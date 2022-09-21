Donald Trump sued for alleged business fraud after being accused of 'trying to enrich himself and cheat the public'

21 September 2022, 17:12 | Updated: 21 September 2022, 17:57

Donald Trump is being sued in New York
Donald Trump is being sued in New York. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

Donald Trump is being sued for business fraud after he was accused of inflating his net worth to enrich himself and "cheat" the public.

Letitia James, New York state's attorney general, has filed a lawsuit that also includes his children Ivanka, Donald Trump Jr and Eric as defendants.

Mr Trump, who developed his inherited fortune through real estate before becoming a TV star and later a divisive president, was said to have falsely inflated his net worth by billions of dollars to unjustly enrich himself, and cheat the system, thereby cheating all of us", Ms James told the press.

The Trump Organisation denies misrepresenting values of real estate property so it could get better loans and tax benefits.

Ms James, a member of the Democratic Party, which opposes the Republicans to which Mr Trump belongs, has alleged fraud involving some of the Trump Organisation's key assets.

The fraud is alleged to involve properties in Manhattan, Chicago and Washington DC.

It follows a three-year civil investigation into the former president and his company and is unrelated to the recent FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

Read more: FBI 'found foreign state's nuclear secrets at Trump estate were so classified' agents realised they couldn't read them

Besides the Trump clan, Allen Weisselberg and Jeffrey McConney, two long-term executives at the Trump Organisation, have been named as defendants.

The lawsuit's details were announced on Wednesday.

Ms James said the aim of the fraud was to burnish Mr Trump’s image as a billionaire and improve his properties’ value while at other times play down how much his assets were worth for tax purposes.

She wants to remove the Trumps from businesses engaged in the alleged fraud and bring in an independent monitor to oversee their company’s compliance and financial reporting.

Mr Trump would also be barred from entering into commercial real estate acquisitions for five years.

He would also be blocked from getting loans from banks in New York for five years and be banned along with Ivanka, Donald Jr and Eric from serving as an officer or director at a New York corporation.

Read more: James O'Brien caller: I'd rather the crown above parliament than some Donald Trump-esque character

Mr Weisselberg and Mr McConney would also be banned from serving in the financial control function of any New York corporation.

Ms James said her investigation uncovered potential criminal violations, including falsifying business records, issuing false financial statements, insurance fraud, conspiracy and bank fraud.

Alina Habba, a lawyer for Mr Trump, said the lawsuit "is neither focused on the facts nor the law - rather, it is solely focused on advancing the attorney general's political agenda".

"It is abundantly clear that the Attorney General's Office has exceeded its statutory authority by prying into transactions where absolutely no wrongdoing has taken place," she said.

"We are confident that our judicial system will not stand for this unchecked abuse of authority, and we look forward to defending our client against each and every one of the attorney general's meritless claims."

Mr Trump has lashed out at the separate investigation into what material he took from the White House to his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, where FBI agents are reported to have found highly classified material relating to a country's nuclear weapons capabilities.

He has often branded probes against his conduct as "witch hunts".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Putin has again made a threat over nuclear weapons

'Don't panic - Putin knows he's losing the war and his nuclear threat is meant to get in our heads'

Breaking
Five Brits have been released by Russia

'Months of suffering is over': Five Brits captured by pro-Russian fighters in Ukraine released

An inquest has begun into the death of Molly Russell.

Schoolgirl looked at 'hideous' material from the 'ghetto of the online world', her father tells inquest

Jonathon Cobban and Joel Borders have been found guilty of sending offensive messages

Two Met police officers found guilty of exchanging 'sickening' WhatsApps with Wayne Couzens

Olivia, 9, was shot at her home in Liverpool.

Reward of £200,000 being offered to catch killer of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Dean Allsop (left) and Jamie Crosbie (right)

'Dangerous' man jailed for life after stabbing neighbour to death over motorbike noise

Fuel prices have fallen after a record high

Petrol prices fall to lowest level since mid-May

A violent group gathered outside a Hindu Temple in Smethwick

Leicester violence spreads to Birmingham: Fireworks thrown at cops as 200-strong mob surrounds Hindu temple

Muhammad Taimoor admitted to 11 charges of sexual assault and was jailed for three years.

