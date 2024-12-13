Donald Trump 'weighing up strikes on Iran' to obliterate nuclear capabilities - report

US President-elect Donald Trump, left, and Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, right. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Donald Trump is mulling over a plan to preemptively strike Iran’s nuclear facilities to scupper the regime's chances of developing a weapon of mass destruction, reports have claimed.

The move would mark a significant break from the US’ longstanding policy of containing the Islamic Republic, which observers have previously said is close to developing a nuclear weapon, using diplomacy and sanctions.

Trump has not ruled out slapping fresh and stricter sanctions down on Tehran’s regime as part of a plan dubbed the “maximum pressure 2.0” strategy,.

But proposed military strikes have also come under serious review amid the fall of Bashar al-Assad dictatorship in Syria and Israel’s wars against Hezbollah and Hamas, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.

Trump has held discussions with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in recent weeks saying he is concerned of a nuclear breakout, anonymous sources familiar with discussions told the outlet.

They claimed he is assessing options to stop that from happening.

General view of of a nuclear power facility in Iran. Picture: Getty

The military route, just one part of the two-pronged approach, would see American troops, fighter jets, and naval vessels deployed across the Middle East.

The Trump administration could also sell more advanced weapons to Israel to bolster its strike capabilities as part of the plot to devastate Iran’s nuclear sites.

The president-elect said in a recent interview that "anything can happen" as he refused to rule out a possible conflict with Iran.

He also argued that the unrest in the Middle East is "an easier problem to handle than what’s happening with Russia and Ukraine."

Armed rebels join a huge crowd of Syrians waving independence-era flags, used by the opposition after Assad flees the country. Picture: Getty

Earlier this week, Israeli fighter jets reportedly struck weapons and ammunition depots in Damascus and in the south of Syria earlier this week.

Analysts say the hits are an attempt to stop military assets falling into rebel hands Islamist groups forced Assad to flee the country.

Mr Netanyahu said on Sunday he had ordered the Israeli military to take the demilitarised zone that abuts Israeli-occupied Golan Heights hours, saying a 1974 disengagement with Syria “has collapsed”.