackhawk helicopter.

In total, all 67 people involved in the crash died, Trump confirmed today.

Police divers and boats are searching the Potomac River for survivors. Picture: Getty

In the wake of the tragic incident, President Trump addressed the nation, suggesting diversity hires, Joe Biden and Barack Obama were to blame.

Speaking at the White House, he said: “We do not know what led to this crash, but we have some very strong opinions and ideas.

"We have to have our smartest people.

"They have to be naturally talented geniuses."

He added: "The FAA is actively recruiting workers who suffer severe intellectual disabilities, psychiatric problems, and other mental and physical conditions under a diversity and inclusion hiring initiative spelled out on the agency's website."

Rescue boats search the waters of the Potomac River. Picture: Getty

He accused the Democrats of choosing “policy over safety” as he hailed his own efforts to improve regulation.

"I changed the Obama standards from very mediocre at best to extraordinary," Trump said.

"When I left office and Biden took over he changed them back to lower than ever before, I put safety first, Obama, Biden and the Democrats put policy first, they put politics at a level that nobody's ever seen because this was the lowest level."

He said the crash had ushered in an “hour of anguish” for all American people.

"This was a dark and excruciating night in our nation's capital and in our nation's history and a tragedy of terrible proportions as one nation, we grieve for every precious soul that has been taken from us so suddenly," Mr Trump added.

Police divers and boats are searching the water for bodies, but conditions are described as "extremely rough" with "blocks of ice" in the recently frozen river.

So far, at least 30 bodies have been located.

The operation is expected to last at least several days.

Kansas Senator Roger Marshall has spoken of his "unbearable sorrow".

The collision happened on approach to Runway 33 at around 9pm local time, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The helicopter was on a training exercise, they added.

Writing on TruthSocial last night, Trump said the collision was a “bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented".

“The airplane was on a perfect and routine line of approach to the airport.

"The helicopter was going straight at the airplane for an extended period of time.

"It is a CLEAR NIGHT, the lights on the plane were blazing, why didn’t the helicopter go up or down, or turn.

"Why didn’t the control tower tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented. NOT GOOD!!!” the president continued.

Matthew Cappucci, senior meteorologist at the Washington Post, who lives in a 20th floor flat overlooking the runway at Reagan National Airport in Washington D.C, told LBC this morning that it was likely to be the helicopter's fault.

"One thing that you know from a weather perspective, obviously I'm an atmospheric scientist, visibility was not an issue.

"We have perfect visibility right now. The air is very dry. So visibility should not have been an issue for the passenger plane that was landing.

"As they make that left turn at the last moment, there's a good chance that, you know, with the wing sort of up and right, there may have been a blind spot for the pilots of the commercial aircraft flight where they wouldn't have been able to see the helicopter.

"So this likely was the helicopter's fault, if you will.

"But of course the NTSB National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating in cooperation with the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration)."