Teacher jailed for grooming and sexually abusing teenage girls in classroom

The Queen's burial site will open to the public next week

Queen's burial site to open to public with first visitors able to visit Windsor Castle next week

Foreign Office minister Gillian Keegan argued that the Government's tax-cutting policies help everyone.

Tax-cutting policies are not 'trickle-down economics' and will 'help everyone', minister insists

The government has announced a package of support for businesses, including pubs

'Lifeline' as energy bills for pubs and shops to be capped under 'unprecedented' scheme

Some flights out of Russia are sold out amid fears citizens could be conscripted to fight in Ukraine

Flights out of Russia sell out amid conscription fears after Putin mobilises more troops to 'defend our motherland'

King Charles III is reportedly drawing up plans for a "slimmed-down" coronation.

King Charles 'plans slimmed-down and less expensive coronation' as Brits grapple with cost of living crisis

Liz Truss plans a taxation revolution

Truss willing to be 'unpopular' as she prepares to scrap cap on bankers' bonuses amid tax revolution

Putin appears to be readying the annexation of swathes of Ukraine

Russia set to annex huge chunks of occupied Ukraine as Putin's lackeys stoke up fears of nuclear weapons

Latest News

See more Latest News

Thomas Lane

Ex-police officer given three-year sentence in plea deal for aiding Floyd death

US president Joe Biden addresses the United Nations General Assembly

Russia ‘shamelessly violated’ UN Charter with war in Ukraine, says Biden

Donald Trump, right, sits with his children, from left to right, Eric, Donald Jr and Ivanka

New York attorney general sues Donald Trump and his company

Vladimir Putin

Putin warns West as he announces partial mobilisation for Russian citizens

Passengers from a Moscow-Belgrade flight, operated by Air Serbia, pass through the airport building in Belgrade, Serbia

Russians rush for flights out amid partial reservist call-up

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe pays her respects to the Queen during her lying in state at Westminster Hall in London

Danish monarch tests positive for Covid after Queen’s funeral

Fallen palm trees after Hurricane Fiona passed though Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands

Fiona strengthens into Category 4 storm and heads to Bermuda

Police inspect the scene where a man is reported to set himself on fire, near the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022

Man sets himself on fire in apparent protest against Shinzo Abe state funeral

Masked police officers on the balcony of a house belonging to Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov during a raid in Rottach-Egern in Germany

German police raid properties linked to Putin ally Usmanov

Warship

China dials down Taiwan rhetoric as US and Canada transit strait

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Bad Vlad' is threatening use of nuclear weapons.

Andrew Marr: 'Bad Vlad's' explicit nuclear threats were not used even in the worst days of the Cold War
banker

Removing banker bonus cap isn't to help the people at the bottom, says economist

Trickle Down

James O'Brien exposes the 'almighty lie' behind trickle-down economics

King Charles must refashion the monarchy or he risks the UK splitting, LBC's Lewis Goodall writes

King Charles must refashion the monarchy and keep it relevant - or he risks his kingdom splitting: Lewis Goodall
Andrew Marr said the world's events have moved on fast from the Queen's funeral

Marr: How quickly the world turns - we're back to politics and it's almost like the Queen's funeral never happened
Shelagh Fogarty and Golnaz Esfandiari

Mahsa Amini death: Iranian women are 'harassed for their appearance in public,' says correspondent
donald trump

James O'Brien caller: I'd rather the crown above parliament than some Donald Trump-esque character
San Fran

'The world needs Britain to have its Monarch': San Fran caller who woke up at 2 AM to watch state funeral
Andrew Marr spoke about the Queen's funeral

Marr: Queen's funeral was for the monarchy, for Britain and for the lonely and bereaved

Jon Sopel

Military took precedence over the US President at the state funeral, Jon Sopel observes

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London